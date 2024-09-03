Modine Manufacturing: Confirming My 'Hold' Rating

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Modine Manufacturing stock has surged by 478% since I initiated its coverage on SA, significantly outperforming market indices. Initially rated bullish, my stance shifted to "Hold" despite the continued rally.
  • I like what I see in Modine's segment performance in Q1 FY2025. The management anticipates 40-50% organic growth in the data center business for the year.
  • Notably, Modine's leverage ratio improved from 1.2x to 1.1x in the past year. The FCF generation capacity looks great as well.
  • Although the momentum is still there, I believe MOD's potential is likely capped as the stock's valuation expanded too much, in my opinion, by almost every metric.
  • I have decided to reiterate my "Hold" rating today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Реальная опасность: Перегрев

hadynyah/E+ via Getty Images

Into & Thesis

I've been covering the Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stock here on Seeking Alpha since November 2022. Since then, the stock has risen by an impressive 478%, which is phenomenal compared to any broad market index. However, my bullish rating

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.36K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News