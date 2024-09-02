Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in May, where I upgraded my rating from a “hold” to a "buy." My thesis was predicated on my belief that the selloff had created an attractive investment opportunity as the company continued to execute well to gain market share among enterprise customers while expanding its sales capacity to go after larger deals with greater momentum. Since then, the stock has climbed close to 20%, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than three times.

Cloudflare reported its Q2 FY24 earnings in August, where revenue and non-GAAP income from operations grew 30% and 180% YoY, respectively, beating estimates. The company continued to see strong momentum in the growth rate of its customers spending at least $100K, while sales productivity grew in double digits on a year-over-year basis, enabling it to unlock operating leverage. Furthermore, the management has raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year FY24. Particularly, when it comes to its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations, the management raised its guidance by 21% from its previous levels, which underscores that management’s confidence in its go-to-market strategy. While there are risks to its expansion rate among its customer cohorts along with facing tougher comps, I believe that the growth story of Cloudflare is intact. Therefore, I will reiterate my “buy” rating with a price target of $105.

The good: Large enterprise customer count of $100K+ ARR continues to grow, Sales productivity accelerates, Margins expand

Cloudflare reported its Q2 FY24 earnings, where revenue grew 30% YoY to $401M, at the same pace as the previous quarter as it continued to drive deeper enterprise penetration while expanding its go-to-market organization to win large targeted deals. Compared to the last quarter, it saw its large customers paying at least $100K in ARR grow 5% sequentially and 30% YoY to a total count of 3046, indicating the company’s success in gaining market share in the enterprise segment, with revenue contribution from large customers contributing 67% of Total Revenue, compared to 64% in the same quarter previous year.

Q2 FY24 Earnings Slide: Growth in $100K+ ARR customers

During the earnings call, the management discussed that their investments in their go-to-market strategy are yielding results as the IT-buying environment continues to be challenging with vendor consolidation taking place among enterprises at scale. In my previous post, I had discussed that the company had already added several senior go-to-market leaders, a new chief partner officer, a new head of global sales and renewal, and several regional strategic account sales leaders as they focused their efforts on gaining deeper market share by attracting large enterprise customers. I had also discussed that the company had been seeing improvement in their sales productivity with a growing ACV per Account Executive, which I believed formed the basis of their decision to invest in expanding their sales capacity. In Q2, Cloudflare saw its sales productivity grow in double digits on a year-over-year basis with improvements in close rates and sales cycle. At the same time, the company continued to expand its team by adding a new VP of Sales in the Americas, a new VP of Revenue and Operations, and a Global Head of Customer Success, while growing their sales manager and AE hiring by 150% sequentially and 163% on a year-over-year basis to continue driving momentum with large enterprise customers.

Simultaneously, Cloudflare has reached a total of 2.4M active developers on the platform, up from 2M in the previous quarter, along with Worker AI (launched in April to help developers tune and run their AI models across Cloudflare’s global network) growing faster than expected with developer accounts taking advantage of their AI functions, increasing 67% QoQ. In fact, Stack Overflow recently surveyed a broad base of developers on what platforms they are using, and Cloudflare came in fourth place. Furthermore, when developers were asked what platform they were most excited to work on, Cloudflare came in second ahead of AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Shifting gears to profitability, Cloudflare generated $57M in non-GAAP operating income, which grew 180% YoY with a margin expansion of 760 basis points to 14.2%. This was accomplished by streamlining operating expenses that grew at a slower pace than overall revenue growth. Part of what offset the 15% increase in headcount was the increase in productivity that led to a higher ACV per employee, as the company continued to see strong momentum in the growth rate of its $100K+ ARR customers, thus enabling it to unlock operating leverage.

Q2 FY24 Earnings Slides: Increase in operating leverage

The bad: Net Dollar Retention rate declined, Expansion of sales headcount can turn into a headache if productivity growth slows

Despite stellar top and bottom lines, Cloudflare saw a decline in Net Dollar Retention rate on both a sequential and a year-over-year basis to 112%. The management attributed part of the decline to slower net expansion rates in their large customer cohorts. But most importantly, the management believes that DNR got negatively impacted by a large pool of fund deals, which tend to be very large in nature, with the biggest ones anywhere between $40-$60M in total contract value. As it turns out, these kinds of deals are generally billed monthly as compared to an upfront annual billing cycle, thus impacting the shape of revenue recognition as well as deferred revenue and current RPO, especially for existing customers that transition to this structure. As a result, the company now expects that new customers will contribute a higher percentage of their overall revenue growth rates. Meanwhile, as the company expands its sales capacity to drive an accelerated pace of customer acquisition, we also need to be monitoring the trend of sales productivity, as continued macroeconomic and competitive pressures can dampen margins in the future, thus putting its long-term operating model in danger.

Revisiting my valuation: Cloudflare remains a "buy"

Looking forward, the management has raised its revenue guidance for the full year by 0.5 percentage points to $1.658B, while expanding its non-GAAP income from operations by a whopping 21% from its previous guidance to $197M, which would represent a margin of 11.9%. In terms of my long-term revenue growth assumptions, I will keep it the same as in my previous post, where I expect the company to grow its revenue in the mid-twenties region over the next two years until FY26, followed by a growth rate in the high teens until FY28 as it expands its sales team and builds its product roadmap to drive deeper enterprise penetration, resulting in a higher number of $100K+ customers. In this case, Cloudflare should generate close to 3.6B in revenue by FY28.

From a profitability standpoint, assuming that Cloudflare is able to grow its profit margins by 200 basis points every year for the next 4 years, it should reach its long-term operating margin target of 20% by FY28 as it streamlines its operating expenses while driving higher sales productivity to land larger deals, resulting in a non-GAAP operating income of $721M, which will be equivalent to a present value of $511 when discounted at 9%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe that Cloudflare should be trading at 4-5 times the multiple given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 70, or a price target of $105, which represents an upside of 28% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

Since the time of my last post, the stock has climbed close to 20%, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than three times. In my previous post, I had emphasized that the dip in the stock price presented an attractive investment opportunity, as I was impressed with the company’s progress in gaining market share among enterprise customers with robust innovations, strategic partnerships, and expanding sales capacity.

I would further like to point out that the company has been beating its earnings estimate consistently over the last four quarters by an average of 49%, which is very impressive in my opinion and further solidifies the management’s commitment towards its long-term operating model.

While the overall upside has shrunk since the time of my previous post, I believe that the growth story of Cloudflare is still intact, as it sees extraordinary momentum in the enterprise segment with its customer count of $100K+ in ARR growing in line with overall revenue growth. Furthermore, I like that the management is prioritizing its investments in its go-to-market strategy, and as it boosts its sales productivity, it should continue to capture market share while unlocking operating leverage. While there are risks of slower expansion in customer cohorts hurting DNR rates, along with facing tougher toughs, I believe the stock remains a “buy” at these levels.