Investment summary

My recommendation for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a buy rating. The solid demand momentum seen in 2Q24 was very encouraging, and I think this momentum can persist for the near term, enabling AS to meet consensus EPS estimates for FY24 and FY25. This should drive a positive multiple re-rating as the market starts to comp AS against peers with lower EPS growth but trades at a higher multiple.

Business Overview

AS has multiple sports & outdoor brands in its portfolio, such as Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, & Peak Performance. The business develops, markets, and sells these brands products to consumers, of which the products include apparel, footwear, and equipment. AS sells through two main channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumers ("DTC") (via owned stores & eCommerce). As of FY23, wholesale is 64% of total sales and DTC is 36%. The brands' revenue is split into three segments: technical apparel ("TA") (includes brand Arc'teryx & Peak Performance); outdoor performance ("OP") (includes brands Salomon & Atomic); and ball & racquet ("B&R") (include Wilson brand). Geography-wise, AS sells across the globe, with a major focus in the Americas (71% of FY23 revenue), EMEA (17%), Greater China (6%), and APAC ex-China (8%).

2Q24 results update

Released on August 20th, AS saw adj. EBITDA of $81 million, beating the consensus estimate of $49 million. This beat was driven by a strong revenue growth of 16% (consensus esti. ~11%), with the strength driven by strong TA growth of 34.3% (38% organically) and OP growth of 11.1% (13% organically). Coupled with the strong topline growth is robust gross margin expansion of 220 bps y/y to 55.8% (this also beat consensus expectations for 54.5%), which translated into an adj EBIT margin of 2.9% (way higher than consensus expectation for 0.3%).

FY24 guidance is achievable

The solid 2Q24 results led management to raise their FY24 EPS target to a range between $0.40 to $0.44, a major upgrade from the prior guidance of $0.30 to $0.40. Driving the strong EPS growth is revenue growth 15 to 17%, FY24 gross margin guidance of 54.5% at the midpoint, and adj EBIT margins of 10.5-11% (vs. prior guide of 10.5-11%). I believe the guide is achievable given the solid demand momentum so far.

As I noted above, the business reported an extremely robust reported revenue growth of 16% (way above consensus estimate of 10.7%). The exceptional performance is the TA segment, in which I expect the strong growth to persist over the foreseeable future. Digging deeper into the segment, I observed an accelerating trend that provides a very strong insight into the underlying demand momentum. Specifically, the two-year stack growth for both wholesale and DTC accelerated for the second consecutive quarter. This indicates no signs of momentum slowing down (two-year stack is a better metric because FY23 is a strong base), unlike what the reported y/y growth suggests. Importantly, the growth was driven by volume growth and pricing. For volume, AS saw new customer growth of double-digits y/y, which lends credence to the point that AS is executing well in increasing its brand awareness and is able to convert these new customers into sales. For pricing, AS was also able to drive an increase in average spend per customer.

Furthermore, the solid wholesale growth also sends a strong message regarding the underlying demand profile. The 24% reported revenue growth tells me that wholesalers/distributors are stocking up inventories, and this suggests that they are likely to see strong demand for AS brands. My views above gel very well against what management is seeing regarding consumer trends as well. Especially for the Arc’teryx brand, which is seeing very solid demand momentum. With this magnitude of strength, I believe AS should be able to continue riding on it for the foreseeable future.

Our global end markets are healthy and growing, and we are taking market shares, positioning us to deliver another record year in 2024. Both new stores have performed extremely well in the first months, and represent the high demand consumers have to engage with the Salomon brand in its own environment. As you think about that, the Arc'teryx Kragg shoe and sometimes that we do are -- we're selling out quickly. We have really, really strong relationships with our sourcing partners, so we feel good about being able to be responsive to elevated demand. 2Q24 earnings transcript

Outside of the TA segment, growth should also remain robust as the business has a strong product pipeline at Wilson in 2H24. For instance:

Collaborations with Roger Federer and Caitlin Clark & launch of the Intrigue shoe. The latter should see strong demand as it is the first tennis shoe designed explicitly for female tennis players by Wilson), Continued expansion of the Tennis 360 collection, which is already seeing strong demand as China player won gold in the Olympics

Solid balance sheet to support growth

There shouldn’t be any issues for AS to fund its growth given the solid balance sheet it has as it exits 2Q24. As per the results, AS exited 2Q24 with $256 million in cash and ~$2 billion in debt, which nest off to around $1.75 billion in net debt. This implies a net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio of ~2.8x, which is manageable considering the EBITDA growth outlook (cons. esti ~$910 million adj EBITDA in FY25, which implies leverage ratio to go <2x).

In terms of inventories, while inventory as a percentage of sales grew from 93% in 1Q24 to 125% in 2Q24, I see this as the right decision as revenue growth has outpaced inventory growth by 14%, an acceleration from the 6% seen in 1Q24. Given this demand strength, it makes sense for AS to load up on its inventories so that it can meet this demand.

Valuation

The peers that I think AS should be comped against include Lululemon Athletica (LULU), DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS), Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO), Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA), and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The stock currently trades at ~23x forward PE, in line with where peers are trading (on average); however, I think there is potential for valuation to re-rate higher if AS can grow EPS at the rate that consensus is expecting ($0.41 in FY24 and $0.70 in FY25). For comparison, Nike is expected to see a 21% EPS decline in FY25, followed by 15% growth in FY26, but trades at 26x forward PE. Even if we look at Under Armour, EPS growth is expected to drop by 36% (FY26 vs. FY24), but it still trades at 27x forward PE.

Assuming AS does see a positive revision in multiples, by 1x (let just say it trades at a discount to NKE because NKE is a more well-known brand), this implies the stock should trade at ~$17 (24 * $0.70), which translates to 23% upside.

Risk

Consumer preference for brands and fashion is hard to forecast and track. The current product offerings may lose their attractiveness over the next few months, even though current data suggests otherwise. If that happens, it would be bad for the business, as management has loaded up on inventories to cater for the expected demand. Lower than expected demand coupled with a high level of inventories would also mean gross margin pressure, as the business likely needs to run more promotions to clear inventories.

Conclusion

My view for AS is a buy rating given the strong demand momentum. Given the 2Q24 results, new customer growth, wholesaler demand for AS products, and upcoming product launches, I see a solid path ahead for AS to continue growing. While the current valuation is in line with peers, if EPS can grow as expected, I see potential for a positive multiple re-rating.