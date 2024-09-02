grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

Lyn Alden provides us with some fairly prescient analysis on everything from the macroeconomic picture to individual stock names, from large to small. We have one of the preeminent fundamental analysts available to us for current commentary and opinions regarding specific companies that may present compelling formations in their structure of price on the chart. These structures will show us scenarios both bullish and bearish. In this piece, we will discuss what Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is telling us at the moment, and it certainly leans one way in particular. Please read on to find out.

Lyn’s Current Take On Dropbox

“I'm neutral on DBX from a fundamental perspective. The bad news is that the revenue growth is stalling. The company has some earnings per share growth mainly because it plows cash flows into share buybacks. It's a rather commoditized business at this point. The good news is that it's priced rather cheaply, for a nearly no-growth scenario. The balance sheet is not a major concern. The main risk for longs, then, is that growth continues to deteriorate to the point of going negative. A risk I'd worry about for shorts is that it could make for a decent acquisition target at a mild premium. Some larger entity could pick up DBX as an add-on to its services.” - Lyn Alden

So, in the absence of a catalytic event such as a buyout or perhaps an activist, the price on the chart should continue to fill out as illustrated in the following section.

Listening To The Structure Of Price

Why should we pay attention to the structure of price on the chart? Very simply because human behavioral patterns can tell us quite a bit. How is this?

There are those that will claim that technical analysis simply explains what happened, but cannot project with any reliability what is more likely to happen next. We have disproved that affirmation time and again. The main reason being that our methodology is not strictly what many categorize as 'technical analysis'.

When traders/investors/readers hear 'technical analysis' they imagine trendlines, stochastic readings, moving averages and the seemingly inordinate number of other indicators that can be overlaid on a stock chart.

Ours is not that. We are using the manifestation of human behavioral patterns as they take shape before our eyes via the structure of price on a chart. This is so different than what you have traditionally seen.

In fact, for many literally thousands of our members, they have had to 'unlearn' what they thought they knew to embrace a new way of approaching the markets. If you are willing to acknowledge that there are many ways to view stocks and indexes, then you have taken your first step towards a 'new' vantage point.

If instead you are completely convinced of your own methods, then likely it will be cumbersome to add more knowledge to your repertoire.

"You are like this cup; you are full of ideas. But if your cup is full, I can't put anything in."

This is a generalized quote that has been used to illustrate the concept that one must 'unlearn' that which they are convinced they already know if they are to embrace new concepts. We would encourage you to give this way of viewing markets a chance.

Start here with part 1 of Avi Gilburt's 6-part series of articles that discuss in detail how we look at charts and what they tell us.

Applying Our Methodology To The Dropbox Chart

Zac Mannes has made a careful study of this current structure as formed on the DBX chart. Let’s examine in further detail what scenario is most likely to unfold and also where it would need revision.

StockWaves

Note the high struck just after the first of the year. That is marked as a large circle ‘B’, meaning a Primary ‘B’ wave appears to have completed. Naturally, ‘C’ follows ‘B’. As well, ‘C’ waves are 5 wave structures. Once wave [1] of Primary ‘C’ forms, we would anticipate the corrective wave [2] bouncing to typically anywhere from 38% to 62% of a retracement of the prior wave [1].

The high for wave [2] may be struck soon, perhaps even this coming week, ideally in the $26 - $27 range. If so, then a more bearish scenario would be shaping up. Should one be inclined to play the downside, then the risk in the near term would be defined by the high struck at the Primary ‘B’ wave high.

Another option available to traders seeking a downside play would be to wait until the next lesser degree wave 1 of the larger wave [3] forms and take a bearish position in the corrective wave 2 of [3] with an invalidation at the wave [2] high.

As you can see, there are many ways to use this information. Please keep in mind Lyn’s comment regarding what she is currently seeing as a potential negation of the bearish setup presenting itself in DBX. Catalysts can and do happen. However, since we have a system in place, we can define risk and potential reward inside this structure of price on the chart.

Conclusion

Yes, there are nuances to the analysis. Once familiar with our methodology, our members discover a powerful ally on their side to provide guidance and risk management in their trading/investing.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

