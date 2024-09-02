Brett_Hondow

I continue to rate Fanuc Corporation (OTCPK:FANUY) (OTCPK:FANUF) [6954:JP] as a Buy. FANUY's outlook has become brighter, and the prospects for the company's Indian and Chinese markets are favorable. The stock is still trading below my target earnings multiple, so I remain bullish on FANUY.

My attention turns to the improvement in FANUY's financial prospects with the latest article. I had previously previewed Fanuc Corporation's Q1 FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2025) financial performance in my June 20, 2024 write-up.

Investors should note that they can deal in Fanuc Corporation's shares traded on the Over-The-Counter market and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company's OTC shares and Japan-listed shares boasted three-month average daily trading values of $4 million and $100 million, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ data. The trading liquidity for Fanuc Corporation is decent, but readers can also trade in the company's comparatively more liquid Japanese shares with US stockbrokers like Interactive Brokers.

Fanuc Corporation's New Fiscal Year Financial Outlook Has Become More Favorable

In the past two months, the analysts' consensus full-year FY 2024 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) top line estimate for FANUY was raised by +2.5% to JPY 804.0 billion. Fanuc Corporation's sell-side consensus FY 2024 operating income forecast was also revised upwards by +5.2% to JPY 150.9 billion during the same time period. These consensus financial projections were taken from S&P Capital IQ.

Fanuc Corporation's management lifted the company's FY 2024 revenue and operating profit guidance by +5.1% and +8.2% to JPY 784.3 billion and JPY143.0 billion, respectively in late July. The company revealed its updated financial guidance in its Q1 FY 2024 results presentation slides.

Both the analysts and the company have turned more bullish on FANUY's prospects, after Fanuc Corporation delivered a results beat for the recent quarter or Q1 FY 2024. With my earlier June 20, 2024 update, I indicated that "I expect Fanuc Corporation's actual Q1 FY 2024 revenue and operating income to surpass the sell side's expectations" based on "analysts' channel checks" and "the recent monthly industry data."

The company's actual Q1 FY 2024 top line and operating income exceeded the sell side's consensus estimates by +3.6% and +4.1%, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data. I previously mentioned in my June 20, 2024 article that "a potential improvement in the inventory situation at China's factory automation product distribution companies will have favorable read-throughs for FANUY's future financial results." In the company's Q1 FY 2024 results announcement issued on July 29, 2024, FANUY highlighted that channel inventories "are returning to an appropriate level."

Taking into account the management guidance and the consensus forecasts, FANUY's projected FY 2024 top line and operating profit growth rates are in the -1.4% to +1.1% range and the +0.8% to +6.3% range, respectively. In contrast, the company's revenue and operating income contracted by -6.7% and -25.8%, respectively in the prior fiscal year or FY 2023.

In the subsequent two sections of this article, I touch on Fanuc Corporation's growth prospects relating to the Chinese and Indian markets.

China Is A Key Growth Driver For The Short-To-Medium Term

The China geographical segment was the best performer for FANUY in the latest quarter. Fanuc Corporation as a whole is likely to report good results for full-year FY 2024 thanks to the continued recovery of the Chinese market.

Fanuc Corporation's revenue generated from China increased by +11.8% QoQ in Q1 FY 2024, while the company's sales derived from Japan rose by +0.5% QoQ for the recent quarter. FANUY's other geographical markets suffered from sequential top line contraction for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

At its Q1 FY 2024 analyst call, FANUY guided that its China business will "be performing well" in the full year relative to other markets. Fanuc Corporation also mentioned at the company's most recent quarterly results briefing that "inventory has normalized in China" and indicated that its Chinese operations have witnessed "many inquiries from the automotive industry" and the "IT related sectors." In other words, the inventory adjustment process for the Chinese factory market is largely completed, and the near-term new order outlook for FANUY's China business is favorable.

Fanuc Corporation's Chinese operations are also likely to benefit from positive policy developments in China. Chinese state media China Daily reported on July 26, 2024 that "China's centrally-administered State-owned enterprises will invest over 3 trillion yuan for large-scale equipment upgrades over the next five years." As a leading automation equipment maker with the Chinese market contributing 22.7% of its Q1 FY 2024 top line, FANUY will likely witness strong sales growth in China as the country aims to refresh its industrial infrastructure.

India Has Significant Growth Potential In The Long Run

Fanuc Corporation doesn't specifically disclose the sales contribution from India, but the current revenue generated by the Indian market should be pretty modest. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Asian markets excluding China accounted for 12.6% of the company's top line, which is much lower than China's 22.7% revenue contribution for the same quarter.

As such, it is noteworthy that FANUY made special mention of its Indian business operations in its latest quarterly analyst briefing. Fanuc Corporation emphasized at its Q1 earnings call that the company "should elevate our presence in the Indian market which will develop further."

The penetration rate of robots in India is very low at around a single-digit number of robots per 10,000 workers ratio. In comparison, China boasts a much higher robot penetration rate with its number of robots per 10,000 workers metric in the hundreds.

Fanuc Corporation is a first mover in India and has garnered meaningful market share in this geographical market. FANUY revealed at the company's first quarter earnings briefing that its factory automation and robotics products "have a very high share" in the Indian market by virtue of the fact that it has "been doing business in India for quite a long time." Fanuc Corporation ventured into the Indian market in 1992 according to disclosures in the company's 2023 integrated report.

In a nutshell, FANUY is a leading player in a market with huge growth potential, India.

Risk Factors

There are specific risks that investors need to watch with regards to Fanuc Corporation.

FANUY's Chinese business operations could underperform in the scenario that its clients hold back on new orders in view of economic uncertainty.

On the other hand, Fanuc Corporation's India business might not live up to its full growth potential, assuming that the robot penetration rate in India grows at a slower than expected rate.

Bottom Line

Fanuc Corporation's outlook has become better as evidenced by the upward revision in consensus estimates and the company's guidance. But the stock is still trading at a discount to fair valuation. With my June 20, 2024 write-up, I outlined my target P/E multiple of 31.2 times for Fanuc Corporation pegged to 1.2 times PEG (Price to Earnings Growth). The stock's current consensus FY 2025 P/E ratio is 24.8 times as per S&P Capital IQ data, which implies a potential upside of +26%.

