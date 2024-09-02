Fertnig

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) is a leading core tech provider to advanced industries. Its growth has nearly hit a flatline given a soft demand environment and other macro headwinds. I believe the company's top- and bottom-line figures will bounce back, but its valuation is too high for me to recommend a buy rating. I rate the stock as a Hold for now.

Company Overview

Novanta Inc. is a tech specialist, supplying the medical and advanced manufacturing sectors with some of the most sophisticated machinery. It has divided its core offerings into the following segments:

Precision Medicine and Manufacturing Medical Solutions Robotics and Automation

For over 30 years, Novanta Inc. has been establishing itself as a market leader in laser technology, precision motion and vision-based systems. Over the years, it has set up strong relationships with a wide, global network of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), working closely with them to deliver holistic solutions that are part of broader, complex systems. By perfecting its craft over time (through substantial investments in research and development), Novanta occupies an advantageous market position in the advanced medical and industrial spaces through its intelligent and mission-critical solutions.

Today, the company holds a market cap of $6.6 billion, driving an annual revenue of nearly $900 million. With its 'sticky' business model, it usually caters to long life-cycle customers that range from diverse backgrounds and industries. Broader robotics and automation tailwinds have proven favorable to the prospects of the company, which it has capitalized on in an otherwise intensely competitive space.

Macro Stresses

Novanta has been facing a tough macro environment as of late. Inflation has pretty much applied to all its variable costs such as raw material, labor costs, and component prices. Normally, the company has managed to offset these pressures by passing over the cost burden to its clients, as well as through a wide range of cost-cutting measures. However, given the soft demand climate, passing on inflationary costs to suppliers is no longer a viable solution, who are already facing razor-thin margins when passing over to end customers. Similarly, there is a limit to how much inflationary pressure can be offset by cost reductions.

Given the high-interest environment, the report by the US Commerce Department last week confirmed a loss of momentum in US business equipment orders. Although Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, has indicated that rate cuts are imminent, it may take a prolonged period of time for these impacts to filter through into the real economy. The management of Novanta has also alluded to broad-based market recovery in capital spending not materializing until at least 2025. Keep in mind, the translation of this recovery into Novanta's orders could take even longer.

The manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), which Novanta gauges its business environment by, also points to a sustained contraction on this front:

Institute for Supply Management

These macro pressures have been impacting the financial results of Novanta for well over a year. In particular, the precision medicine and manufacturing segment has been experiencing a noticeable 14% YoY slump in revenue in its most recent quarter. Similarly, its robotics and automation segment saw a 6.16% slowdown. Overall, revenue did manage to climb by 2.79% (despite expectations being at 1.82%), driven by a 25.45% climb in the medical solutions segment.

To add, the company is also facing international headwinds. Germany in particular, which is Europe's largest economy, is going through a noticeable contraction, with its manufacturing PMI dropping from 43.5 to 42.6. I believe, this is especially noteworthy for Novanta, since Germany alone accounts for 13.5% of the company's revenue, while the rest of Europe accounts for 13.8%.

In fact, the manufacturing PMI of Novanta's top 3 largest markets show a manufacturing PMI of less than 50, for the month of July, which signifies a contraction, and subsequently, slowing demand for capital industrial goods:

Germany Manufacturing PMI (TradingEconomics.com) USA Manufacturing PMI (TradingEconomics.com) China Manufacturing PMI (TradingEconomics.com)

I believe these long-term PMI charts are among the most telling sources of data by which to gauge the broader macroeconomic climate that Novanta is operational within. The United States, reflecting over 52% of the company's revenue, saw its manufacturing PMI drop the most it ever has in 2024. According to Trading Economics global econometric models and analysts expectations, September 2024 is likely to return an even lower PMI figure.

Overall, I believe it would be risky to take Novanta's management's optimism about an improved macroeconomic climate in 2025 at face value. Moreover, I believe it would be even riskier to make an investment decision about the company based on these comments. For now, the best course of action would probably be to wait and watch for concrete indicators of recovery, and then decide to enter a position into the stock.

Financial Results

Having laid out the broader picture of the environment the company is operating within, we now zero into its financial results for FY24Q2. As already mentioned above, the company had a slow topline growth of 2.79%, driven mostly by impressive performance in the medical solutions segment.

