Volkswagen: Benefit From High Dividends While Price Appreciates

Akim Guerreiro
Summary

  • Volkswagen AG trades at a significant discount, with a potential 50% upside and a 9.4% dividend yield, despite recent challenges and high debt.
  • The company’s diverse portfolio of twelve brands, including Lamborghini and Porsche, provides resilience and growth opportunities through potential IPOs.
  • Technical analysis shows the stock is oversold, trading at 2015–2016 levels, despite improved financial performance and strong institutional backing.
  • Sector tailwinds like declining inflation and lower interest rates, along with a €10 bn cost-saving plan, bolster Volkswagen’s financial health and growth prospects.

Aerial view of car on the mountain road in Switzerland

Investment Thesis

Despite the name, the corporate group Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) holds eleven additional brands on top of the Volkswagen category, trading at an extreme discount relative to peers and historical valuation, especially when breaking down the

I am always on the lookout for multi baggers, in the dirt and under the rocks. Following me will allow you to read about little known or forgotten stocks, in any geography and sector.My name is Akim and I am a professional portfolio manager for investment funds.I live in beautiful Luxembourg and graduated from a business major, having studied in France, in the U.S. and in Russia.My articles are completely independent. These are all reasons motivating me to contribute to Seeking Alpha with quality content. I am since early 2022 a Popular Investor on the brokerage platform eToro under the username Etcaetera where my publicly available portfolio is displayed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWAGY, VLKAF, VWAPY, VLKPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

