If I Had To Retire Today With 10 REITs - Part 2

Sep. 03, 2024 7:00 AM ETREXR, DOC, O4 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I recommend a diversified 10-stock REIT portfolio trading at a discount, focusing on resilient sectors like manufactured housing, cell towers, and gaming.
  • Rexford Industrial is a Strong Buy due to its solid earnings, robust dividend growth, and significant liquidity, promising 25% annual returns.
  • Healthpeak Properties is a Buy, with strong FFO growth, a diverse healthcare portfolio, and a 5.4% dividend yield, expected to return 20% annually.
  • Realty Income is a Buy, leveraging its scale and cost advantages for superior earnings and dividend growth, with a 5.1% yield and 20% annual returns.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Senior couple enjoying sunset by the sea

Alistair Berg

In a recent article, I explained that “I decided that I would put together a research report for a 10-stock REIT portfolio. The goal here is to select 10 REITs diversified across property sectors that are trading at a

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.41K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR, DOC, O, SUI, VICI, CCI, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
DOC--
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News