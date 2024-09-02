Powell Industries Has Rarely Been Cheaper - Upgrade To Buy

Sep. 02, 2024
Summary

  • POWL's prospects are boosted by the higher oil/gas/ petroleum industry-wide capex and increased electrical power demands due to the generative AI boom/ utility upgrading.
  • Despite previous concerns, POWL's fair value estimate has been upgraded thanks to its growing production capacity and the raised consensus forward estimates.
  • The stock's PEG ratio of 0.06x is extremely cheap compared to its sector peers as well, supporting its high growth investment thesis.
  • We are finally upgrading POWL to a Buy, albeit with numerous caveats for an improved margin of safety.

POWL's Investment Thesis Finally Looks Compelling Again, After A Moderate Pullback

We previously covered Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in June 2024, discussing its robust prospects thanks to the higher oil/ gas industry-wide capex as the spot prices remained

