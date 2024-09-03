Fasai Budkaew

I have been looking for new long-term opportunities, which means looking at companies that others may be overlooking. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was a standout during the pandemic as it offered a service that solved a major problem. Instead of physically being present to sign documents, DOCU made eSignature a viable option, but now that the world has gone back to normal, its share price is nowhere near its 2021 highs. For investors who got caught up in the 2021 hype, DOCU could resemble a failed investment, and for others, it could be a potential opportunity. Shares of DOCU have been trading sideways since the end of 2022, and have been stuck between $50 - $60 since May. I think that DOCU is interesting at these levels as they have over 1 billion users, 1.51 million paying customers, and the largest companies in the world utilize its services. While the world went back to normal, the emphasis on efficiency became the standard as people were less inclined to spend additional time completing tasks that could be finished electronically. DOCU has strong financials, trades under 20 times earnings, and is expanding its product offerings outside of eSignature. With earnings around the corner, DOCU could provide the street with enough reasons to breakout through the $60 range.

Risks to my investment thesis pertaining to DocuSign

In my opinion, the largest risk factors to DOCU are data breaches and cyber-attacks, increased competition, and a falling rate of utilization in the eSignature platform. DOCU utilizes a virtual platform for 2 parties to sign and countersign agreements. If DOCU becomes a victim of cybercrime, its credibility could be diminished, and its users may think twice about utilizing an eSignature platform. DOCU faces competition from direct competitors such as Adobe (ADBE) and HelloSign, as well as indirectly from Dropbox (DBX), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT). These companies have e-sign features built into their ecosystems, which is a competitive risk factor for DOCU's future growth. As more companies implement cloud services within their organizations, it could circumvent the use of DOCU products as companies can utilize other e-sign platforms to conduct business. All of these factors could be negative for DOCU's future growth and could validate why shares of DOCU are trading in what I consider to be value territory.

DocuSign has a great set of financials that I believe are being overlooked

The first thing I look at before going through the 10-K and earnings reports is a company's financials. DOCU has a lot going for it, starting with its balance sheet. DOC is sitting on $1.09 billion in on-hand liquidity, with $817.39 billion in cash. There is minimal goodwill on the balance sheet, with less than $400 million attributed to this category, and the company's total assets amount to $2.93 billion. When I look through their liabilities, there is an absence of short and long-term debt, which can cripple companies. DOCU doesn't have to worry about what the Fed will do with rates, to a degree because there is no floating rate debt on the books and no reason to look for opportunities to refinance debt. This puts DOCU in an interesting position because they have more cash than debt on the balance sheet, in addition to a low share count. DOCU has 204.7 million shares outstanding, which represents a low float compared to many companies that have billions of shares issued. The combination of no debt, a strong cash position, and a small share count makes DOCU very interesting as their top and bottom-line increase.

When I look at the long-term trajectory of DOCU's top and bottom line in addition to their projections for this fiscal year, I am bullish on the future of its stock price. DOCU is on deck to release its Q2 2025 earnings this week, as DOCU doesn't report on an exact calendar basis. While we are in 2024, this is DOCU's 2025 fiscal year, which ends in January 2025. DOCU gets bunched into the pandemic stock category too often, and unless you take a step back and look at the past decade, investors may not realize that DOCU was a viable company before the pandemic. In their fiscal year that ended in Jan 2020 before the pandemic, DOCU generated $1.66 billion in revenue and $1.25 billion in gross profit. Over the next 2 years, while the pandemic was at its height, DOCU's revenue increased by $252.60 million (15.20%) in the Jan 2021 fiscal year and $244 million (12.75%) in the Jan 2022 fiscal year on a YoY basis. The amount of revenue that DOCU added declined on a dollar and percentage basis YoY, which is a strong indicator that this wasn't a concept that needed the pandemic to become a mainstream product.

