WhiteHorse Finance: Growing Non-Accruals And Lower Earnings (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 02, 2024 8:00 AM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • WhiteHorse Finance's earnings and portfolio quality are deteriorating due to sensitivity to elevated interest rates, impacting net investment income and distribution coverage.
  • WHF's non-accrual rate has increased to 5.7%, indicating portfolio weakness and raising concerns about management's underwriting capabilities.
  • Despite a high dividend yield of 13%, weakened distribution coverage and declining NAV per share reduce confidence in sustaining current distribution rates.
  • WHF trades at an 11.6% discount to NAV, but this reflects current portfolio conditions rather than an attractive buying opportunity; rating downgraded to sell.

Dreamhorse

Somogyvari/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

When I previously covered WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), the business development company provided solid distribution coverage through earnings but lacked any impactful NAV growth over time. I wanted to take some time to revisit WHF

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.27K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WHF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News