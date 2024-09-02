IYW: Beware Of Significant Correction Due To High Valuation

Sep. 02, 2024 5:31 AM ETiShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.99K Followers

Summary

  • IYW has delivered a total return over 70% since March 2023, driven by AI hype and strong performance of semiconductor stocks like Nvidia.
  • Despite its strong performance, IYW's valuation is now expensive with a forward P/E ratio of 28.6x, higher than pandemic peaks.
  • The technology sector's high volatility and potential decline in AI demand pose significant downside risks for IYW.
  • Investors should be cautious and wait for a better entry point due to the current expensive valuation of IYW.

Artificial Intelligence digital concept

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We last covered iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) back in March 2023. At that time, we recommended investors to accumulate shares of IYW as we see good long-term opportunities especially after the significant correction

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.99K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IYW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IYW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IYW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News