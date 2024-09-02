Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite the name, the corporate group Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) holds eleven additional brands on top of the Volkswagen category, trading at an extreme discount relative to peers and historical valuation, especially when breaking down the group into parts as I will show with the Lamborghini example. The Wolfsburg-headquartered car manufacturer's stock price has suffered from both the vehicle valuation decline and the massive amount of debt it accumulated in recent years, both related to the relatively high-interest rate environment, adverse for capital-intensive sectors like Volkswagen AG. But I believe the worst for the company is slowly returning to the rearview mirror (no pun intended) and that the stock is oversold, especially when considering the parts that compose the whole. The stock has at least a 50% price upside and pays an approximate 9.4% dividend yield for the wait.

Business Overview And Strength In The Parts

The twelve brands that compose the corporate group include regular cars, supercars, motorcycles, and heavy trucks. The 1937-founded company owns Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda, Seat/Cupra, Scania, MAN, Navistar, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, and Bugatti. All these different branches provide sufficient diversification for Volkswagen AG to continue generating sales and to continue growing.

The structure of the overall group and shareholding is somewhat peculiar. While Volkswagen AG owns directly the above-mentioned brands, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY) owns 31.9% of Volkswagen AG, which in turn owns 75.4% of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (also partially owned directly by Porsche Automobil Holding SE). To put things simple, owning shares of Volkswagen AG gives you direct exposure to all the brands mentioned above and indirect exposure to Porsche (owned 75.4% by Volkswagen AG).

It is the Group's CEO Oliver Blume's intention to enhance access of the investors to the structure by bringing individual brands to IPOs, similar to Porsche after its September 2022 IPO. In my opinion, the aggregate valuation of separately listed entities would create additional value for existing shareholders. We can take the example of Lamborghini, which is comparable to Ferrari in branding and supercars.

Lamborghini Show in China (Carscoops.com)

Volkswagen owns 100% of Lamborghini. The supercar company announced for the first half of the year record deliveries and revenue (5,558 cars for €1.6 bn revenue with €458 mn of operating profit) thanks to its three models Revuelto, Urus, and Huracán. If we consider Lamborghini similar valuation multiples as for Ferrari (currently trading at 12.7x sales and 43.7x operating profit), we end up with a €20 bn valuation using any of the two metrics. Now that valuation is already 40% of Volkswagen AG's market cap despite representing only 0.5% of the Group's sales and 2% of its operating profit. Continue breaking up the Group with new IPOs could prove an excellent way to create new value. This provides me as a shareholder sufficient comfort to remain invested in the Group and increase my exposure.

Especially when the other external shareholders of the Group are as reliable as the German State of Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen) (11.8%), where the Group is headquartered, and Qatar Holding LLC (10%). With such strong public and institutional backing, it is unlikely for the company to get into real trouble.

Technical Analysis And Tangible Evidence That The Stock Is Oversold

From a technical standpoint, the stock is trading at a highly interesting support level. Based on the below chart of the German listed stock, the stock dipped below €100 only on three occasions: during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, the diesel testing scandal (a scam in which the company used a device to fakely reduce carbon emission) in 2015 that caused at the time real fears that the corporate group might actually go bust, and then the covid fast crash that brought the overall market down in early 2020.

Stock Price Chart Volkswagen AG (VOW3) (GuruFocus.com)

We are today nowhere near a global meltdown similar to the GFC or to covid, nor is the corporate group involved in any scandal similar to the one in 2015 that caused the company to pay over €30 bn in penalties and associated costs.

Despite it all, the stock price is valued at the 2015-2016 level. The company today (TTM) with a €324 bn in revenue has 1.5x the sales of 2015. For the year 2015, the earnings per share stood at negative €3.2 while today the company boasts a positive €29.8 earnings per share. The earnings per share are expected to break its all-time high and reach €33.02 by December of next year (+16.16% year over year).

Valuation of Volkswagen AG (SeekingAlpha)

Additionally to these comparative metrics, the stock is trading at a dividend yield well above peers: the dividend payment per share (€9.06 per share) and the dividend yield (9.42%) are both at impressing high levels, and the only car manufacturer approaching that level is another German one, Mercedes-Benz, with its 8.5% dividend yield. The dividend yield is boosted by the extremely low stock price: as per the above table, price to earnings of 3.33 and price to book of 0.30 show that the company could (theoretically, of course) retain 3 years of its earnings or sell a third of its book value to buy out the whole group. The stock valuation is rated at an A+ on Seeking Alpha.

The Reason It's So Cheap And What Could Keep It Cheap

A capital-intensive European car manufacturer at a time of AI hype, labor cost inflation, expensive energy, and tight monetary policy may not sound like the best. And it definitely wasn't, given the price action in the last quarters and years. However, markets are forward-looking and both inflation and monetary fears are slowly returning to the rearview mirror. These macro fears are reflected in the company's balance sheet, with both rising short-term and long-term liabilities of Volkswagen perceived as a risk and a problem, respectively. The dividend payments are seen as unsustainable, and it is normal for a 9%+ dividend yield paying stock to be perceived as such. However, there are real mitigants to the rising liabilities, its main risk factor.

Total Liabilities (SeekingAlpha)

Both its current liabilities and total liabilities continue rising almost steadily, putting some stress on the company's ability to meet obligations. With a current ratio of 1.1 only, slightly above the redline, dividends appear at risk.

Total Current Liabilities (SeekingAlpha)

There are mitigants, however. From a company perspective, the debt-to-equity ratio at 1.3 and EBIT of 6.9x interest expense (the lowest since 2016) provide me with sufficient comfort, as a shareholder, that the company will continue paying dividends. The €10 bn cost-saving plan announced last is already underway and, even if the target is not achieved, at least a portion will and that should already reduce the burden. Additionally, Volkswagen has resources that could allow it to create additional value by pushing one of its brands to an IPO, similar to Porsche where it still retains majority shareholding rights.

Growth Rates of Volkswagen (SeekingAlpha)

The business is expected to grow its revenue by 7.54% and EPS by 24.63%, proving the resilience of the business and providing it with a growing cash buffer.

From a sector perspective, there are tailwinds (or at least dissipating headwinds). Interest rates will continue being cut by the ECB. New debt (re)financings by Volkswagen could alleviate the Group from the weight of its existing debt and high-interest payments. That should lead to an overall improvement in the financial health of the sector and of Volkswagen. Lower interest rates also push consumers to contract larger debt amounts to finance, for example, the purchase of… cars. Volkswagen will be one of the beneficiaries.

Bottom Line

The company is trading at a large discount to fair value. Using the median of €150 of the last decade, the stock has a potential upside of at least 50%, all the while the business is likely to achieve new all-time highs in revenue and earnings next year. Given the tailwinds for the sector, such as inflation decline and lower interest rates, possible unforeseen boosts could further push the company's performance up. We still have to see the results of the ambitious €10 bn savings plan announced at the end of last year, and while doing so, the shareholders are rewarded with an attractive 9.4% dividend yield. Backed by reliable public and institutional investors, the Group has additional capabilities down the sleeve to create shareholder value such as pushing some of its brands to IPOs, like it did with Porsche. Aristotle wouldn't agree, but for Volkswagen, the sum of its parts remains greater than the whole - and the market has yet to price it in.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.