Welltower: Aging Gracefully Or Out Of Touch? Stock That's Priced For Perfection

Sep. 02, 2024 4:39 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
693 Followers

Summary

  • Welltower Inc. has seen a 49% stock increase and a steady 2% dividend over the past year, outperforming the REIT sector significantly.
  • Despite favorable demographic trends and a solid portfolio, Welltower's AFFO growth per share has been lackluster, raising concerns about future dividend growth.
  • The company's current valuation appears high, with a forward P/AFFO and P/FFO well above sector medians, suggesting limited upside potential.
  • Given the high valuation and modest AFFO growth, I rate Welltower as a 'sell' despite its positive long-term industry tailwinds.
Rear view of female nurse walking with senior man in corridor at nursing home

Maskot

Introduction

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have performed exceptionally well for investors who've been able to hold on over the most recent one year period. Over the last twelve months, shares are up 49% on top of the steady 2% dividend the company

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
693 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WELL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WELL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News