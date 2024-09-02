If I Had To Retire Today With 10 REITs - Part 1

Summary

  • I recommend owning 10-20 diversified REITs, considering risk tolerance, and including REIT preferreds or bonds for a balanced portfolio.
  • Sun Communities shows strong growth in manufactured housing and marinas, with potential for substantial dividend boosts and 20-25% annual returns.
  • Crown Castle offers a compelling 5G investment opportunity with a 5.6% dividend yield, despite a high payout ratio and short-term AFFO challenges.
  • VICI Properties excels in gaming and experiential assets, with solid AFFO growth and a 5% dividend yield, making it a worthy buy.
Man drinking juice in inflatable ring

Klaus Vedfelt

Most readers know me for my REIT analysis on Seeking Alpha. I’ve been writing on this platform for over 14 years, and I’m the most followed analyst with over 116,000 followers.

One of the things that I love about Seeking

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUI, CCI, VICI, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

