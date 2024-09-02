We Are In The Period Of Hot Air And Blue Skies, But The Month Of September Is Ahead

Summary

  • We are in that period now where many stocks are seeing new highs, and the indices as well. This past week, the equal-weight S&P 500 index (RSP) hit a new high, further emphasizing that we are continuing to see a broadening-out of stocks participating in this move higher.
  • Good corporate earnings are holding up stock prices in the face of higher-for-longer interest rates. Fed fund rates remain at a 23-year high, but the stock market forges ahead mainly because corporate earnings have been so good.
  • Many retail investors are feeling good about the prospects that the economy will avoid a recession. This shows up in how many of them are investing dollars in the US stock market with the expectation that they are going to see higher returns in the future.
  • Typical behavior after the Labor Day holiday is portfolio managers return from their extended summer vacations and then “clean house”. Since 1950, September has been the worst-performing month of the year for the Dow, the S&P 500, the NASDAQ (since 1971) and the Russell 2000 (since 1979).

By Donn Goodman

Welcome back, subscribers and loyal readers. Hope you have had a good and profitable week in the markets and in life. We closed out yet another positive month of returns for 2024 as investors are

