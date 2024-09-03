Rates Spark: A Week Of Decisive U.S. Data Ahead

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • Left to their own devices, EUR rates nudged higher on Monday, likely also driven by a brisk resumption of issuance after the summer break.
  • Releases will kick off with the ISM manufacturing today, which is seen improving slightly but staying in contractionary territory.
  • With the inflation issue seen as largely tackled, it is the state of the jobs market that will determine the rates outlook.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist; Michiel Tukker, Senior European Rates Strategist and Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas

Will the Fed be able to catch the economy and how decisive will it have to act

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News