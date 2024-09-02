Bain Capital Specialty Finance: The Discount To NAV Is Still Unjustified After Q2 Report

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.53K Followers

Summary

  • After Q2 2024 Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) remains a strong buy due to robust fundamentals and an unjustified ~7% discount to NAV.
  • Q2 2024 earnings show solid base dividend coverage at 121% and a healthy portfolio with non-accruals at just 1.0%.
  • Despite a drop in net investment activity, gross origination increased 55% YoY, signaling strong future transaction activity.
  • BCSF's portfolio quality continues to improve with a focus on first lien senior secured loans that come with strict covenants.
  • In this article, I assess in a more detail the Q2, 2024 earnings report and outline my thinking on why I remain bullish.

Data particle above the city at night in cyber space

Hiroshi Watanabe

Earlier this year, in July, I issued a bullish thesis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) indicating a clear buy given the robust state of the underlying fundamentals and a presence of a ~ 10% discount to NAV. In

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.53K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCSF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News