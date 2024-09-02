THEGIFT777

Remgro Limited (OTCPK:RMGOF)(ISIN: ZAE000026480 for JSE listing) hasn't seen any new results since our last coverage, but there has been some important development for key portfolio elements, namely the CIVH vehicle as their sale of a partial stake to Vodacom seems to be on track to being blocked by competition authorities. This is not good on balance, since it deprives Remgro of a well-valued precedent of the vehicle. Other than that, there have been what we'd consider positive political developments in South Africa which makes it more investable, and on operating results we expect in upcoming earnings less incremental pressure from having lapped the rate increases. In principle, Remgro remains a buy.

General Points

Some general points that are critical to address, and likely the entirety of the explanation for Remgro's performance, are related to the South African political situation.

The ZAR is up as a consequence of an unexpected but positive outcome in the elections in South Africa. The ANC has lost their absolute majority, and the outcome was a partnership between the ANC and the DA, which has in some ways has represented South Africa's white minority, and has typically been the ANC's greatest opposition. It's not exactly a coalition, but they have sealed the vote through an agreement that puts the DA in charge of some key parts of the economy, which signals that infrastructural and institutional improvements, for example the end of load shedding and things plaguing agriculture, are incoming. Critically, the parties associated with explicit policies to appropriate land from white farmers have been shut out of the controlling axis in government.

The increase in the ZAR was coupled with performance of the general South African market. The below chart is already in dollar terms.

Remgro also grew. It rose on that basis after getting dashed by a write-down in the Heineken business.

The Vodacom Deal

The Vodacom deal would more than double the book value of the CIVH stake that Remgro has, which in turn owns the InfraCo now known as Maziv which is going to be partially sold to Vodacom. CIVH is 12% of the NAV of Remgro, so a significant increase in value there in principle would be material for the margin of safety in the investment from a valuation point of view.

The issue is that the Competition Commission has recommended to block the transaction, as it is believed that the partial sale of Maziv to Vodacom would be an antitrust issue. This is not a definitive end to the saga, as the issue would go in front of a tribunal regardless of the recommendation, but it makes the well priced deal less likely in the first place or otherwise likely to be further burdened by capital expenditure commitments or other commitments that would render the business less economical. While our NAV calculation presently ignores the precedent transaction but still offers a valuation upside, we would on balance prefer the deal to go through, although we are wary that there will be large CAPEX commitments as wireline is underinvested in South Africa.

Bottom Line

There is a NAV upside. We think there's a decent chance that once the Maziv deal closes that could catalyse some action in the stock price, although the negative opinion of the Competition Commission didn't do much damage to the stock price. The conditions in South Africa generally are going to be more important for the stock.

The reality is that the NAV discount will persist because this is a South African entity. The investability of the market in South Africa is a more important factor for the stock's performance. This will relate to governance and the resolution of issues plaguing the economy like load shedding and crime. The conditions in South African politics are more of a necessary condition for performance. The closure of the NAV discount would likely be a factor in conjunction with that, so the margin of safety from the NAV discount could be helpful if catalysed by an improved South African market.

The risks are quite clear. It's not clear that the governance of South Africa will continue in the best direction. The ANC lost votes to the DA, but also significantly to more extremist parties that would support things like appropriation of land without compensation, on the basis that it "does not make sense for one white family to own 20,000 hectares of land alone" to quote Julius Malema who leads the EFF party, the Economic Freedom Fighters. His critics will often compare his policies to those of Zimbabwe, and even the European Parliament and human rights organisation are beginning to react to his campaigning for the passing of land appropriation bills through parliament with the aim of mass land appropriation. For now at least, things should trend better in the medium term as the DA are in charge of public works. Load shedding is possibly the single most pressing economic issue for the country, and the DA are much more likely to resolve it than the ANC has been.

On balance, Remgro is interesting. Negative headlines related to write-downs are behind it. Incremental rate pressure should decrease in some of its capitally intense businesses as the rate hike environment gets lapped. They are in interesting markets within financials that are benefiting from the rate situation, namely insurance. There is potential here, but for value to be really unlocked, South Africa's profile will have to improve.

