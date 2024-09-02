H World Group: Robust Domestic Travel And Leisure Demand Outlook

Sep. 02, 2024 8:10 AM ETH World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock
Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
107 Followers

Summary

  • I am positive on H World Group driven by robust domestic travel demand in China, evidenced by strong flight volume recovery and hotel occupancy rates.
  • HTHT's strategic growth initiatives, including brand upgrades and B2B sales expansion, position it well to capture increasing demand in the travel and leisure sector.
  • Valuation is attractive, with HTHT trading near its 5-year low despite a positive growth outlook and potential for multiples rerating upwards.
Wide shot hotel manager checking couple into hotel using digital tablet

Thomas Barwick

Summary

I am positive on H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT). My summarized thesis is that the domestic travel & leisure industry in China is still very robust. Flight volume data has recovered very strongly and is seeing no signs of weakness even

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
107 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HTHT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTHT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HTHT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News