vaeenma

SOUN's Investment Thesis Remains On The Speculative Side, Albeit More Compelling After The Accretive Acquisitions

We previously covered SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) in June 2024, discussing why we chose to reiterate our Hold (Neutral) rating despite the drastic stock price pullback since the March 2024 peaks, with it well underperforming the wider market.

With the stock still trading at a notable premium compared to its generative AI SaaS peers, combined with its nascent start-up stage, penchant for equity dilution, and impacted FQ1'24 profit margins from the recent acquisition, we believed that it might be more prudent to wait and observe its execution for a little longer.

SOUN YTD Stock Price

Trading View

Since then, SOUN has mostly traded sideways between $3.90s and $6.20s, with part of the volatility attributed to the eye watering short interest of 24.8% and the market-wide rotation from high-growth stocks by mid-July 2024.

The pessimistic sentiments are worsened by NVIDIA's (NVDA) tougher QoQ/ YoY comparisons and Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) delayed annual 10-K report filing, with it potentially triggering a further cooling in market sentiments surrounding generative AI, worsened by the perceived slower AI payoff in Microsoft (MSFT).

This is despite SOUN's double beat FQ2'24 earnings call and the highly strategic startup Amelia AI acquisition.

For reference, the SaaS company reported revenues of $13.46M (+16.1% QoQ/ +53.8% YoY), adj EBITDA of -$13.8M (+10.4% QoQ/ -37.3% YoY), and cumulative multi-year subscriptions/ bookings backlog of $723M (+6% QoQ/ +113.2% YoY).

These metrics continue to show the robust demand for its voice AI solutions across different end markets, including customer service in the food industry and digital assistant in the automotive industry, along with partnership with Perplexity to bring next-gen LLMs to its SoundHound Chat AI across phones/ cars/ smart devices.

On the one hand, SOUN's mounting losses cannot be ignored, with the deteriorating gross margins of 66.5% (+1 points QoQ/ -13.5 YoY) largely attributed to its growing lower-margin call center agent business from the SYNQ3 acquisition.

Combined with the drastically growing operating expenses to $35.44M (-11.6% QoQ/ +40.4% YoY), it is unsurprising that the SaaS company continues to report -102.5% in adj EBITDA margins (+30.3 points QoQ/ -10 YoY), with it highlighting its lack of operating scale.

On the other hand, SOUN has already announced the acquisition of Allset by June 2024 - a food ordering platform with nearly 7K restaurant partners in the US and Amelia AI by August 2024 - with numerous existing customer service contracts for Enterprise Conversational AI across finance, insurance, retail, and healthcare sectors globally.

These efforts naturally build upon the SaaS company's existing voice AI capabilities in the automotive sector and the smart devices market, with it triggering an opportunistic tripling of its Total Addressable Market to nearly $250B by 2026 and eventually, accelerated top/ bottom-line growth.

As a result, despite Amelia AI still in the startup stage and more cash burn likely in the near-term, it is unsurprising that the SOUN stock appears to be well supported at recent bottom of $4.80s.

If anything, the SaaS company remains well capitalized to sustain its growth trajectory, based on the net cash position of $201M on its balance sheet by FQ2'24 (-11% QoQ/ +61.5% YoY) and inherently zero debts, partly attributed to dilutive capital raise to 331.83M in shares outstanding (+45.24M QoQ/ +111.06M YoY).

While FQ3'24 may bring forth a moderately deteriorating balance sheet, pro forma at approximately $160M of cash and $39M of debt, SOUN already expected to generate an annualized revenue of over $150M by H2'25, with a potential of "greater profitability."

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

As a result, it is unsurprising that the consensus have already raised their forward estimates, with SOUN expected to generate an accelerated topline growth at a CAGR of +82.1% through FY2025 compared to the original estimates of +49.7%.

This is while reporting narrower negative profit margins, with break even likely to occur over the next few years and eventually, hitting its ambitious long-term target of "30%-plus EBIT margin type profile business."

So, Is SOUN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SOUN 2Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, SOUN has had a growing bullish support since the April 2024 bottom, with the stock currently appearing to be well supported at $4.80s.

SOUN Valuations

Seeking Alpha

The moderation observed in SOUN's FWD EV/ Revenues of 13.63x and FWD Price/ Sales of 15.34x is highly apparent as well, compared to the YTD mean of 17.99x/ 18.68x and YTD peak of 39.76x/ 39.63x, respectively.

Even when comparing SOUN with the accelerated topline growth prospects at a CAGR of +82.1% through FY2025 to its other generative AI SaaS stocks, such as C3.ai (AI) at FWD EV/ Sales of 5.92x with the projected topline growth at +22.6%, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) at 3.1x/ +12.3%, and Palantir (PLTR) at 24.23x/ +22.3%, it appears that the former is no longer expensive here.

As a result, we are cautiously upgrading our rating for the SOUN stock as a speculative Buy, though with numerous caveats.

One, investors may want to observe the stock's movement for a little longer and only buying if the bullish support at $4.80s remains robust in the near-term.

Otherwise, with the stock market sentiments increasingly greedy and the McClellan Volume Summation Index elevated at 1,638.70x (compared to neutral at 1,000x), we may see a potential pullback to the established support levels of $4.30s - with it implying a downside of -12% from current levels.

Two, it goes without saying that SOUN's stock price movement remains highly volatile attributed to its elevated short interest and the mixed market sentiments surrounding generative AI stocks, in general.

As a result, while the SaaS company's growing backlog provides great insights to its long-term top/ bottom-line recognition, its negative profit margins remain a great concern, one that may trigger the stock's painful corrections assuming a prolonged path to break even and/ or further cash burn/ equity dilution.

Therefore, we believe that investors may want to size SOUN against their existing portfolios, keeping it small to hedge against extreme price fluctuations depending on their risk appetite.