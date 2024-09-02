ISerg

Growth stocks can be tricky to own and hold on to, especially if they don’t pay you a dividend for holding on to them. For example, if a stock runs up too fast, the investor may want to ponder:

How much growth is already priced into the stock?

Should I hold or sell the stock and redeploy the proceeds?

How much of my capital gains will be eaten by taxes if I sell?

That’s why I favor supposedly ‘boring’ dividend stocks that aren’t going to be meme stocks anytime soon, nor will they garner much attention at a social gathering. That’s fine by me because reasonable prices make for great compounded returns when it comes to dividend reinvestment.

This brings me to EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), which I last covered in December last year, noting its strong comeback with double-digit revenue and AFFO growth. The stock has seen its share of ups and down since then, and is currently down 1.8% since my last piece.

In this article, I revisit the stock including its recent business performance, and discuss why it remains a good pick for high income and value, so let’s get started!

EPR: 7.2% Yield, 141% Dividend Coverage

EPR Properties is a diversified experiential REIT with total assets of $6.5 billion across 44 states. This includes theater, eat & play, theme parks, fitness, ski, and experiential lodging properties, such as the Margaritaville Nashville Hotel.

As shown below, theaters make up 37% of EBITDA followed by Eat & Play, Attractions, Ski, and Fitness & Wellness.

This is a largely underpenetrated market for REITs, which management believes to be a $100+ billion addressable market opportunity. This is also something that EPR has experience in, having been invested in this market for over 25 years. As shown below, leisure spending has only grown over the past 30 years, and has fully recovered after the dip in 2020.

Meanwhile, EPR’s tenant rent coverage remains healthy with an overall portfolio coverage of 2.2x and theater coverage of 1.7x in Q2 2024. The recent refinancing of AMC’s debt, extending maturities to 2029-2030, also reduced near-term risk and provided stability to one of EPR’s significant tenants.

It’s worth noting that theater rent coverage is now back to 2019 levels, and this is supported by notable performances from blockbuster summer films “Inside Out 2”, the highest grossing animated film ever and “Deadpool & Wolverine”, the highest grossing R-rated film ever.

EPR also maintains a high leased rate of 99% excluding properties it intends to sell. While Q2 AFFO per share did drop to $1.20 from $1.31, that was due to a decrease in out-of-period deferral collections and a reduction in rental revenue related to the Regal restructuring that took place in August of last year. The latter reason for the AFFO drop should reverse in Q3, as percentage rent for theaters under the Regal master lease is expected to be recognized in the current quarter in progress.

Management is guiding for 3.2% AFFO per share growth for the full year to $4.85, excluding the deferral rent collections that it received in 2023, as shown below.

EPR also continues to pivot toward non-theater experiential properties. This includes renovations on its experiential lodging and addition of new concepts, as noted during the recent conference call:

Construction on the extensive expansion at The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs continues with opening scheduled for spring 2025. We're confident this expansion will drive growth at this outstanding asset. Percentage rent from a ski tenant exceeded our expectations following a strong ski season. As previously announced, we are providing build-to-suit financing for Andretti Karting locations in the greater Kansas City area and Schaumburg, Illinois. We're maintaining investment spending guidance for funds to be deployed in 2024 in a range of $200 million to $300 million.

EPR carries a strong balance sheet with BBB-/Baa3 credit ratings. This is supported by a healthy interest coverage ratio of 3.8x and net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.2x, sitting below the 6.0x level generally considered safe for REITs. Moreover, its net debt to gross assets ratio of 39% sits below the 50% safe level. EPR also has no balance drawn on its $1 billion revolving credit facility and has well-laddered debt maturities, as shown below.

EPR’s common stock currently yields 7.2% and the dividend is well-covered by a 71% AFFO payout ratio (or 141% AFFO-to-Dividend coverage). More conservative income investors may want to consider the 6.6%-yielding Preferred Series C stock (NYSE:EPR.PR.C), which at the current price of $21.93, trades at a 12% discount to par value. This series is also cumulative, which means that missed dividends must be made up so long as EPR is solvent.

EPR.PR.C is trading post its call date of 1/15/12 (from 12 years ago!) but there is low chance of it being called given the current higher interest rate environment and the 5.75% original coupon rate (based on $25 par value). As such, investors get to collect a safer 6.6% yield at a 12% discount to par value.

Lastly, I continue to find value in EPR’s common stock at the current price of $47.47 with a forward P/FFO of 9.8x, sitting well below its historical P/FFO of 13.5x, as shown below.

With a well-covered 7.2% yield and analysts expectations for around 3% FFO/share growth annually over the next 2 years in 2025-2026, EPR could deliver market level total returns and a return to mean valuation could be a bonus kicker on top of that.

Risks to the thesis include the potential for continued weakness in the theater segment, which could result in rent pressure on EPR’s theater properties. Moreover, a recession could negatively impact other experiential properties in EPR’s portfolio, such as ski and experiential lodging. Plus, higher interest rates could raise EPR’s cost of debt and pressure FFO per share growth.

Investor Takeaway

EPR Properties remains a good high-income opportunity with its focus on experiential real estate, a sector with a sizable addressable market and growing consumer demand. Despite some volatility in its theater segment, EPR has demonstrated resilience with strong tenant rent coverage, strategic portfolio diversification, and a solid balance sheet.

The stock's current valuation at a forward P/FFO of 9.8x is attractive, especially with a well-covered 7.2% dividend yield. While risks such as potential theater segment weakness and rising interest rates exist, EPR’s solid fundamentals and growth prospects position it as a valuable pick for income-focused investors seeking both stability and potential upside.

More conservative income investors may want to consider the Preferred Series C stock, which currently offers a 6.6% yield and trades at a meaningful discount to par value.