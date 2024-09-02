Investment performance of the Fidelity Freedom Fund products depends on the performance of the underlying investment options and on the proportion of the assets invested in each underlying investment option. The investment risk of each Fidelity Freedom Fund changes over time as its asset allocation changes. These risks are subject to the asset allocation decisions of the Investment Adviser. Pursuant to the Adviser's ability to use an active asset allocation strategy, investors may be subject to a different risk profile compared to the fund's neutral asset allocation strategy shown in its glide path. The funds are subject to the volatility of the financial markets, including that of equity and fixed income investments in the U.S. and abroad, and may be subject to risks associated with investing in high-yield, small-cap, commodity-linked and foreign securities. Leverage can increase market exposure, magnify investment risks, and cause losses to be realized more quickly. No target date fund is considered a complete retirement program and there is no guarantee any single fund will provide sufficient retirement income at or through retirement. Principal invested is not guaranteed at any time, including at or after the funds' target dates Definitions and Important Information Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice. Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services. TOTAL RETURN OF STRATEGIC ASSET CLASS A graphical representation of market performance and the variations in returns among strategic asset classes, as represented by the following indexes: Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index is a float-adjusted market-capitalization-weighted index of all equity securities of U.S. headquartered companies with readily available price data. MSCI All Country World ex USA Index (Net MA Tax) is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the investable equity market performance for global investors of large and midcap stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. Index returns are adjusted for tax withholding rates applicable to U.S. based mutual funds organized as Massachusetts business trusts. Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Year Index (Series-L) is a market value-weighted index that measures the performance of inflation-protected securities issued by the US Treasury that have a remaining average life of less than 5 years. Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 5+ Year Index (Series-L) is a market value-weighted index that measures the performance of inflation-protected securities issued by the US Treasury that have a remaining average life of 5 or more. Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based, market value-weighted benchmark that measures the performance of the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. Sectors in the index include Treasuries, government related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs), ABS, and CMBS. Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury is a market value-weighted index of investment-grade fixed-rate public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with maturities of ten years or more. Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasury Ex USD Ex EM RIC Capped Float Adjusted Index is a customized subset of the Global Aggregate Treasury Index that meets the same diversification guidelines that a fund must pass to qualify as a regulated investment company (RIC). This multi-currency benchmark includes fixed-rate treasury bonds from developed markets issuers while excluding USD denominated debt. The index also adjusts the par amount outstanding of GBP-, JPY-, and CAD-denominated bonds for Central Bank purchases in each of the respective currencies. Bloomberg U.S. 3-6 Month Treasury Bills Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with remaining maturities from 3 up to (but not including) 6 months, excluding zero coupon strips. IMPORTANT FUND INFORMATION Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (INDEX) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance. There are multiple drivers of performance for the Funds. Strategic asset allocation is expected to be the primary source of returns over long-term periods, while incremental excess return can result from active asset allocation and building-block manager decisions. Strategic allocation decisions are based on research and insights related to the factors that influence outcomes over long-term periods, including diversification, capital markets and participant behaviors. We periodically increase the diversification of our strategic asset allocation in an attempt to better navigate capital market uncertainty. Active asset allocation is intended to provide shareholders with exposure to asset classes that are mispriced and may offer additional returns and opportunities for risk mitigation. Active allocation expands the investment opportunity set and provides flexibility to adjust asset class exposures over intermediate-term periods. Allocations to active building-block managers offer shareholders the opportunity to benefit from informational advantages across Fidelity's asset management platform. INDICES It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted. Fidelity Freedom 2035 Composite Index is a customized blend of the following unmanaged indexes: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasury ex USD, ex Emerging Markets, RIC Capped, Float Adjusted Index (Hedged USD), Bloomberg U.S. 3-6 Month Treasury Bill Index, Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index, Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index, Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 5+ Years Index, Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index, and MSCI All Country World ex U.S. Index (Net MA). The index weightings are adjusted monthly to reflect each fund's changing asset allocations. The compositions differed in periods prior to June 1, 2022. Fidelity Freedom 2030 Composite Index is a customized blend of the following unmanaged indexes: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasury ex USD, ex Emerging Markets, RIC Capped, Float Adjusted Index (Hedged USD), Bloomberg U.S. 3-6 Month Treasury Bill Index, Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index, Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index, Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 5+ Years Index, Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index, and MSCI All Country World ex U.S. Index (Net MA). The index weightings are adjusted monthly to reflect each fund's changing asset allocations. The compositions differed in periods prior to June 1, 2022. Ranking Information © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees, and expenses. % Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top-performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures. 3-Year Risk/return Statistics Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index. Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns. Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. R-Squared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics. Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate. Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time. Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss. S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company. Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917. 