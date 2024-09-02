J Studios

SoundHound: Expanding Further Into Enterprise Verticals

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is an unprofitable AI company focusing on breakthrough technologies in Conversational and Voice AI. It has benefited from the surge in demand for Generative AI offerings as companies aim to broaden their adoption. As a specialist in Voice AI, SoundHound AI's product suite has the potential to integrate across several industry verticals and with the market-leading LLMs. SoundHound Chat AI's partnership with Perplexity demonstrates the robustness and credibility of its Conversational AI leadership.

In my previous SOUN update in May 2024, I urged investors to remain vested as I upgraded the stock. I assessed that its AI capabilities are gaining traction among its commercial customers. I also determined that the popularity of Voice AI could gain further traction with OpenAI's improved offerings that incorporate these capabilities.

SoundHound 2024 estimated TAM (SoundHound filings)

SoundHound's recent acquisition of Amelia has expanded its ability to penetrate enterprise AI verticals. Accordingly, the Amelia acquisition helps SoundHound reach new target markets beyond its core offerings. Management highlighted that the company has strengthened its go-to-market capabilities in several industries, including retail, insurance, and financial services. Therefore, it aligns with the company's ambitions against a "massive market opportunity," reaching over $140B as of 2024.

It also provided clearer visibility into SoundHound's 2025 guidance, leading to a welcomed upward revision. Accordingly, the company anticipates revenue of $80M in 2024 before reaching $150M in 2025, a nearly 90% YoY increase. Therefore, I assess that it has improved the validation of SoundHound's three-pronged revenue model, bolstering its ability to enhance downstream AI monetization.

In addition, Amelia's acquisition should also underpin its ability to scale toward profitability, although it seems too early to validate its net earnings accretion. Therefore, investors are urged to consider the potential integration synergies and upselling/cross-selling opportunities emanating from its acquisition to lift SOUN's valuation further.

SoundHound adoption curve (SoundHound filings)

Accordingly, the company has moved rapidly beyond its core automotive and restaurants revenue pillar, undergirding its market expansion opportunities. The enhanced new growth vectors (with the Amelia acquisition) will help to diversify adoption while broadening the use cases across more verticals.

As a result, the company aims to integrate its proprietary Voice AI technologies into more formats. These use cases include opportunities in e-commerce and customer support functions. Given SOUN's surge in queries (reaching more than 5B queries), I assess that the company's growth prospects look very exciting if the company can validate the sustainability of its business model.

SOUN Stock: Unprofitability Remains A Yellow Flag

SOUN Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

SOUN's "F" profitability grade is still a yellow flag against its bullish thesis, suggesting that it seems to be, at best, a speculative opportunity. Notwithstanding its anticipated revenue surge through 2025, the company is not expected to be free cash flow profitable through the FY2025 forecast period.

Despite that, SOUN's "A" momentum grade underscores the market confidence that its ability to monetize and scale profitability could be achieved if the underlying AI demand drivers are robust. Given the upgraded revenue estimates on SOUN, I assess that the market's confidence isn't misplaced. However, Wall Street analysts downgraded its earnings estimates, suggesting investors must still scrutinize its ability to monetize profitably.

There are valid concerns about whether pure-play AI companies have a viable business model, as AI infrastructure costs are expected to increase further. Hence, the need to stay relevant and competitive could involve more aggressive AI infrastructure spending by companies like SoundHound to maintain their competitive edge.

Furthermore, Voice AI technologies aren't exclusive to SoundHound, as the leading AI companies continue to improve their setups. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether SoundHound could face unanticipated disruption risks, notwithstanding its net cash balance sheet. Given its unprofitability, the company might have limited resources to execute multiple M&As to strengthen its market exposure across other growth verticals.

Is SOUN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SOUN price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

SOUN's price action indicates that it has regained its uptrend continuation bias. Its "A" momentum grade corroborates my observation, underscoring the market's confidence in its bullish proposition.

There are two critical levels to monitor closely. Investors should avoid buying too close to its $6.5 resistance zone, while potentially adding more aggressively at a level near its $3.5 support zone.

Currently, SOUN is within these critical levels, although its robust buying sentiments suggest it is likely in an accumulation phase. Therefore, I assess that a bullish thesis is still appropriate, suggesting SOUN investors are still confident of its ability to scale further.

Rating: Maintain Speculative Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

