It has been a wild ride for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) since I last wrote about the company in an article published in October of 2023. Leading up to that point, shares had taken a massive beating. This was based on concerns over leverage and mixed financial results. But at the time that article was published, I claimed that the business was showing signals that things were turning around. This was thanks in part to the company's decision to sell its Canadian business in a deal valued at C$410 million.

That transaction, I claimed, translated to a value for the business that was worth at least 86.4% above where shares were trading at that time. Fast forward to today, and the stock is up 82.6% while the S&P 500 is up only 33.1%. This massive upside came about even as financial results for 2023 came in worse than what 2022 did. But for the first half of this year, the picture for the business has shown further signs of improvement. Today, I would say that the stock is not terribly cheap. In fact, I would say it's closer to what I would consider to be fair value these days. Add on top of this it's leverage, and I do think it's appropriate to downgrade it to a ‘hold.’

A sign of change

Back when I wrote about OUTFRONT Media previously, we only had data covering through the first half of the 2023 fiscal year. Results now extend through the first half of 2024. But before we get to the most recent figures, I think a discussion of the company's overall results for 2023 relative to 2022 would be appropriate. During 2023, revenue for the company totaled $1.82 billion. This represents an increase of 2.7% compared to the $1.77 billion the business reported just one year earlier.

This growth occurred even though the company reported a 3% drop in sales involving its transit and other operations from $387.4 million to $375.7 million. The growth, then, was attributable to its billboard business, which saw revenue jump 4.3% from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. The most impressive growth that the company has seen in recent years has come not from its traditional billboards, but from its digital ones. Digital billboard revenue in 2023 was $441.7 million. That's above the $400.8 million reported just one year earlier, and it marks a significant improvement over the $308.1 million the company generated in 2021.

This growth was driven by a surge in the number of digital billboard displays that the company had in operation. Over the last three years, this number has grown from 1,638 to 2,191. This is not shocking for those who are familiar with this industry. The fact of the matter is that, while they are far more expensive to set up and manage, digital billboard displays generate significantly more revenue and more profit than traditional ones do. As an example, digital billboard revenue accounted for 30.6% of the company's billboard sales last year. And yet, they accounted for only 5.4% of the total number of billboards the company had in operation.

Even though revenue rose nicely, profits and cash flows for the company suffered. FFO, or funds from operations, plunged from $325.2 million to $130 million. This was largely attributable to impairment charges of $388.2 million. But even if we adjust for this and look at things like adjusted FFO, we still would have seen a drop from $311.3 million to $270.6 million. Operating cash flow actually inched up from $254.1 million to $254.2 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a drop from $351.8 million to $282.1 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company fell from $472.4 million to $451 million.

Even though the overall picture for 2023 was negative, 2024 is looking up. For the first half of the year, revenue for the company came in at $885.8 million. That's 2.5% above the $864.6 million reported one year earlier. This was driven mostly by a rise in digital billboard revenue from $202.8 million to $211.3 million, and a rise in other digital displays under the transit category from $63.2 million to $75.8 million. Even static billboard displays reported a slight improvement in revenue from $466.3 million to $459.6 million. Management attributed this growth to higher average revenue per display and an increase in new billboards. By the end of the most recent quarter, the company had 1,906 digital billboards, which was up from the 1,756 the business had one year earlier. The reason for the overall drop in billboards related to the company's decision to sell its Canadian business. It had 318 digital billboards and 65 other digital transit displays.

With revenue rising, profitability for the company improved also. FFO jumped from negative $42.7 million to positive $106.1 million. But this was largely because of a $155.1 million gain on the sale of certain assets, namely the Canadian business. On an adjusted basis, FFO grew from $86.8 million to $108 million. Operating cash flow also popped up from $87.7 million to $101.6 million. But on an adjusted basis, it pulled back from $110.9 million to $89 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company grew from $182.4 million to $192.5 million.

We don't know what to expect when it comes to the entirety of 2024. However, if we annualize results achieved so far for the year, we would expect adjusted FFO of $336.7 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $226.4 million, and EBITDA of $476 million. An argument could be made that these adjustments do not factor in the impact of the Canadian sale. That is a fair argument.

In the chart above, I used these estimates to value the company. And I also used historical results from 2023 to provide a different look at how shares are valued. In both cases, particularly the 2023 case, the stock does not look expensive. In fact, it's teetering between undervalued and fairly valued. Relative to similar firms, the business is also attractively priced. In the table below, you can see what I mean. But considering that it accounted for only $92.1 million, or 5.1%, of the company's overall revenue last year, and around 4.6% of total segment EBITDA, I don't see the impact as being terribly significant.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA OUTFRONT Media 12.2 11.3 Lamar Advertising (LAMR) 14.8 15.9 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) 8.8 12.4 Click to enlarge

On a price to operating cash flow basis, when stacked up against two similar firms, OUTFRONT Media sits in the middle. But on an EV to EBITDA basis, it ended up being the cheapest of the group. But of course, one other thing that we should look at besides just valuation is overall leverage. Thanks to the aforementioned asset sale, management has been able to bring that down a bit. The current net leverage ratio, using projected EBITDA for this year, comes out to 5.17. That is higher than competitor Lamar Advertising, which stands at 4.64. However, it is substantially lower than rival Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. Personally, I would like to see further debt reduction. Eventually, the company will do that. But with management still focusing on growth initiatives, the pay down would be slow. In the most recent quarter, for instance, the company spent $23.9 million on capital expenditures. $16.2 million, or 67.8% of the total, was attributable to growth.

Takeaway

As things stand, OUTFRONT Media is doing fine. Revenue is growing, and profits and cash flows have returned to growth for the most part. The business is not expensive. But it's also not a strong value prospect. Relative to similar firms, shares are definitely tilting slightly toward the cheap end. Leverage is also not out of control compared to what it could be, as evidenced by one of its rivals. All combined, this has me teetering between a ‘buy’ and a ‘hold.’ But as I have promised myself in the past, whenever I am on the edge between the two, it's best to choose the more conservative option. In that case, this would be a downgrade to a ‘hold.’