Tracking Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

John Vincent
Summary

  • Bridgewater Associates' 13F portfolio value decreased from ~$19.78B to ~$19.15B in Q2 2024, with top holdings including Alphabet, Nvidia, Procter & Gamble, Amazon, and Microsoft.
  • Significant stake increases were made in Amazon, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, and Advanced Micro Devices.
  • Notable stake reductions occurred in Alphabet, Nvidia, Procter & Gamble, Meta Platforms, and Costco Wholesale.
  • The fund's diversified approach aims for absolute returns through asset class diversification among uncorrelated positions, including equities, debt, and other global markets.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Bridgewater Associates' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2024.

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, NVDA, AMZN, META, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

