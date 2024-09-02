EmirMemedovski/E+ via Getty Images

I last covered Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) back in February 2022 highlighting its alliance with Nokia Oyj (NOK) for private 5G and edge computing. Despite my Hold position, it rose by nearly 58% as shown in the chart below, and this is despite its revenues declining every quarter since then.

This is partly due to a higher probability of the U.S. Central Bank turning dovish next month and also because its financial results beat analysts' estimates during the fourth quarter of 2024 in May as shown by the share price's surge. Subsequently, it raised guidance when reporting first-quarter 2025 (FQ1-25) results at the beginning of August, but the stock went down alongside other enterprise software and IT providers.

The reason appears related to investors focusing more on AI infrastructure plays, but things are changing, and the attention is likely to shift to software and services. In this context, this thesis aims to show that Kyndryl is a buy based on opportunities for its consulting and Infrastructure businesses, with its price-to-sales remaining undervalued relative to the IT sector.

Attention shifting to software and solutions

As I recently covered, ChatGPT is certainly an innovative application that enables people to search for information more interactively, but the problem is most of the talk and investment about Gen AI, the technology that drives the intelligent chatbot has centered around chips and the hyperscalers (big cloud service providers) that are deploying them. Consequently, companies forming part of the Magnificent 7 have gained more than 70% since the launch of ChatGPT as investor attention has been mesmerized by semiconductor suppliers like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) whose chips are essential to provide the accelerated computing required to train LLMs or large language models. The focus has also been on its competitors, AI networking companies, and OEMs like Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) which pack processors and memory together in servers before shipping them to data centers.

However, after the semiconductor giant saw slowing growth for its Data Center segment which includes its flagship H100 accelerated computing GPUs last week, its share price was impacted. This may indicate a shift in investor focus from infrastructure builders to software development and services where AI is actually monetized.

Furthermore, for Gen AI to be adopted across the corporate world, consulting and IT infrastructure service providers like Kyndryl are key.

In this respect, in addition to accompanying their clients in their multi-cloud strategies, consultants now have to satisfy the growing demand for modernizing corporate processes using Gen AI to leverage data assets in a user-friendly through the use of interactive Chatbots and summarization features. Also, given companies have their data located both within the four walls of their enterprise as well as across hybrid cloud environments, Kyndryl's consultants need to advise about the best way to proceed securely.

Thus, the company needs to adapt its product offerings accordingly, and it has expanded its portfolio of traditional machine learning and analytics services to include Gen AI, namely by collaborating with NVIDIA.

Thinking aloud, we are in the midst of the digital transformation secular trend, where the business world is taking a step from cloud computing and digitization to AI-driven business transformation, but this remains a highly competitive industry, one also characterized by disruption.

Facing Disruption Created by Gen AI and Competition

In this case, it is important to look at what differentiates Kyndryl from others in an IT consultancy market itself disrupted by Gen AI. As an example, when an employee is looking for a solution to her problems, she can now ask OpenAI's ChatGPT, Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Gemini, or Perplexity.ai. These come in the form of chat-based interfaces that respond to queries in intuitive and interactive ways and with relative ease. In other words, it is like having a virtual assistant. As such, depending on the complexity of the task, this may reduce the need to hire consultants who typically charge more for tasks like strategic change, digital transformation, and technology consulting.

Additionally, weak consumer discretionary spending has also impacted the financial performance of consulting firms like Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) whose revenue has declined by -0.67% as shown below.

Now, in addition to pure advisory, solutions proposed by consultancies include IT infrastructure management, application development, system integration, and managed services (or providing IT contracting services). As for, Accenture plc (ACN), despite its diversification into digital marketing services that enhance customer engagement, its growth has decelerated from double digits to 1.46%. For its part, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) also operates cloud services, software, infrastructure, research, and security, making it a diversified technology company rather than solely a consulting firm, but still, it has delivered revenue growth of just 3%.

Kyndryl seems to have suffered the most, but there could be a turnaround namely because of its consultancy expertise, which according to the management, is built on "decades of experience" dealing with complex IT environments. Checking for the veracity of this statement, it is indeed true as its consultants were previously operating as part of IBM which already offered AI (Watson) in addition to conventional IT services. Tellingly, a comparison shows Kyndryl's advisory services business (Kyndryl Consult) generated $2.5 billion in FQ1-25 and grew at double digits which is much better than IBM whose consulting business declined by 0.6% for the first six months of 2024.

