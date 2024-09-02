Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing cancer therapeutics. Their lead asset, soquelitinib, is an ITK inhibitor being tested in peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial for soquelitinib soon.

Here are some upcoming catalysts for the company:

Expected Date Catalyst Details Q3 2024 Phase 3 trial initiation for soquelitinib (NCT06561048) Corvus plans to initiate a registrational Phase 3 trial for soquelitinib in relapsed peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Q4 2024 Interim data from Phase 1 trial (NCT06345404) for atopic dermatitis Early data from the Phase 1 placebo-controlled trial of soquelitinib in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis is expected by the end of 2024. Late 2024/Early 2025 Additional data from Phase 1b/2 trial of ciforadenant (NCT05501054) Corvus anticipates further data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of ciforadenant in metastatic renal cell carcinoma, particularly in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. 2024-2025 Financial updates and funding strategies Corvus is expected to continue providing quarterly financial updates, with emphasis on cash runway and funding needs as it progresses its clinical trials. Click to enlarge

The following article will focus on soquelitinib for the treatment of PTCL.

Soquelitinib's Potential in the PTCL Treatment Landscape

Soquelitinib (IND 2021) is a small-molecule inhibitor of the interleukin-2-induced T cell kinase (ITK). ITK is essential in signaling pathways that regulate T cell activation, proliferation, and cytokine production. Although other kinase inhibitors targeting BTK or JAK kinases are popular, ITK is still a relatively new area of research, and soquelitinib is one of the first to be tested in clinical trials. In PTCL, soquelitinib looks to differentiate itself from current therapies that target broader aspects of lymphoma cells or immune modulation. As the name suggests, PTCL is a result of T cell proliferation, and soquelitinib is aiming to suppress the growth of malignant T cells and promote a more robust anti-tumor immune response.

Here is the current treatment landscape for PTCL:

Treatment Description Clinical Context Historical Response CHOP or CHOEP Standard chemotherapy regimens (CHOP ± Etoposide). First-line for CD30-negative PTCL. ~30-40% CR rate​ Brentuximab Vedotin + CHP Anti-CD30 ADC with chemotherapy (CHP). First-line for CD30-positive PTCL. ~54-86% ORR; ~33-57% CR rate​ Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Romidepsin, Belinostat. For relapsed/refractory PTCL. ~25-30% ORR; ~10-15% CR rate​ Pralatrexate Antifolate chemotherapy agent. For relapsed/refractory PTCL. ~29% ORR; ~11-13% CR rate​ Stem Cell Transplant (ASCT) Consolidation post-chemotherapy. For eligible patients in first remission. ~40-60% 3-year PFS Click to enlarge

Corvus' Phase 1 trial, conducted in China, focused on patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL who had already undergone a median of three prior lines of therapy. So this is a very sick population who have yet to respond to standard-of-care. Last December, Corvus presented new interim data, stratifying two different populations based on the eligibility requirements planned for their Phase 3 trial.

Metric Eligible (1-3 prior therapies) Ineligible (>3 prior therapies) Patients Evaluated 21 11 Objective Response Rate (ORR) 33% (7/21) 0% (0/11) Disease Control Rate (DCR) 57% (12/21) 0% (0/11) Median Duration of Response (DOR) 14.5+ months N/A Median PFS 6 months N/A 2-Year Overall Survival 77% (all 36 patients) N/A Click to enlarge

Focusing on "eligible" patients, response rates are encouraging, and durability is evident. The 2-year OS rate of 77% is impressive, especially in such a difficult-to-treat population. The company notes that 2-year OS data "includes all 36 enrolled patients." Begs the question: why show OS data in all 36 patients while presenting other data (e.g., ORR, DCR, etc.) in only 32 "eligible" and "ineligible" patients? Lastly, the data supports soquelitinib's novel mechanism of action.

As always with Phase 1 trials, there are some caveats to consider. The complete lack of response in heavily pretreated patients highlights a potential limitation in treating resistant forms of PTCL. We must also be aware of the small sample size (21 in the eligible group), which can limit the generalizability of the findings. Finally, PTCL is a highly heterogeneous disease, making cross-trial comparisons with other treatments challenging without considering specific subtypes and patient selection criteria.

