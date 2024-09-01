ACVF: High Quality ETF Designed For Conservative Values Investors

Summary

  • ACVF is an actively managed large-cap blend ETF that specifically excludes companies deemed "hostile" to conservative values. The ETF has $101 million in assets and a 0.75% expense ratio.
  • Key exclusions include Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Netflix. Even without these, ACVF has delivered solid returns since its inception.
  • Despite these impressive results, my analysis reveals ACVF does not have an advantage over SPY fundamentally. Expect it to lag behind due to its high expense ratio.
  • However, ACVF takes a very transparent approach and could appeal to a niche group of investors. Carefully read through the exclusions listed and decide if the fees are worth paying.

Newspaper Clippings of US Election Politics

jodiecoston/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

According to its website, the American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) is an actively managed large-cap blend ETF that "seeks to boycott as many companies hostile to conservative values without sacrificing performance." While the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT, WMT, KO, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

