AI, Natural Gas, And Midstream's Emerging Opportunities

Sep. 02, 2024 8:00 AM ETDBE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, BOIL, LNGG, AMNA, AMLP, AMZA, KYN, TYG, MLPX, NTG, CEM, EMO, SRV, NML, EMLP, CTR, TTP, ENFR, ATMP, MLPA, MLPB, AMUB, AMTR, AMND, EINC, USAI, UMI, TPYP, AMJB, KMI, WMB, DTM, ALEFX1 Comment
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • Natural gas offers unique advantages to data centers, including superior reliability and speed to market compared to renewables.
  • Data centers are just one of the drivers of structural demand growth for US natural gas anticipated over the coming years.
  • Midstream can be an attractive way to play the long-term growth in natural gas demand given fee-based business models that support generous dividends and provide some insulation from volatility in natural gas prices.

AI technology LNG Tanker ship (Liquified Natural Gas). Tehcnology Global Logistics international delivery concept, World map logistic and supply chain network distribution Natural Gas to customs ocean.

Suphanat Khumsap

By Stacey Morris, CFA

Originally published on August 27, 2024

Midstream’s second quarter earnings calls reinforced the positive outlook for US natural gas demand, driven in part by expected power demand from data centers. This note discusses the advantages

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4.01K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
UNG--
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
UNL--
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
BOIL--
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News