Ginebra San Miguel: A Stable Alcohol Beverage Company

Sep. 01, 2024 11:02 AM ETGinebra San Miguel Inc. (GBSMF) Stock
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo profile picture
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
236 Followers

Summary

  • Ginebra is the leader in the gin category of the Philippines' stable and growing spirit industry.
  • Ginebra's financial performance demonstrates exceptional capital allocation, indicating great management competency.
  • With an intrinsic value of ₱343 per share, it is currently on discount by 25%, which is very attractive due to its favorable position.

Gin bottles with stoppers in production

Sarah Mason

Investment Thesis

Ginebra San Miguel (OTC:GBSMF) is a leading alcohol beverage company in the Philippines. The company primarily competes in the Spirit industry with its trademark product, 'Ginebra Gin.'

Even with the stock price selling at an

This article was written by

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo profile picture
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
236 Followers
As a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price, I prioritize those undergoing strategic changes. I believe these changes can activate corrective forces that often return the company to a more appropriate valuation, known as mean reversion. My approach centers on analyzing company strategies and competitive advantages and how it will play a factor into its future prospect.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBSMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GBSMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBSMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBSMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News