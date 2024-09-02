This is the forum for Growth & Total Return discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat begins every two weeks, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any comment cleanup in the new chat, and users will always be able to refer back to previous discussions
More on Today's Markets:
-
Progressive Corporation: Accumulate This Amazing Performer On Weaknesses : “The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is the best performer in my portfolio in 2024 so far. The quiet insurance company has returned 51% while all ado was about Big Tech. Over 3.4 years of my holding, it has delivered ~32% annualized return and ~2.5 multiples of capital. Even before outstanding 2024, PGR stock has beaten the S&P 500 by almost 10% annually for the previous 5 years - 25.1% vs 15.7%.
Two questions are in order: what is happening and whether the stock is too expensive now? We will start with the second one.”
Arch Capital: Another Quarter Of Excellent Underwriting Creates Further Upside Potential: “Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising over 26%. However, shares have pulled back from their recent high amid a decline in interest rates, which could be a headwind for net investment income over time. I last covered ACGL in May, rating shares a “buy,” though their 5% gain has underperformed the market’s 8% rally. With shares having reached my $102 price target and subsequently pulling back, now is an opportune time to revisit shares given its just announced Q2 results. I see further upside and expect a positive response to these results.”
-
VUG: Backing A Growth Factor Tilt: “The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is in focus today as we turn our attention to factor investing. Although delivering robust returns since the start of the year, VUG ETF has pulled back by more than 2% in the past month, suggesting a pivotal point might've emerged.
Given its recent price action, I thought it would be an ideal time to assess the VUG ETF. Moreover, talks about an interest rate pivot and a spike in the S&P VIX Index provide latitude for systematic analysis.”
My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: September 2024 Edition (Technical Analysis): “In this article, I will provide a 50,000-foot view of the market using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a proxy for the SP 500 index and see if SPY is where I should put my retirement funds. I will compare SPY to the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). It’s been a few months since my last look at the broad market, so let’s see if anything has changed from my last take that SPY was the way to invest moving forward.”
-
Medpace: Continued Business Growth With Asymmetrical Payoff Opportunity: “Following my January '23 publication rating Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) a buy, the stock is +69% and has vindicated the original buy thesis presented in July '22 (I had reinstated the buy rating several times in between these two dates as well). The January publication outlined numerous investment facts that are still explicitly relevant in the investment debate today, namely:Profitability is a standout with ROICs at +33% trailing return on invested capital driven by 16% NOPAT margins + ~2.4x capital turnover – capital turnover is +100% vs. FY'21 on similar margin, ROICs are >2x since then.”
