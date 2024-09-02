SP500: If Nvidia Didn't Crash The Market What Will?

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.93K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P500 did not fall as expected with Nvidia after the Nvidia's earnings report due to the price support from Microsoft and Apple, which kept the sentiment positive.
  • The next negative trigger will come either from 1) negative economic data indicating an imminent recession, or 2) higher inflation data preventing the Fed from cutting interest rates.
  • Until the data starts to turn negative (again), it is not wise to be bearish facing the beginning of the Fed's easing cycle.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Nvidia down, but S&P 500 up

The S&P500 (SP500) has been rising since October 2022 primary led by the tech mega caps under the Gen AI theme - and most notably by NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.93K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News