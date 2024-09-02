August 2024: Keep Your Seatbelt Fastened

Summary

  • The tremors of volatility that characterized the second half of July permeated right through to the beginning of August.
  • On August 5th, the major Japanese stock market index, the Nikkei plunged -12%, and in a sympathetic move, our most popular stock market index, the S&P 500, dropped -3%.
  • True to their contrarian nature, insider activity quickly rebounded during the August selloff.
  • It was enough to arm us with 13 new positions across a myriad of diverse industries and backgrounds.

Monthly Update

Leverage. If you blinked, you may have missed it. The tremors of volatility that characterized the second half of July permeated right through to the beginning of August. In a year that has been uncharacteristically calm, the major stock market

CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