Corvus describes their Phase 3 trial as follows:

The clinical trial is designed to enroll a total of 150 patients with relapsed PTCL that have received ≥ 1 prior therapy and ≤3 prior therapies. The number of prior therapies in this range selects for immunocompetent patients. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to soquelitinib 200 mg two-times a day or one of the standard of care chemotherapies. The standard of care agent will be based on the physician’s choice of either belinostat or pralatrexate. The primary endpoint will be progression-free survival. Secondary endpoints will include objective response rate, overall survival and duration of response.

This is not an easy trial. Typically, Phase 3 oncology drugs have a 40% chance of progressing to an NDA/BLA. However, I would set the odds considerably lower for soquelitinib in PTCL. The complete lack of efficacy in heavily pretreated patients, as well as the relatively modest response rates in others, suggest that soquelitinib's success may be determined by patient selection and disease biology. Competing with established therapies such as belinostat adds an extra layer of complexity. It is also worth noting that the Phase 1 data were collected in China. The Chinese population may have different genetic, environmental, and healthcare factors than Western populations (PTCL is, in fact, uncommon in the U.S. compared to other regions).

As for a discounted cash flow analysis, I will estimate 2,500 US patients (exact estimations vary among experts) and a price per treatment course of $252,000, which is about twice the price of pralatrexate (if soquelitinib proves its superiority in the Phase 3 trial, it will likely warrant a higher price). Here are some other assumptions:

The final calculation assumes linear growth in market share (0.6 market share * 1.0 penetration rate) until the peak sales year, consistent drug pricing, specified probabilities of success, fixed COGS and operating expense percentages, and a defined discount rate to calculate the present value of future cash flows. The final risk-adjusted net present value ($152 million) is the sum of all discounted profits from the market entry year until 2039.

Obviously, a lot of assumptions go into a DCF analysis for a Phase 3 drug. In mine, there are some that are optimistic (e.g., 100% penetration rate, 60% market share following first-line treatments, $252,000 price) and some that may need adjusting (soquelitinib could feasibly come to market prior to 2028).

Let's play with my model. What if Phase 3 is successful? What, then, is soquelitinib NPV? It jumps to $760 million.

Financial Health

As of June 30, Corvus reported $14.841 million in cash and cash equivalents. Marketable securities totaled $32.4 million. Total current assets were $48.258 million, while total current liabilities were just $13.335 million. Oddly, Corvus does not have any long-term obligations.

It is also worth noting Corvus's foreign venture, Angel Pharmaceuticals.

Together, while the balance sheet is healthy, the companies will need a considerable amount of cash to trial soquelitinib in Phase 3 (possibly more than $30 million based on AMA data), especially considering other ventures.

As Corvus does not record revenue, I will estimate the cash runway based on the company's own past financial data. In the first six months of 2024, Corvus utilized $10.638 million in operating activities. This implies a monthly cash burn of approximately $1.77 million. If we divide their cash and investments by this figure, it suggests that Corvus has a little over two years of cash runway. However, as Corvus advances soquelitinib in both PTCL and atopic dermatitis, investors should anticipate higher cash burn in the near future. The company's forward-looking cash runway extends "into the fourth quarter of 2025."

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term “cash burn” can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

CRVS Stock: Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

To summarize, Corvus is a prime example of a pure speculative biotechnology play. Soquelitinib for PTCL is certainly worth testing in Phase 3, but investors should temper their expectations for success. Corvus has prospects beyond PTCL. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic condition that requires long-term, safe, and tolerable treatments. Testing an ITK inhibitor makes sense, but whether it outperforms blockbusters like dupilumab remains to be seen. What about Corvus's "adenosine receptor antagonist," ciforadenant, which is in the same class as caffeine, for renal cell carcinoma? Again, it's definitely not something I'd bet the house on.

Corvus, without a doubt, carries significant uncertainty and risk (both operational and financial). CRVS could fit into a barbell portfolio strategy, but it is not for me. I will rate it "hold," but it reads more like "hold off on buying."

Investing in microcap stocks like CRVS also carries a higher level of risk due to their limited liquidity, which can result in significant price volatility. Microcap stocks are also more susceptible to market manipulation and may have restricted access to capital. Investors should limit their exposure to speculative stocks like CRVS. As always, maintaining a diversified portfolio limits the idiosyncratic risks that may one day lead to ruin.