Gross profit during this period fell 0.42% to $103.7 million, while gross profit margin fell 142 basis points. However, when excluding the impact of the Motions Solution acquisition, the company's adjusted gross margin actually increased by 100 basis points.

The company did very well in its operating cash flows, delivering a 57% YoY jump to $41.1 million. Although, its operating income for the quarter declined from $33.4 million to $28.3 million.

Moving on to the bottom line, the company's net income dropped from $20.9 million to $13.8 million, reflecting a 34% plunge. In EBITDA terms, however, this fall seemed less troubling at, with a drop of 'only' 6.6%.

The management clearly foresaw this slowdown, and set its expectations accordingly. Taking the cautious approach, the company protected its shareholders from a shock, and met expectations. Even looking forward, Novanta has clearly stated that it has no expectations of the markets recovering before 2025, and thus set its guidance for upcoming quarters accordingly.

Valuation

Looking at NOVT's price trajectory, it is evident that the stock did not exactly experience a significant boom this year. Its slow rise of 16.6% in the last 12 months is overshadowed by the S&P 500's rise of over 27%. This is understandable, considering its relative sensitivity to the manufacturing PMI.

Seeking Alpha

Despite these limited gains, however, the stock's price remains inflated, relative to its financial performance. Its trailing twelve month P/E (GAAP) ratio of 106.71 is staggeringly higher than the IT sector's median of 29.67. Normally, when a discrepancy like this exists, it's usually because the company is experiencing rapid growth, relative to the sector, in a way such that the market willingly applies a premium to its pricing.

Looking at Novanta's growth metrics, we see that this is clearly not the case:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, in most growth metrics, NOVT lags significantly behind the IT sector. The only positive figures are in its forward-looking bottom-line metrics, and even these do not show a substantial lead over the sector that could justify the enormous price multiples it demonstrates. These metrics could help explain why Seeking Alpha metrics have graded the company's valuation side with an F, even though the Quant rating of 3.12 implies a hold.

Seeking Alpha

Keeping in mind the really difficult macro conditions Novanta is currently operating in, such a premium cannot begin to make sense. In an ideal demand environment with high capital and industrial expenditure, a P/E ratio of over 3.5 times higher than the sector median could be justified, but certainly not in the present climate when the company's growth is clearly taking a hit, and will continue to do so until at least 2025.

Risk to Thesis

While the macroeconomic uncertainty clearly is troublesome for Novanta, it certainly does not spell doom for the company. This period of (potentially) prolonged demand softness will pass, given the cyclical nature of the economy. Similarly, the nature of the company's mission-critical solutions in the advanced industrial and medical sectors make its eventual recovery inevitable. These sectors, by their very nature, are essential, making them less susceptible to long-term downturns, compared to more discretionary industries.

Novanta's strong market position, solid relationships with OEMs across the globe, and deep expertise in advanced and highly specialized products are a major plus point for it going forward. Even in such a harsh macro climate, the company has managed to push slightly above flatline revenue growth, which shows that it is fully capable of weathering through the storm.

Going forward, the management has announced that it will focus on a strategy that maximizes growth, by committing to a record number of product launches, especially in the medical device end markets. This is clearly motivated by the stellar growth that had come through the medical solutions segment. Similarly, Novanta will continue to prioritize the strategic acquisitions of related companies that its team deems as being high-value investments.

Overall, it's pretty clear that the company still has a number of cards on the table to not only survive, but thrive in the long term. Its strong competitive position and brand value will certainly act as its main strengths as it pushes ahead amid the current phase of demand softness.

Takeaway

NOVT is a fundamentally strong stock that is going through a rough patch of demand softness. Despite the macro headwinds, however, the company has managed to meet the near flatline revenue growth expectations, and it seems likely that this will continue until at least early 2025.

I don't see these macroeconomic headwinds persisting indefinitely, given Novanta's market strengths, and the nature of the industries it caters to. An eventual bounce back in the top and bottom line is inevitable, and would potentially be accelerated by its strategic decision to focus on new product launches in the high-potential medical device industry, and through strategic acquisitions.

The only reason I feel that a buy rating on NOVT would be unfair is its significantly high valuation multiples. I feel a hold rating, as the stock's Quant score of 3.12 suggests, would be the most appropriate stance on the stock.