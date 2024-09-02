oxign

POWL's Investment Thesis Finally Looks Compelling Again, After A Moderate Pullback

We previously covered Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in June 2024, discussing its robust prospects thanks to the higher oil/ gas industry-wide capex as the spot prices remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels.

There were great opportunities in the data center market as well, with the generative AI boom triggering increased electrical power demands and expanded utility/ data center projects. Even so, we believed that there was a minimal margin of safety then, warranting our initial Hold (Neutral) rating.

POWL YTD Stock Price

TradingView

Since then, POWL has further retraced by -10.5% to retest its previous support levels of $130s before rallying by +28.5% to retest its February 2024 resistance levels of $160s - with it apparent that we have missed the boat from our (overly prudent) recommended entry point of $120s.

Part of the tailwinds are naturally attributed to its double beat FQ3'24 performance, with revenues of $288.17M (+12.9% QoQ/ +49.8% YoY) and GAAP EPS of $3.79 (+37.8% QoQ/ +149.3% YoY).

It is apparent from these numbers that POWL's higher R&D efforts at $8.43M (+38.4% sequentially) and capex of $7.34M (+56.5% sequentially) over the LTM have worked out as intended in expanding its top line performance.

The same has been observed in its promising multi-year backlog of $1.3B (inline QoQ/ inline YoY), albeit with a relatively lumpy net bookings of $356M (+51.4% QoQ/ -29.5% YoY).

At the same time, POWL's robust pricing power is also observed in its increasingly rich gross profit margins of 28.4% (+3.8 points QoQ/ +6.2 YoY), with it implying the growing demand for its custom-engineered solutions for the management, control, and distribution of electrical energy.

Much of the tailwinds are attributed to the Petrochemical/ Oil and Gas sector, which continues to command the lion's share of its sales at 59.3% (-1 points QoQ/ +9.7 YoY), with Commercial and other industrial (including data centers) increasingly growing to $42.04M (+20.4% QoQ/ +18.3% YoY) by FQ3'24.

From these developments, we can observe that POWL's initiative to release new products and drive future growth opportunities in the data center end markets has shown early signs of success indeed, especially since its growth rate beyond the market projections of ~10% implies the company's ability to increasingly expand market share.

These developments may also be why the management has opted to acquire neighboring properties near its Houston headquarters for $5.5M, with the aims of expanding its production capacity, building upon its existing $11M capex initiative - both of which are expected to be top-line accretive by mid-2025.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

As a result of these developments, it is unsurprising that the consensus have further raised POWL's forward estimates, with it expected to generate an accelerated top/ bottom-line growth prospects at a CAGR of +24.6%/ +73.8% through FY2025, respectively.

This is compared to the original estimates of +7.7%/ +13.2% and the historical growth of +3.1%/ +11.9% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively, implying the market's conviction about its long-term profitable growth prospects.

POWL Valuations

Seeking Alpha

For now, the recent stock rotation have already moderated POWL's FWD P/E valuations to 13.88x, down from its 5Y mean of 17.61x and the sector median of 22.80x.

Even so, we believe that this correction makes the stock extremely cheap, after comparing the former's PEG ratio of 0.06x to the sector median of 1.81x, ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY) at 2.65x, Eaton (ETN) at 2.22x, and Schneider Electric SE (OTCPK:SBGSF) (OTCPK:SBGSY) at 0.71x, thanks to the former's accelerated bottom-line growth prospects.

So, Is POWL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

POWL 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, POWL has continued to trade sideways after the immense January 2024 rally, with the stock seemingly unable to break out afterwards - potentially attributed to the elevated short interest of 17.93% at the time of writing and the July 2024 market rotation from high growth stocks.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $141.60 in our last article, based on the LTM GAAP EPS of $8.20 (+450% sequentially) ending FQ2'24 and the FWD P/E valuations of 17.28x.

Based on POWL's LTM GAAP EPS of $10.69 (+271.1% sequentially) ending FQ3'24 and the new FWD P/E valuations of 13.88x, we are looking at an updated fair value estimate of $148.40 - with it apparent that the stock is currently trading at a premium.

Based on the consensus raised FY2025 adj EPS estimates to $12.45, we are looking an updated long-term price target of $172.80 as well - with the stock seemingly offering a minimal margin of safety at current levels.

Lastly, POWL's dividend investment thesis remains underwhelming at forward yields of 0.63%, partly attributed to the stock's great rally from 2023 levels.

Even so, we are cautiously upgrading to a Buy, with numerous caveats.

One, while the base-case price targets appear to be underwhelming, we believe that the market is likely to upgrade POWL's valuations nearer to its 5Y FWD P/E mean of 17x, with it triggering a bull-case long-term price target of $211.60 and an upside potential of +26.3%.

Two, POWL appears to be well supported at the recent July 2024 bottom of $130s, with those entry points also offering interested investors with an improved (bull-case) upside potential of over ~60% and expanded forward dividend yields of 0.81% - allowing long-term shareholders to subscribe to a DRIP program to regularly accumulate additional shares on a quarterly basis.

Three, with OPEC+ already "relaxing their output curbs" and the Brent crude oil spot prices already moderating to ~$76 per barrel, down from the peak of $89 per barrel observed in 2024, $96 per barrel in 2023, and $123 per barrel in 2022, we may be entering the painful normalization period for the commodity - potentially nearer to the pre-pandemic levels of $65 per barrel.

As a result, while many major oil/ gas producers have committed to their capex growth, effectively securing POWL's prospects, readers may want to monitor the industry's intermediate term development, especially given the ongoing US elections and the presidential candidates' stances on fracking.

Lastly, POWL is likely to remain volatile in the near-term, based on the stock's sideway movement since early 2024, with it likely to be a viable swing trade candidate prior to the stabilization of its long-term prospects. Therefore, it goes without saying that the stock is only suitable for those with higher risk appetite in the meantime, prior to the reversal in its stock trading pattern.