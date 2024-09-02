Cloudflare's Sales Productivity Growth Is Helping It Win $100K+ ARR Deals Faster

Sep. 02, 2024
Summary

  • I had upgraded Cloudflare stock to a “buy” in my previous rating in May as the selloff presented an attractive entry point given the company’s strong execution in the enterprise market.
  • Cloudflare reported its Q2 FY24 earnings where revenue and earnings grew 30% and 180% YoY respectively as $100K+ customers grew 30% and sales productivity expanded in double digits.
  • While there are risks associated with declining retention rates, along with tougher comps, the management raised its guidance for FY24 with an expected non-GAAP operating margin of 12%.
  • Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I believe the stock remains a “buy” with a price target of $105.

Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in May, where I upgraded my rating from a “hold” to a "buy." My thesis was predicated on my belief that the selloff had created an attractive investment opportunity as

