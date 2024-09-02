Somogyvari/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

When I previously covered WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), the business development company provided solid distribution coverage through earnings but lacked any impactful NAV growth over time. I wanted to take some time to revisit WHF since their Q2 earnings were recently reported. WHF is an externally managed business development company that generates its earnings by making various forms of debt investments to lower middle market companies. WHF has a public inception dating back to 2012 and a market cap that's approaching $280M.

I've grown quite fond of BDCs over the last couple of years, especially as interest rates peaked at their decade high. This is because many BDCs were able to handsomely reward shareholders with an abundance of supplemental distributions as a result of higher rates and also provide sizeable capital appreciation. However, WHF seems to have missed the mark here, as the total returns are lackluster when compared against some other peers in the sector. I'll pull a total return comparison with some popular BDCs to demonstrate the disparity here. As you can see, WHF has provided an underwhelming total return of 7.3% over the last three-year period, while these peers have returned over quadruple this amount.

Data by YCharts

The most recent earnings indicate a deteriorating portfolio quality, as earnings were lower and the rate of non-accruals were higher. It seems like WHF's portfolio is now starting to see the effects of higher interest rates. Additionally, the distribution coverage is now a bit weakened and drops my confidence that this BDC will be able to sustain the current distribution rate. While the portfolio strategies used here are solid, there remains some vulnerabilities in the underwriting and selection of portfolio companies.

Portfolio Strategy

WHF tends to make investments between a range of $5M to $25M. The average individual investment size sits at $4.5M and the total fair value of their portfolio sits at $660M. This is a $37M decrease from the prior quarter's portfolio value of $697M. This follows a continuous downward trend, as the portfolio value in Q1 of 2023 sat at approximately $749.2M. This can be attributed to exist and repayment amounts consistently being greater than gross funding totals over the last year. As of the latest Q2 earnings, exists and repayments total $97.1M.

Part of WHF's strategy is to maintain a high rate of diversity across industries to mitigate any sort of concentration risk. WHF currently has exposure to 72 individual portfolio companies, with a weighted average effective yield of 13.8%. The largest industry exposure is to application software, making up 5.9% of their portfolio. This is followed by exposure to commodity chemicals and data processing, accounting for 5.5% and 5.3% respectively. There is a nice mix of exposure here, but the downside is that the lack of dedicated exposure to one sector may soften the upside price impact from underlying growth.

WHF Q2 Presentation

The part of WHF's portfolio that I like the most is that first lien loans make up the largest majority of their investments. This is reassuring from a risk perspective because it helps decrease the probability that all invested capital is lost in a bad deal. First lien senior secured loans sit at the top of the corporate capital structure, which means that this form of debt has the highest priority for repayment. This helps in cases where a portfolio company may be going through a bankruptcy and liquidating assets. The first lien senior secured structure means that WHF's debt gets first priority for repayment over other forms of debt.

WHF Q2 Presentation

Additionally, WHF maintains a 98.8% exposure to floating rate investments. In theory, this should help WHF capture higher earnings during periods when interest rates are elevated. As interest rates increase, so does the amount of income that WHF receives from borrowers through increased interest payment amounts. This also means that when interest rates are lower, so will the level of net investment income earned.

Financials

At the beginning of August, WHF reported their Q2 earnings and the results fell under expectations. The most notable change was that net investment income landed at $0.40 per share, which was a reduction from both last quarter's amount of $0.47 per share and the prior year's amount of $0.46 per share. I am afraid that WHF is now starting to feel the effects of the higher interest rate environment. Since the majority of their portfolio consists of floating rate debt investments, it has helped generate higher levels of income over the last two years as WHF was able to pull in larger interest income from borrowers. However, the negative side effect of this is that borrowers with weaker credit ratings may struggle to keep up with the required debt maintenance if performance isn't strong.

Just looking at the earnings history, we can see the story play out with the NII numbers. When interest rates were near zero levels throughout 2020 and 2021 following the pandemic, net investment income consistently sat below the $0.40 per share mark. When interest rates started to get hiked at the midpoint of 2022, we can see the net investment income per share start to increase and peak at the $0.48 per share level.

Seeking Alpha

One of the issues I pointed out during my last coverage was that the BDC's NAV per share was on a consistent downtrend. It seems like this has continued over the last quarter with the NAV now decreasing to $13.45 per share. A continuously decreasing NAV can be an indication that earnings aren't quite where they should be and the BDC isn't retaining enough of those earnings in a meaningful way that can lead to growth. It also seems like WHF isn't exactly prioritizing originations to continue growing their portfolio. The latest earnings call confirmed that WHF only committed $18M to three new originations for the quarter. However, this seems like a result of a very conservative approach.

Based on current market terms and conditions, we are taking a very cautious stance and focused on doing deals that have positive free cash flow, limited cyclicality and strong owners.

