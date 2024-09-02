HuiLiu/iStock via Getty Images

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is one of the leading North American players in the cold and hot beverages sector. The company generates revenue through 125 owned, licensed, and partner brands sold mainly in the US, distributed through a broad network of leading retailers, wholesalers, e-commerce players, and HoReCa representatives.

KDP distinguishes three primary operating segments: U.S. Refreshments, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshments segment is the most important one, as its revenue share exceeds ~60%. KDP's International operations account for a relatively small percentage of the business but record dynamic growth.

Please review the details regarding KDP's revenue structure by operating segment in the chart below.

It's worth mentioning that each segment is profitable on the operational level.

Investment Thesis

For transparency, I am a shareholder of the industry leader - Coca-Cola (KO), and I don't have any stake in KDP (yet).

After reviewing its operations and identifying that:

KDP has a safe financing structure with limited exposure to the high interest-rate environment

well-covered, growing dividend payments and history of other shareholder rewards (buybacks)

the Company is undervalued both by its own historical standards and compared to its peers (judgment based not on its stock price, which is not a proper approach, but the leading valuation multiple in M&A processes)

KDP keeps on growing its market share and reputation, recording positive volume and pricing effects

outperforms one of its closest competitors in terms of EBITDA margins

I intend to initiate my position. I know that some investors consider KDP overvalued due to the recent stock price increases. However, I've discussed within this article that such an approach doesn't really paint a full picture when it comes to valuation practice.

The company offers a double-digit return potential resulting from growing, well-covered dividend payments and multiple expansions. I am bullish on Keurig Dr Pepper, and I am glad to assign it a 'buy' rating.

KDP's Financial Stance - Beverage Market Challenger

Business scale - slowly but surely improving market position

As presented in the Visual Capitalists portal, in an article dated June 14th, 2024, the Dr Pepper brand took second place in the US soft drinks market, stealing the long-held place of PepsiCo (PEP). Naturally, Coca-Cola remains a top brand in the US, holding ~19.2% market share, but KDP's leading brand has been on the rise for close to 20 consecutive years, improving its market share each year of the indicated period.

In Q2 2024, the Company recorded 3.3% net sales growth in its main segment, followed by a 2.1% decrease in U.S. Coffee and robust growth within the International segment.

What's important is that each segment recorded a positive volume/mix effect, and U.S. Coffee was the only segment to record a negative pricing effect. Please review the charts below for details regarding the revenue growth decomposition.

KDP's improving market position has also been evident when comparing its U.S. Refreshment segment's performance to comparable PEP (PepsiCo Beverages North America) and KO (North America) segments.

While KO recorded substantially higher net sales growth, it was driven primarily by the pricing effect, which could negatively impact its volumes. On the other hand, PEP's organic volume declined by a noticeable 3.5% with a less impressive positive pricing effect, leading to the smallest net sales growth across analyzed entities. KDP was the only entity to record a positive volume effect (combined with 'mix', which may somewhat skew the results).

Please review the charts below for details.

Comparable business model, comparable products - different profitability

Coca-Cola is an unquestionable leader in the industry in terms of profitability, as its gross profit margin often exceeds 60%, while its EBITDA margin generally exceeds 30%. The situation is not that colourful for PEP and KDP. Both entities record gross margins ranging from 52% to 56%. However, KDP outperforms PEP in EBITDA margin (by over 6 percentage points in Q2 2024).

Please review the charts below for details. Please note that I included Net sales, Cost of goods sold, SG&A expenses, and other expenses in the Operating Income calculation, then adjusted for depreciation and amortization costs to get EBITDA.

It's crucial to recognize how vital profitability is. It ensures positive cash flows from operations that further support the business's investing activity and its ability to provide shareholder rewards (in terms of buybacks or dividends).

Profitability translates into cash flow generation

For instance, KDP generated $14.3B of cash flow from operating activities during the 2018 - 2024 YTD period, which supported shareholder rewards in the form of:

dividends of $5.7B

share repurchases of $2.2B in the 2022 - 2024 YTD period

The better your profitability, financing structure, and negotiating position with business partners, the better your ability to uphold and grow dividend payments/share repurchase programs.

While the current dividend yield may not be especially attractive, as it amounted to ~2.4% (vs KO's ~2.7% and PEP's ~3.1%), I believe many investors have managed to secure better yield on cost and, thus, a more attractive initial yield. It also remains well-covered, as KDP's diluted EPS amounted to $0.7 in Q1-Q2 2024, and its DPS amounted to $0.43 in the same period, leaving the payout ratio at a reasonable ~61%.

Thanks to its safe balance sheet, BBB credit rating, and well-laddered debt maturity schedule, KDP's future payments are also supported. KDP has no debt maturities left for 2024 and will face ~$1B in 2025, with nearly half of it maturing in May and the rest in November. While this is not a substantial amount of its debt, it may negatively impact its cost of debt in case of refinancing during the high interest rate environment.

Valuation Outlook

KDP's stock price has been on the offensive for the last couple of months. However, while the stock price is an intuitive indicator of the company's value for investors, it's not enough to determine whether a given business is overvalued or undervalued.

The multiple valuation method comes to our safety, as utilizing so-called 'multiples' facilitates the determination of whether a given stock price is justified, as these multiples are a combination of a given 'value' metric and a given 'financial results' metric.

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on the multiple valuation method, a leading tool in transactional processes. This method allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking. Using EV/EBITDA multiple is generally a rule of thumb for most sectors, especially mature ones.

With that said, let's take a look at KDP's Enterprise Value and EBITDA.

Thanks to this approach, investors don't have to be concerned about changes in the business's scale/profitability or any changes related to the number of shares outstanding (due to stock issues or repurchases).

Combining the above metrics will lead us to the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Let's compare KDP's valuation to some of its peers

Regardless of the abovementioned metrics, the forward-looking EV/EBITDA stood at:

~14.5x for KDP

~22.5x for KO

~15.5x for PEP

Considering KDP's:

reasonable valuation in terms of its own historical levels

higher EBITDA margins when compared to PEP

positive volume growth

growing market share

I believe that investors are likely to witness multiple expansion regarding KDP. Should it uphold its growth rate, profitability, and balance sheet quality, the Company's EV/EBITDA multiple will likely reach 16.0x, constituting a 10% return potential resulting solely from the multiple appreciation.

The Bottom Line and Risk Factors

No stock market investment is 'risk-free'. Each business is accompanied by market-related risk factors and company-related risk factors. For instance, KDP:

operates within a highly competitive market with a strong brand factor playing the role

has exposure to international markets (FX fluctuations) and takes action to develop there

its coffee segment recorded a sales decrease resulting from negative pricing power

high interest rate environment will impact KDP's cost of debt in the case of refinancing in 2025 and onwards

Nevertheless, the Company has a solid value proposition supported by its status as one of the key players within a highly competitive market, strong profitability, growing sales and market share, well-covered dividends, and a history of other ways of rewarding shareholders (buybacks).

Given its valuation in light of its own historical values and recent developments, as well as the valuation of some of its peers and differences between their business metrics, I consider KDP undervalued.

Therefore, I believe that the Company offers a double-digit return potential resulting from growing, well-covered dividend payments and multiple expansion. I am bullish on Keurig Dr Pepper, and I am glad to assign it a 'buy' rating. Thank you!