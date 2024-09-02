imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since our September 2023 buy rating, SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI) surged from $265 to $1200, driven by its crucial role in AI infrastructure and long-term growth potential. Despite our June warning, we maintained a bullish stance due to these strong fundamentals. However, the stock has plummeted nearly 55% since our last coverage, starting with a 20% drop in one session following a mixed earnings report, reflecting market concerns over its valuation and short-term performance.

Additionally, SMCI's technical analysis reveals a stock near oversold conditions with an RSI of 37, suggesting potential for recovery, while Fibonacci retracement levels indicate a wide range of price targets, with moderate growth potential and downside risks depending on market conditions.

Despite the recent downturn, SMCI's position in the rapidly expanding AI sector remains a compelling long-term investment. The company's continued innovation and leadership in AI hardware support future growth, but investors should be cautious of ongoing volatility and potential near-term challenges.

Finally, warnings like Hindenburg Research are vital in the stock market. However, savvy investors should remain vigilant, continuously monitoring companies' fundamentals and technicals to stay ahead of potential market shifts. Why? Remember Hindenburg Research's Adani Group report (published on January 24, 2023). After the stock fell 65% in just one month, it gradually recovered by 153%. Even follow-up events remain uncertain; the point is that without any vital fundamental improvement or statutory response, market sentiment led to Adani's stock price recovery.

Adani's Recovery after Hindenburg Report

SMCI at a Crossroads: Will Fibonacci Targets and RSI Signals Spark a Rebound or Extend the Downtrend?

SMCI's stock has already dropped considerably from its March 2024 peak. Currently priced at $438, SMCI has a set of price targets for 2024 based on Fibonacci retracement levels. The average price target of $655 aligns with the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement, suggesting moderate growth potential.

The optimistic target of $822, corresponding to the 0.618 retracement, indicates a substantial upside if market conditions favor a significant rally. Conversely, the pessimistic target of $410, reflecting the 0.0 Fibonacci base, implies a moderate downside risk if the market turns unfavorable. These targets are derived from short-term trends projected through Fibonacci levels, indicating a wide range of potential price movements.

The RSI stands at 37, signaling that SMCI is nearing oversold conditions. However, the RSI value suggests the potential for recovery, especially with the bullish divergence noted—where price lows are lower while RSI lows are similar, which indicates an early sign of reversal. The RSI line trend is sideways but is reverting downwards, reflecting some short-term weakness. The long setup at RSI 30 could be an approaching point of a strong buying opportunity.

The Volume Price Trend (VPT) line is currently down, with a VPT value of 62.27 million and a moving average of 61.47 million. This indicates that the VPT line is at its moving average, suggesting weaker downside momentum and a potential upside if the line takes support on the average. This also points to a potential rebound if volume trends improve. But still, the indicator is at a crossroads.



Considering August's seasonality, based on historical performance over 17 years, there is a 39% probability of a positive return if investing this month. This figure adds a layer of short-term doubt, suggesting a lesser chance of favorable returns if trends align with historical patterns. One should wait to execute a long-term trade.



Fiscal 2024 Revenue Skyrockets 110% to $14.94B, Fueled by Explosive AI Demand and Global Market Expansion

Super Micro Computer's revenue has surged massively in fiscal 2024 to hit $14.94 billion, a 110% increase from the previous year. The growth is mainly due to high demand in the AI infrastructure sector, with Generative AI technologies as a major driver.

In Q4 2024, Super Micro attained a record top-line of $5.31 billion, marking a 143% increase year-over-year (YoY) and a 38% rise from the previous quarter. The acceleration in revenue reflects strong demand for AI and data center solutions. Comparing annual figures, Q4 2024 revenue surpassed fiscal 2022 revenue (full year). This highlights the rapid growth and expanding market share as Super Micro's products are increasingly adopted.

Super Micro's revenue comes from key segments, each driving growth. OEM Appliance and Large Datacenter Segment brought in $3.41 billion in Q4 2024, representing 64% of total revenue. It grew 192% YoY and 76% quarter-over-quarter. This segment is crucial for revenue expansion. Similarly, the enterprise-Channel Vertical segment made up 34% of Q4 revenue, down from 49% in the last quarter, but it still grew 87% YoY. The segment shows strong performance despite competition. Emerging 5G, Telco, Edge/IoT segment contributed 2% of Q4 revenues, demonstrating Super Micro's diversification strategy.