Risk Profile

When it comes to assessing the risk profile of a BDC, I like to refer to the rate at which non-accruals within the portfolio grow. Non-accruals are a crucial metric for these BDCs because it measures the rate of portfolio companies that are significantly underperforming expectations and are a source of weakness within the portfolio. When I previously covered WHF, non-accruals sat at 3% of their total portfolio value and was an improvement over the quarter before. Unfortunately, the non-accrual rate has increased since my last coverage and this can be attributed to a prolonged elevated interest rate. This may also indicate a weakness in management's underwriting if the non-accrual rate continues to increase.

WHF Q2 Presentation

Over the latest Q2 earnings, management confirmed that the non-accrual rate now sits at 5.7% of total investments at fair value. This continues to reinforce the fact that WHF's portfolio is sensitive to these elevated interest rates. Ideally, I'd prefer to keep my cash invested with a BDC that maintains a higher quality of portfolio companies that have more cash on hand to navigate these interest rate fluctuations. Just as a point of reference, here are the non-accrual rates of some peer BDCs:

Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD): 1.8% non-accrual rate of fair value.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 0.7% non-accrual rate of fair value.

Hercules Capital (HTGC): 0.9% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 1.2% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, the current dividend yield sits at about 13%. As of the latest earnings, the distribution coverage has weakened a bit since NII per share now sits at $0.40 per share for the quarter. This level of earnings now represents a coverage rate of 103.9%, representing a large decrease from a coverage greater than 120% from the time of my last analysis. Therefore, I no longer have faith in WHF's ability to sustain the current distribution rate if non-accruals continue to rise as a result of higher rates. I would prefer a larger margin of coverage that instilled more confidence in their ability to navigate a higher for longer rate environment.

Seeking Alpha

While WHF has a solid distribution history so far, the past strength isn't always representative of the future potential. If non-accruals continue to increase, the amount of earnings generated will continue to decrease as a result. Since we aren't working with a very large rate of coverage, it may not take much of an increase to drop earnings below the distribution rate. In a more optimistic perspective, a distribution cut wouldn't be the end of the world. This is the nature of some BDCs, and long-term shareholders would have already grown their income over time.

Despite the dividend yield already being high, WHF has rewarded shareholders with slight increases and a few supplementals throughout its history. For instance, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 1.44% over the last five years. It may not sound impressive at first, but we have to remember that the dividend yield already sits at 13%. In order to visualize this growth, I ran a back test of an initial investment of $10,000 at the start of 2015. This graph assumes that all distributions were reinvested back into WHF and you also contributed a fixed amount of $500 per month throughout the entire holding period.

Portfolio Visualizer

In year one of your investment, your annual dividend income would have totaled $1,670. Fast-forward to the full year of 2023 and your annual income would have grown to $15,101. This represents a 9x increase from your original income amount over an eight-year time span. However, it should be noted that the distributions received from WHF are classified as ordinary dividends. Ordinary dividends have less favorable tax consequences, so a position in WHF may be best utilized in a tax advantaged account.

Valuation

Since WHF operates as a business development company, the price can vary from the underlying value of the net assets. WHF currently trades at a discount to NAV of 11.6%. For reference, the average discount to NAV over the last three years sits closer to 7.3%. I think that this current discount is justified and representative of the increasing non-accruals and lower net investment income. However, Wall St. seems a bit more optimistic with an average price target of $12.25 per share. This represents a potential upside of 3% from the current level.

CEF Data

However, if you believe in management's ability to make a comeback this might be an opportunity to accumulate shares before interest rates are cut. Interest rate cuts would provide a bit of relief to their portfolio companies and may improve the rate of non-accruals as it decreases the cost of debt. We can actually see how this translates to boosted valuations if we look back at the price relationship to interest rates between 2020 and 2021. When rates set at near zero levels, the price of WHF grew and the portfolio expanded. Lower rates provided a more attractive environment for borrowers, so there were a higher volume of companies seeking capital. WHF was able to capitalize on this and expanded their portfolio during this time period.

Data by YCharts

The Fed's most recent statements confirm that interest rate cuts are expected by the end of September. With inflation consistently cooling and unemployment rates increasing, the Fed is more incentivize to cut rates. Additionally, we still have the US Presidential elections upcoming at the end of 2024, which can create an elevated level of volatility and uncertainty. The combination of these facts can lead to rate cuts and be a positive catalyst for WHF. However, this is not a compelling enough catalyst for me, and I'd prefer to stick with BDCs that have held up better in a changing rate environment.

Takeaway

In conclusion, WHF's earnings and portfolio quality continues to deteriorate because of its sensitivity to interest rates. While this is normal for BDCs, I tend to favor peers that have been more resilient through these rate fluctuations. Additionally, net investment income levels have reduced, and distribution coverage remains vulnerable. This has reduced my confidence in WHF's ability to sustain the current distribution rate. While WHF currently trades at a higher discount to NAV than usual, this is more representative of the current conditions of the BDC rather than an attractive opportunity. Therefore, I am downgrading my rating to sell.