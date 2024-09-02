MJ_Prototype

Introduction

I love the railroad business. With only six main players covering North America, competition is limited, in many areas operating as a duopoly or monopoly. People may suggest alternatives like trucking exist, but the significant cost advantages moving goods by rail offers means there is no credible competition. With the North American economy and population only growing, the demand for rail services continues to increase.

Following the combination of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) now stands as the first and only railroad with operations spanning Canada, the US, and Mexico. I previously covered the company in January, covering some of the growth prospects and the competitive advantages the company offered. Since I initiated my buy rating, the shares have risen 7.24%.

In this article, I thought I would return to the company to share an update on the stock, cover the latest results, and explain why I believe the stock is now a hold. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Advantage

I’ve previously made clear why I like railroads. The tightly controlled market with only 6 key players with most of the North American continent only served by a maximum of two reduces competition, resulting in less pressure to reduce pricing to compete. With trucking uncompetitive over long distances, this wide-moat leads to higher than market average returns on equity.

Amongst railroads, Canadian Pacific Kansas City is unique. Following the combination of Canadian Pacific with Kansas City Southern, the railroad is now the first and only railroad to connect Canada, the US, and Mexico.

CP Investor Presentation August 2024

This three-country connectivity offers access to an improved range of ports and auto facilities, and with 20,000 miles of track allows freight deliveries to use only one rail operator, reducing transit times against having to interchange. This seamless network creates significant efficiencies, especially for industries with cross-border supply chains like automotive, agriculture, and energy.

With the growing trend of near-shoring and the growing USMCA trade corridor, the company’s cross-border network will help drive future revenue growth. This network provides unmatched service reliability and speed compared to competitor railroads for cross-border goods. This not only helps operational efficiency by reducing the need for freight interchanging, but also allows CP to command premium pricing for its service. This merger also enables CP to further geographically diversify its revenue streams, enabling it to better withstand regional economic downturns. Overall, this merger has provided Canadian Pacific Kansas City with a key competitive advantage, enabling it to strengthen its market position and increase its market share in the cross-border freight market, driving both revenue growth and profitability.

Labor Relations

If anyone has been following the news stream on Canadian railroads the past few weeks, they can’t have missed the work stoppages and eventual forced arbitration proceedings. Canadian Pacific operates in a heavily unionized industry where labor relations are a key factor in ensuring the smooth running of operations. These labor agreements typically cover wages, working conditions, and scheduling, making them vital for smooth operations. The recent labor dispute highlights the potential for these disputes to disrupt operations and the importance of railroads not just to their shareholders, but also the wider economy.

The recent dispute hinges on the failure of a negotiated settlement in a dispute between the Canadian railroads and the Teamsters Union. After failing to reach a deal, there was a lockout of unionized employees, all but stopping all Canadian rail operations. This led to swift action from the Canadian government, which less than 17 hours after the lockout began, ordered binding arbitration to resolve the dispute. Although the stoppage was only brief, the disruption extended beyond the stoppage. As the work stoppage loomed, cargo was rerouted, and operations were wound down. Afterwards, it takes time to return to full operational capacity. This stoppage is likely to have a significant impact on this quarter’s earnings.

This stoppage highlights the risks that poor labor relations may cause Canadian Pacific Kansas City. While worker compensation and working conditions are a major expense, it is a necessary one to ensure the continued flow of goods across North America. The ability of Canadian Pacific to negotiate contracts that balance fair compensation with operational efficiency is crucial to sustaining their profitability and avoiding potentially harmful operational disruptions.

Q2 Results

Canadian Pacific Kansas City released its second quarter results on the 31st July. Revenue for the quarter came in at C$3.6 billion, up 13.6% year-on-year and beating expectations. This increase was broad-based, coming from a variety of key sectors such as energy, chemicals, and plastics up 21%, and automotive up 39%. Revenues from grain also increased 24%, reflecting strong grain volumes and gains as synergy grows following the merger.

CP Q2 2024 Results Report

This revenue translated into a net income of C$903 million which works out as C$1.05 (($0.76)) per share, up 27% from the C$0.83 in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and beating expectations by C$0.04.