Geographical trends reveal Super Micro's dynamic growth with minimum US-China risk as the revenue from China holds less than 1% of the top line. US revenue was 61% of total Q4 revenue. This marks a 94% increase YoY and a 20% rise quarter-over-quarter. The US market shows a strong presence and customer base. Revenue from Asia increased by 437% YoY and 66% quarter-over-quarter, representing 24% of total Q4 revenue and indicating successful market expansion.

Additionally, revenue from Europe grew by 128% YoY and 74% quarter-over-quarter, contributing 10% to Q4's total revenue. The European market shows increasing demand for Super Micro's products. The Rest of the World segment saw a 386% increase YoY and a 187% rise quarter-over-quarter. The growth reflects expanding international reach and diversification.

Finally, the company expects Q1 2025 revenue to be between $6 billion and $7 billion (over 2X YoY growth at the midpoint). This indicates strong performance and growth momentum. Similarly, For fiscal 2025, Super Micro projects revenue between $26 billion and $30 billion (over 87% YoY growth at the midpoint). Hence, this reflects aggressiveness in ongoing growth driven by technology and market expansion.

Super Micro Earnings

Hindenburg Research Exposes Accounting Irregularities, Channel Stuffing, and Dubious Related-Party Transactions

As per Hindenburg Research, Super Micro has accounting irregularities and Channel stuffing, among other significant issues. This practice inflates sales figures by recognizing revenue too early or shipping products ahead of need. It undermines financial transparency and impacts growth potential. Super Micro's accounting issues became prominent with its Nasdaq delisting in August 2018. The company failed to file financial statements for two years, suggesting severe financial management problems or governance issues.

By January 2020, Super Micro had regained Nasdaq compliance, but in August 2020, the SEC charged Super Micro with accounting violations. The SEC said Super Micro misrecognized revenue from 2015 through 2017 during fiscal quarters. Over $200 million of revenue was recognized prematurely, which shows that the growth metrics or the company's financial health were distorted.

Additionally, Channel stuffing includes recognizing revenue before product delivery and sending incomplete goods. Altering shipment terms to inflate sales figures is another tactic. These deceptive practices present a falsely positive financial picture. For Super Micro, channel stuffing involved over $200 million, severely impacting financial statements and investor trust. The company settled with the SEC, paying a $17.5 million fine. CEO Charles Liang reimbursed $2.1 million. Despite this, Super Micro rehired executives involved in the misconduct, raising concerns about corporate governance.

Less than three months after the SEC settlement, Super Micro rehired executives involved in misconduct. This raised doubts about the company's commitment to reforming governance practices. Typically, companies distance themselves from responsible individuals after misconduct. Reinstating these executives suggests a lack of accountability and potential ongoing governance issues.

Moreover, Super Micro's transactions with related party entities controlled by the Liang family are concerning. Over the past three years, nearly $1 billion in transactions involved related parties like Ablecom and Compuware. Both companies are linked to Super Micro's CEO and family. Transactions with related parties can obscure a company's true financial health.

Favorable terms or overcharging can distort financial metrics. Super Micro paid about $983 million to Ablecom and Compuware, which is around 7% of its total cost of sales. These companies handle critical functions such as assembly and warehousing. The high transaction concentration raises concerns about conflicts of interest and fair pricing.

Finally, Super Micro's relationship with Ablecom and Compuware is circular. Super Micro supplies components to these companies. They assemble and sell completed products back to Super Micro. This unusual setup raises questions about outsourcing practices. Limited financial data for Ablecom and Compuware complicates fair value assessment. Nearly all exports from these entities go to Super Micro, suggesting they may function as extensions rather than independent entities.

sec.gov

Takeaway

Yet, as great as Super Micro's top-line revenue growth sounds, on the back of AI demand, there are some real red flags regarding past accounting irregularities, channel stuffing, and suspect related-party transactions outlined in work by Hindenburg Research. Although this is a valid warning from Hindenburg Research, the market overreaction has given the long-term investor with a high-risk tolerance a possible place to buy. Even as there are questions about financial transparency and governance, this recent additional price drop may present an attractive entry format for those willing to undertake the associated risks.