Tracking Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

baona

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Bridgewater Associates’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2024. Please visit our Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2024.

Assets Under Management (AUM) is at around $150B. The 13F portfolio is less than ~20% of their total AUM. This quarter, the 13F portfolio value decreased from ~$19.78B to ~$19.15B. The holdings are diversified with recent reports showing around 1000 different stakes. Around 36 of them are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the 13F portfolio) and they are the focus of this article. The top three individual stock positions are at ~12% while the top five holdings are close to ~17% of the 13F assets: Alphabet, Nvidia, Procter & Gamble, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Note 1: The firm uses asset class diversification among uncorrelated positions to achieve absolute returns. As such the stakes can be on or against debt, equity, and other markets around the world.

Note 2: Ray Dalio is a Sinophile whose fascination for China goes back to 1984.

Stake Increases:

Amazon.com (AMZN): The top five 2.67% of the portfolio AMZN position was established during the last quarter at prices between ~$145 and ~$180. This quarter saw a ~150% stake increase at prices between ~$174 and ~$198. The stock currently trades at ~$179.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT): MSFT is a top five 2.54% of the portfolio position that saw a ~90% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$388 and ~$452. The stock is now at ~$417.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): The 2.45% JNJ stake was a small position in their first 13F filing in Q4 2005. The stake has wavered. The current position was built during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$137 and ~$171. The two quarters through Q1 2022 had seen a ~55% stake increase at prices between ~$155 and ~$180. Q4 2022 saw a ~25% selling at prices between ~$160 and ~$180. The two quarters through Q3 2023 saw another ~25% reduction at prices between ~$151 and ~$175. The stock currently trades at ~$166. This quarter also saw a ~13% stake increase.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): AMD is a ~1% stake established during the last quarter at prices between ~$135 and ~$211. There was a ~62% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$144 and ~$183. The stock is now at ~$149.

Cameco Corp (CCJ), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Mastercard Inc. (MA), and Medtronic plc (MDT): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is currently the largest 13F individual stock position at 4.32% of the portfolio. It saw a ~210% stake increase during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$87 and ~$109. There was a ~15% trimming in the next quarter and that was followed by a ~20% reduction during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$117 and ~$139. Q4 2023 saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$123 and ~$143. The position was increased by 163% in the last quarter at prices between~ $133 and $~155. There was a ~15% trimming this quarter at prices between ~$152 and ~$187. The stock currently trades at ~$165.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): The top three 4.23% NVDA position was increased by 162% during the last quarter at prices between ~$48 and ~$95. The stake was established in Q4 2023 at prices between ~$40 and ~$51. The stock currently trades at ~$119. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Procter & Gamble (PG): PG is currently the third largest individual stock position at 3.10% of the portfolio. It was established in H2 2020 at prices between ~$120 and ~$144. H1 2021 saw a ~80% stake increase at prices between ~$124 and ~$139. The two quarters through Q1 2022 also saw a ~45% increase at prices between ~$139 and ~$164. Q4 2022 saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$124 and ~$154. The stake was decreased by 12% during the last quarter at prices between ~$146 and ~$162. This quarter also saw a similar reduction at prices between ~$153 and ~$168. The stock currently trades at ~$172.

Meta Platforms (META): META is a 2.53% of the portfolio stake that was increased by 49% during the last quarter at prices between ~$344 and ~$512. The stock is now at ~$521. There was a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Walmart Stores (WMT): The 2.30% WMT position was purchased during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$40 and ~$51. Q4 2021 saw the stake sold down by ~45% at prices between ~$45 and ~$50. H1 2022 had seen a two-thirds increase at prices between ~$39 and ~$53. The four quarters through Q2 2023 saw a ~48% selling at prices between ~$41 and ~$52. The next quarter saw a ~5% increase while the last three quarters saw minor trimming. The stock is now at $77.23.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 3-for-1 stock split in February.

Costco Wholesale (COST): The ~2% of the portfolio COST stake was built during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$305 and ~$395. There was a ~30% stake increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$477 and ~$577. Q4 2022 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between ~$453 and ~$540. That was followed with a ~15% trimming during H1 2023. Q4 2023 saw another ~17% selling. The stake was decreased by 22% during the last quarter at prices between ~$643 and ~$784. This quarter also saw a ~18% selling at prices between ~$703 and ~$870. The stock currently trades at ~$892. They are harvesting gains.

Coca-Cola (KO): The four quarters through Q2 2021 saw a ~8.2M shares KO stake built at prices between ~$45 and ~$56. That was followed with a ~40% stake increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$58 and ~$63. There was a ~25% selling during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$54 and ~$64. The stake was decreased by 21% in the last quarter at prices between ~$58 and ~$61. This quarter also saw a ~17% reduction at prices between ~$58 and ~$64. The stock currently trades at $72.47, and the stake is at 1.71% of the portfolio.

Note: A Much smaller stake in this position was part of the portfolio during the decade through 2016.

PepsiCo (PEP): The four quarters through Q2 2021 saw a 2.7M shares stake built at prices between ~$129 and ~$148. That was followed with a ~55% stake increase over the two quarters through Q1 2022 at prices between ~$150 and ~$176. There was a ~25% reduction during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$160 and ~$186. The stake was decreased by 12% in the last quarter at prices between $162.04 and $175.01. There was similar selling this quarter at prices between ~$163 and ~$182. The stock is now at ~$173 and the stake is at 1.61% of the portfolio.

Note: A Much smaller stake in this position was part of the portfolio during the decade through 2016.

Visa Inc. (V): The 1.10% Visa stake saw a ~18% increase during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$207 and ~$231. Q3 2023 saw a ~16% trimming while in the next quarter there was a ~28% stake increase at prices between ~$229 and ~$262. The stake was decreased by 13% in the last quarter at prices between ~$257 and ~$290. This quarter saw another ~15% selling at prices between ~$262 and ~$280. The stock is now at ~$276.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX): The 0.56% SBUX stake was built during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$74 and ~$118. The two quarters through Q1 2022 saw another ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$79 and ~$117. There was a ~18% trimming over the two quarters through Q1 2023. Q2 2023 saw a ~9% increase while the next two quarters saw a similar reduction. The stake was decreased by 19% in the last quarter at prices between $89.44 and $96.57. That was followed by another ~30% reduction at prices between ~$72 and ~$91. The stock currently trades at $94.57.

CVS Health (CVS): CVS is now a very small 0.38% of the portfolio stake. The original position was built during Q2 2022 at prices between ~$89 and ~$107. There was a ~20% trimming over the two quarters through Q1 2023. The stake was decreased by 20% in the last quarter at prices between $71.30 and $79.91. This quarter saw another ~50% selling at prices between ~$53 and ~$78. The stock currently trades at $57.24.

Abbot Laboratories (ABT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Comcast Corp (CMCSA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Fiserv Inc. (FI), McDonald's Corp (MCD), Merck Inc. (MRK), McKesson Corp (MCK), Mondelez International (MDLZ), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), PDD Holdings (PDD), Stryker Corp (SYK), Target Corp (TGT), The Cigna Group (CI), and Uber Technologies (UBER): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced during the quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Bridgewater Associates’ 13F holdings in Q2 2024:

Ray Dalio - Bridgewater Associates - Q2 2024 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Bridgewater Associates’ 13F filings for Q1 2024 and Q2 2024.