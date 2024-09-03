EOG Resources: Strong Dividend Growth With A Low-Cost Advantage Over Peers

Sep. 03, 2024 9:00 AM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Stock
Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EOG Resources, an American energy company that engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production, is now a $72 billion (by market cap) O&G player.
  • The company finished FY 2023 with net proved reserves at 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
  • The company paid two special dividends in 2023, adding up to an additional $2.50/share.
  • EOG Resources grew its revenue from $18 billion in FY 2014 to $24.2 billion in FY 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 3.3%.

EOG Resources headquarters in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is an American energy company that engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production. Founded in 1999, EOG Resources is now a $72 billion (by market cap) O&G player that employs approximately 3,000 people. EOG Resources primarily operates across a number of US

This article was written by

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.58K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

About EOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EOG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News