Progressive Corporation: Accumulate This Amazing Performer On Weaknesses : “The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is the best performer in my portfolio in 2024 so far. The quiet insurance company has returned 51% while all ado was about Big Tech. Over 3.4 years of my holding, it has delivered ~32% annualized return and ~2.5 multiples of capital. Even before outstanding 2024, PGR stock has beaten the S&P 500 by almost 10% annually for the previous 5 years - 25.1% vs 15.7%. Two questions are in order: what is happening and whether the stock is too expensive now? We will start with the second one.”

Arch Capital: Another Quarter Of Excellent Underwriting Creates Further Upside Potential: “Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising over 26%. However, shares have pulled back from their recent high amid a decline in interest rates, which could be a headwind for net investment income over time. I last covered ACGL in May, rating shares a “buy,” though their 5% gain has underperformed the market’s 8% rally. With shares having reached my $102 price target and subsequently pulling back, now is an opportune time to revisit shares given its just announced Q2 results. I see further upside and expect a positive response to these results.”

VUG: Backing A Growth Factor Tilt: “The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is in focus today as we turn our attention to factor investing. Although delivering robust returns since the start of the year, VUG ETF has pulled back by more than 2% in the past month, suggesting a pivotal point might've emerged. Given its recent price action, I thought it would be an ideal time to assess the VUG ETF. Moreover, talks about an interest rate pivot and a spike in the S&P VIX Index provide latitude for systematic analysis.”

My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: September 2024 Edition (Technical Analysis): “In this article, I will provide a 50,000-foot view of the market using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a proxy for the SP 500 index and see if SPY is where I should put my retirement funds. I will compare SPY to the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). It’s been a few months since my last look at the broad market, so let’s see if anything has changed from my last take that SPY was the way to invest moving forward.”