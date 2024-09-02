da-kuk

Market Overview

Equity markets generated another positive quarter, building from momentum of the prior quarter, as a strong earnings season for U.S. technology companies drove growth assets to outperform. Concerns of persistent inflation weighed on stocks and bonds in April, then abated as the outlook for inflation improved, and the market anticipated potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Artificial intelligence (AI) remains top of mind for all sectors of the economy as companies look to become more productive from this transformative technology. The broad S&P 500 Index increased 4.28% during the quarter and hit an all-time high in June.

The combination of strong corporate earnings, lower interest rates and the anticipation of rates moving even lower, combined with an accommodative Fed and the removal of a ‘hard landing’ economic scenario meant the path of least resistance for stocks was to the upside. Growth-oriented large-cap equities dictated market performance during the quarter as small caps suffered.

Al remains the key market driver, as it has been since the end of 2022, when OpenAI introduced ChatGPT and kicked off the AI megatrend, at least in the minds of investors. While mega-cap technology stocks generally performed well during the quarter, and AI darling NVIDIA briefly became the most valuable company in the world, the AI theme

Average annual total returns (%) for period ending June 30, 2024

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund 3-mon. 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Institutional Class 9.66 40.3 12.01 21.84 20.55 Class A without sales charge 9.59 39.96 11.74 21.53 20.24 Class A with 5.75% maximum sales charge 3.29 31.92 9.55 20.1 19.53 S&P Global 1200 Info Tech Index – Net 12.35 39.79 16.43 24.77 20.53 Click to enlarge

Performance data shown represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com for performance data current to the most recent month end. Institutional Class shares are sold at net asset value and have limited eligibility. Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc. offers multiple share classes, not all necessarily available through all firms, and the share class ratings may vary. Contact us for details. Click to enlarge

broadened out as investors pondered the ramifications of the steadily evolving AI economy. Investors looked to find winners in traditional non-technology sectors such as industrials, utilities, and data centers as the AI race continued to heat up. Within technology specifically, semiconductors and technology hardware — which at this point play a more decisive role in enabling AI — outperformed software and IT services companies, which are expected to play a stronger role in driving productivity gains as enterprises slowly but steadily continue to adopt AI.

Growth (as measured by the MSCI World Growth Index) climbed 6.42% for the quarter, while value (MSCI World Value Index) declined 0.98% during the quarter. The S&P 500 Index increased 4.28%, and the MSCI World ex USA Index returned -0.36%.

Quarterly Portfolio Recap

The fund returned 9.66% for the quarter, underperforming the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Index benchmark, which returned 12.35%. While generating strong returns overall, on a relative basis, the fund performed in-line with most technology sub-sectors, with underperformance in software and semiconductors a result of large-cap companies generally performing much better than smaller companies.

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund Top holdings (% of net assets) as of June 30, 2024 NVIDIA 13.44 Microsoft 9.48 Apple 8.2 Broadcom 5.32 Alphabet-Cl A 4.14 Lam Research 3.61 Amazon.com 3.24 Synopsys 2.49 ASML Holding NV 2.43 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2.29 Click to enlarge

Top holdings exclude short-term holdings and cash, if applicable. Fund holdings are as of the date given, are subject to change at any time, and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Click to enlarge

Expense Ratio Share Class No waiver (gross) With waiver (net) Institutional 0.94% 0.94% A 1.19% 1.19% Click to enlarge

From the fund's most recent prospectus. Net expense ratio reflects a contractual fee waiver/expense reimbursement through 12/31/2024, unless sooner terminated at thesole discretion of the fund's board. Click to enlarge

Significant contributors and detractors included:

Shares of long-term holding NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), the largest position in the fund, increased during the quarter and added nearly $1 trillion in market cap alone during the period. In the wake of the company’s stellar earnings report, the company passed Microsoft to become the world’s largest publicly traded company in the world — an extraordinary outcome for a company founded in a Denny’s breakfast booth in Silicon Valley in 1993. Of note during the quarter, the company announced the latest iteration of its market-leading semiconductors had started shipping, which alleviated concerns of a potential ‘air pocket’ ahead of the launch of the new product cycle. The stock has increased since 2024, and the company’s approach of providing the best hardware for AI training, along with an expansive software ecosystem and the industry’s best talent, makes NVIDIA one of the most influential companies in the world.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) also performed well during the quarter, as the company reported better-than-expected earnings, with upside from demand related to AI. This long-term holding is strongly positioned to benefit from continued AI demand, with AI sales in the quarter up 400% over the prior year. Overall, AI-related revenue accounted for 30% of total revenue in 2024 and is on pace to represent a majority of the company’s revenue within two to three years.

Not to be left out, Apple Inc. (AAPL) delivered on high expectations related to its much- anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference in June, where the company gave further details for its AI strategy. In addition to new product upgrades as well as an operating system software refresh, AI will be integrated into the newest versions of iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Shares reacted positively to this announcement as the market anticipated that the new AI features could drive a product cycle upgrade. Separately, Apple also announced a partnership with AI pioneer OpenAI to integrate its wildly popular ChatGPT into the Apple ecosystem.

Top five contributors - Effect on return (%) as of June 30, 2024 NVIDIA 4.24 Apple 1.85 Broadcom 1.03 Alphabet-Cl A 0.89 Microsoft 0.61 Click to enlarge

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) lagged the market after the company reported earnings results that, while generally strong, left the market wanting more. The company reported AI revenue of ~$600 million and increased its forward-looking outlook for AI revenue growth, but shares took a breather, as results missed elevated expectations after the stock’s strong performance. Despite the stock’s underperformance during the quarter, the company’s AI story remains very much intact. The growth outlook for the company is supported by better cloud demand, enterprise recovery and continued share gains ahead of the company’s new AI product launch.

In a tough backdrop for software companies, shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) cratered after the company reported quarterly results that surprised to the downside due to a tougher spending environment. The company reported revenue growth that missed on expectations, while also lowering its outlook for revenue growth, due to a more measured buying environment from its customers. Salesforce experienced elongated sales cycles, deal compression and elevated budget scrutiny, which pushed some deals to following quarters. Taking a step back, the company’s evolving AI story should not be overlooked as it is integrated across the company’s sprawling suite of cloud and digital assets.

Intel Corporation (INTC) stumbled, and shares retreated as the company continued to struggle to right the ship as part of its shift in strategy. The company reported a weak quarter, with most results coming in below expectations, especially margins. The company did outline accelerating revenue growth in the second half of the year based off stable PC demand, the ramp up of its AI product and the recovery of end markets off of cyclical lows.

Top five detractors - Effect on return (%) as of June 30, 2024 Advanced Micro Devices -0.21 Salesforce.com -0.2 Mastercard -0.16 Intel -0.16 Accenture -0.15 Click to enlarge

Outlook

Ground-breaking advances in AI reignited interest across technology and further strengthened secular growth trends that accelerated due to increased digitization of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, as the fund has a global focus and technology is pervasive throughout the world, we continue to monitor geopolitical risks, including the threat of prolonged war in Europe, as well as the potential for increased geopolitical tensions. As compared to prior periods of investing in technology, many of today’s companies have adopted new form factors, such as cloud computing, which has enabled a shift to less capital-intensive and increased cash-generative business models. Even if technology business models have improved, increased regulation of market leaders and potential trade friction represent a possible risk to the technology sector. As we continue to monitor the technology landscape, we will use the opportunity to allocate capital to higher-conviction ideas and will be mindful of any lasting impact and continued challenges and opportunities to business models from continued advances made in the field of AI.