Equifax: A Potential Beneficiary Of Interest Rate Cut

Sep. 01, 2024 11:20 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX) Stock
Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating for Equifax with a one-year price target of $360 per share, driven by robust growth in non-mortgage businesses and anticipated recovery in mortgage revenue.
  • Equifax's 8% organic revenue growth in Q2, including 13% growth in non-mortgage businesses, demonstrates strong performance even amid declining mortgage credit inquiries.
  • The anticipated Fed interest rate cuts will likely boost Equifax's mortgage revenue and overall Workforce Solutions, accelerating growth from FY25 onwards.
  • Equifax's completed cloud migration, strong pricing environment, and operating leverage are expected to drive margin expansion and support sustained high single-digit revenue growth.

auto insurance claim form

alexandre17/iStock via Getty Images

I upgraded Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from ‘Buy’ to ‘Strong Buy’ in my previous coverage published in April 2024, anticipating a modernization of the mortgage business, as well as strong growth momentum in the non-mortgage business. The company

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.59K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EFX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EFX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News