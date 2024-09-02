Meta Set For A Breakout

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.58K Followers

Summary

  • Meta hit 3.2 billion daily active users in Q2 2024, with WhatsApp reaching 100 million monthly U.S. users.
  • RSI at 60.88 indicates upward solid momentum for META ahead of its October earnings.
  • Meta shows strong support at $590, with a bullish target of $675 based on key Fibonacci levels, indicating potential for a breakout.
  • Despite a $4.5 billion loss, Reality Labs posted a 28% revenue increase, focusing on AR/VR and metaverse growth.
  • Family of Apps revenue grew 22% annually in Q2 2024, driven by $38.3 billion in ad revenue.
Social media,Social, media, Marketing, Engagement, Post - Structure,

Urupong

Investment Thesis

While Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) (NEOE:META:CA) performance has been muted since our last coverage, it has shown resilience and the ability to grow in the long term. The stock is poised to build momentum as we

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.58K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos founded Yiazou IQ, an AI-powered stock research platform generating comprehensive all-in-one stock reports. He previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external and internal auditing and consulting. Yiannis is a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and he holds BSc and MSc degrees from leading U.K. business schools.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News