The company's operating ratio, a key industry metric representing the operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, improved 2.8% to reach 61.8%. This improved ratio shows how well the company controls costs and is taking advantage of any synergies the merger with Kansas City Southern offers. This improved ratio also came about due to improved productivity, as average train speeds reached 19.3 miles per hour, up 6%, terminal dwell times fell, and fuel efficiency saw a 2% improvement. All this points to more efficient use of resources and improved operational efficiency. The company's Mexico Midwest Express (MMX) service showed particularly strong performance, with volumes up 50% since the end of 2023 as the only single-line service between the Midwest and Mexico, offering the fastest transit times between these destinations.

CP Q2 2024 Results Presentation

The company generated C$526 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which it continued to use to reduce its leveraging to 3.2x EBITDA, approaching its target of 2.5x EBITDA, which is expected to be reached in early 2025. Currently, the company is not targeting dividend growth or share buybacks until this target is reached. Once the target is reached, hopefully the company begins to prioritize shareholder returns by restarting buybacks that have not occurred since the merger with Kansas City Southern. In the longer term, the company is guiding for high single-digit revenue growth, with slightly higher, low double-digit earnings per share growth.

Overall, this was another quarter of solid growth for the company, with revenue increases across a broad range of transportation sectors. The improved operating ratio shows the company continues to keep a strong focus on operating expenses, setting the company up for a profitable future, and hopefully the return of buybacks and dividend growth.

Valuation

To value Canadian Pacific, I employed an EV/EBITDA valuation methodology to determine a target price for the end of 2027. For future revenue, I used analyst estimates on Seeking Alpha, given their comprehensive industry knowledge and understanding of market trends. Based on Canadian Pacific’s EBOTDA margin over the past 5 years, I expect this to remain constant at 55%, with the current scale of the company limiting any significant margin improvement from economics of scale as its revenue grows.

For purposes of simplicity, I assumed cash and debt levels would remain constant, and the share count would remain constant at 933.1 million shares outstanding. Although in the period preceding the company’s merger with Kansas City Southern around 2.5% of shares were repurchased per year, since then, the share count has broadly remained constant.

Created and calculated by the author based on Canadian Pacific's Financial Data found on Seeking Alpha and the author's projections

To determine an appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple, I took the midpoint of the company’s five-year average of 18.1 and the sector median of 11.9, giving an exit multiple of 15. This method of determining an exit multiple balances Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s historical valuation multiple with that of similar companies in the wider industry, considering both wider industry trends, valuation compared to its peers, and the company’s historical performance.

Performing the calculations implies a market cap of $99.3 billion at the end of 2027. With 933.1 million shares outstanding, this gives a price target of $106.40 per share, an upside of 28% from the current price for a CAGR of 7.5% over the next 40 months. This price target aligns closely with the $108.51 price target I set in January. However, the lower CAGR forecast reflects the rise in share price since then. As such, I now believe the shares are a hold rather than a buy, with more attractive alternatives existing such as Canadian National (CNI) which I recently covered projected to deliver a 14% CAGR.

Risks

As with any company, Canadian Pacific faces several risks that may impact its prospects. I have covered the risks that labor relations can cause the company above with other key risks being regulatory hurdles, economic sensitivity, and operational disruptions. I have covered these in more detail in my previous articles on CP and CNI but will summarize them here.

Firstly, the railroad industry is tightly regulated with many rules and regulations across a variety of areas. For instance, Canada operates a maximum revenue per tonne-mile on shipments of export grain, restricting the profitability of its transportation. This is just one of many examples and future regulations risk harming profitability.

Like many industries, Canadian Pacific’s performance is tied to the wider economic conditions. Recession causes lower demand for good transportation, reducing revenues and profits. Although I am positive on the growth prospects of the North American economy over the longer term, with the consumer weakening, in the short term we may see a slowdown.

Operational disruptions also present risks reducing freight volumes and earnings. This can be both natural and unnatural events. Natural events, such as Canadian wildfires and flooding, result in work stoppages, while labor relations, as discussed above, can result in operations being almost ceased completely.

Conclusion

Canadian Pacific Kansas City plays a key role In the North American rail market, being the only operator connecting Canada, the US, and Mexico. Its recent earnings continued to show strong revenue growth and an improved operating ratio, helping drive its profits higher. Despite these fundamental strengths and strategic position in the North American railroad oligopoly, current valuation levels suggest limited upside compared to peers. As such, I now rate Canadian Pacific Kansas City as a hold, on the view that more attractive alternatives exist.