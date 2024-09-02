American Public Education: Insider Buying Boosts This Turnaround Stock's Bullishness

Thomas Niel profile picture
Thomas Niel
516 Followers

Summary

  • American Public Education has more than tripled in price, as the for-profit educator has so far been successful in turning itself around following an ill-fated acquisition.
  • Even after the big run-up, shares still have substantial runway, given shares trade at a discounted valuation relative to forecasted 2025 and 2026 earnings.
  • Although there are possible execution and political risks, other factors, like recent heavy insider buying, strongly suggest that the bull case still stands for APEI stock.

Rasmussen College at Regency Towers in Oak Brook, IL, USA.

American Public Education's (APEI) is turning itself around, after the for-profit education company's value-destroying acquisition of Rasmussen University

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After a multi-year slump caused by what one sell-side analyst called a "value destroying" acquisition,

This article was written by

Thomas Niel profile picture
Thomas Niel
516 Followers
I am a value investor focused on "Sideline Activism": Finding activist situations in companies that are both undervalued to peers and are in industries seeing high levels of consolidation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APEI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APEI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APEI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News