DOCU has been free cash flow (FCF) positive since the Jan 2017 fiscal year and profitable on a net income basis since the Jan 2022 fiscal year. Over the years, DOCU's profitability has increased while margins have expanded. From the close of the Jan 2024 fiscal year, DOCU has added $1.11 billion of revenue (79.75%), $1.03 billion (102.92%) in gross profit, $938.50 billion in net income, and $397 million (105.55%) in FCF over the past 5-years. DOCU's gross profit margin expanded from 71.63% to 80.87%, while its FCF margin increased from 26.04% to 32.67% over this period. As of the close of Q1 2025, DOCU has a gross profit margin of 81.96% and an FCF margin of 32.67%. DOCU has produced an ongoing record of growing its top and bottom line while expanding its margins over the years. In the TTM, DOCU has continued to expand its gross profit and profit margins while growing its top-line. This makes DOCU an interesting opportunity because it didn't need the pandemic to become relevant, and several years after the pandemic, its margins and profitability are still growing. DOCU has a strong set of financials as this is a company with a large stockpile of cash, no debt, strong margins, and continued growth on the top and bottom line.

Why I am getting bullish that DOCU could represent a profitable investment going forward

Despite competition, DOCU has engrained itself within the operations of the 25 largest financial, healthcare, and technology companies in the Fortune 500. With over 1 billion users, it's difficult to see a world where utilizing DOCU doesn't exist. DOCU is currently the leader in e-Signature, but their expanding into other areas, including building a platform that streamlines agreements throughout the corporate structure. DOCU is building a new solution called IAM which optimizes the value of agreement data within corporations. The IAM platform which stands for Intelligent Agreement Management can be utilized throughout procurement, legal, and human resources. DOCU is looking to reduce friction and allow companies to spend less time on agreements to reallocate hours wasted that are allocated to the agreement process. This has the potential to overhaul sales contracts, NDAs, SOWs, change orders, vendor agreements, offer letters, background checks, vendor contracts, amendments, and company policies. DOCU believes that there is a $50 billion untapped TAM that their IAM platform could address, and if they are correct and can capture just 6% of the market, DOCU could more than double its current revenue.

In Q1, DOCU allocated $149.06 million toward buybacks and authorized a new $1 billion buyback authorization. DOCU has 204.7 million shares outstanding, and at the current share price of $59.21, the authorization could take 16.89 million shares out of circulation, which is 7.02% of the company. This is incredibly powerful, especially since DOCU expects to generate $2.92 billion in revenue with an 81% gross profit and 26.5% operating margin on the low end of the current guidance. DOCU is expected to earn $3.25 in EPS for the 2025 fiscal year, which is a forward P/E of 18.22. At $3.25 per share, DOCU is expected to generate $782.28 million in earnings, but if this is distributed across 7.02% fewer shares, DOCU EPS could jump to $3.50, which would put it at a forward P/E of 16.94 rather than 18.22. This is exactly why buybacks are so impactful. I think the investment community is overlooking how the dynamics can change as DOCU repurchases shares and expands its earnings potential.

When I look at DOCU compared to other application software companies around its size, such as Aspen Technology (AZPN), and Dynatrace (DT), then larger companies, including Adobe (ADBE), and Workday (WDAY), DOCU looks undervalued based on different profitability metrics. Of the 7 companies I compared DOCU to, it trades at the lowest P/E multiple based on this year's earnings and their forward earnings in addition to their FCF. DOCU trades at 18.22 times this year's earnings and 15.46 times 2026 earnings. The closet peer, ADBE trades at 31.61 times this year's earnings and 24.15 times 2026 earnings. DOCU has produced $904.6 million in FCF over the TTM and trades at 13.4 times its FCF. The closest peer to DOCU is DT trades at 33.12 times their FCF, which is more than double the valuation DOCU is getting from the market. I think that DOCU is trading at an unfair discount to its peers, and the investment community is overlooking an opportunity.

Conclusion

If DOCU beats the consensus estimates this week, it could act as a catalyst for shares to break through the $60 barrier and trade at a more favorable valuation. DOCU seems to be a forgotten stock that is being grouped in with the pandemic darlings, but the pandemic didn't make DOCU relevant, and it has been able to grow its top and bottom line because it provides value in the marketplace. DOCU has guided that they will generate $2.92 billion in revenue on the low end of their estimates which would be a YoY increase of $418.40 million or 16.73% YoY. Between DOCU's margins and the buyback authorization, I believe that DOCU could beat the streets estimates for their earnings potential over the next several years. DOCU is trading like a value stock at less than 20 times earnings and 20 times FCF. DOCU has strung together a decade of YoY top-line growth, and its IAM Platform could provide future catalysts for top- and bottom-line growth. I think there is an opportunity for shares of DOCU at these levels, and I am excited to see if their guidance changes once Q2 earnings are released.