MongoDB Proves Skeptics Wrong With Strong Q2 Performance

Sep. 02, 2024 7:00 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Stock
Roman Luzgin
Roman Luzgin
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB stock has dropped 50% from February highs due to skepticism about AI's impact on software companies, but recent earnings suggest a potential turnaround.
  • MongoDB's Q2 FY2025 results significantly beat expectations, with $478.1 million in revenue and $0.7 EPS, indicating strong financial performance and growth potential.
  • The stock remains a Buy due to its significant long-term potential.

MongoDB office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stock has been falling sharply over the last months fueled primarily by general skepticism around whether AI will have an actual positive impact on software companies in the near future. In fact, the stock price has

This article was written by

Roman Luzgin
Roman Luzgin
3.18K Followers
I write about growth opportunities in different sectors related to technology, providing analyses of fundamentals that are driven by current and future trends. Senior Data Analyst by day, I am building and managing my own portfolio of tech-related securities, which to date has consistently beaten the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDB, NVDA, DDOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