Additionally, the management mentioned that Kyndryl Consult is valuable, not only because of the margin-related gains but also because it acts as a lead for the managed infrastructure services business that generally accompanies IT modernization projects. Looking into the rear mirror, one of the reasons for Kyndryl being spun off as a standalone company in November 2021 was precisely its specialization in managed infrastructure services.

Deserves Better Based based on Kyndryl Consult but there are Risks

Thus, nearly three years later it appears that this is resulting in new growth opportunities and could unlock value for shareholders, especially at a time when driven by the cost optimization rationale, the managed infrastructure services market is expected to grow by 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 to reach $239.6 billion.

Therefore, based on its undervaluation by 88% ((0.35-2.97)/2.97) relative to IBM which boasts a price-to-sales of 2.97x, there seems to be considerable upside potential for Kyndryl. However, being moderate, I consider a 17% upside which corresponds to the weight of the Kyndryl Consult business on the overall sales to be reasonable. Thus, I have a target of $27.71 (23.69 x 1.17) based on the current share price of $23.69.

To explain my moderate stance, Kyndryl faces much bigger rivals with market caps at least seven times including its parent company plus emerging disruptors using Gen AI to completely change the game. This means being at risk of seeing its market share pressured or having to reduce costs to drive sales, in turn impacting margins.

To this end, as seen in the above comparison, its EBITDA margins remain well below peers. Furthermore, its debt of $4.1 billion at the end of FQ1-25 exceeds its cash of $1.3 billion, which means that it does not have the leeway to spend money for growth in the same way as competitors equipped with stronger balance sheets. Now, being unprofitable and loaded with more debt than cash means a higher probability of borrowing money which resulted in the stock being punished as the Federal Reserve began aggressively tightening monetary policy as of March 2022. More recently, the opposite has been happening as inflation has cooled down below 3% and there are big expectations for a cut. Therefore, if for any reason, there is any delay by the Fed, this rate-sensitive stock may suffer from volatility.

Justifying the Bullish Position through Margin Expansion and Gen AI

Still, as part of cost-cutting efforts, the contribution of certain zero-margin and low-margin revenue streams inherited from IBM is being reduced which is expected to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin by 160 basis points for FY-25.

Now, for a company like Kyndryl, it is important to balance profitability and growth, whether it is about spending money for marketing purposes or liquidating non-profitable assets. Its balanced approach is expected to result in top-line growth in the fourth quarter breaking up with the loss-making trend. For this purpose, the forward non-GAAP P/E being less undervalued than the P/S, both relative to the IT sector median as shown below hints investors are attaching more value to its profitability. As such, the 19% undervaluation of the earning metric also justifies my moderately bullish position in targeting a 17% upside.

To further justify the pivot towards growth by leveraging Gen AI, first, there is a synergy between the consulting business and Kyndryl Bridge, an integration platform that enables corporations to better manage (through enhanced visibility and control) their mission-critical operations using analytics tools. In so doing, it saves them nearly $2 billion on an annual basis. Now, since one of Gen AI's objectives is to boost productivity, by up to 50% according to McKinsey, and depending on the task at hand, it is easier for consultants to make clients adopt AI by leveraging Kyndryl Bridge. Along the same lines, the collaboration with NVIDIA is timely as it enables the deployment of NIM tools to quicken the development of AI models.

Second, the company has expanded its partnerships with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and others to advance its systems integration services for multi-cloud environments and cover aspects like data analytics and management. As a reminder, since LLMs feed on data, it has become a key ingredient for benefiting from AI, and, in this regard, the company is on track to generate nearly $1 billion in hyperscaler-related revenue, or double the amount obtained in FY-24.

In conclusion, while investment is not without risks, this bullish thesis is based on Kyndryl Consult continuing to grow at double digits and providing further impetus to the managed services business. At the same time, there is a balanced approach to growth and profitability to take advantage of Gen AI across its value chain sustainably.