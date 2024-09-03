Allspring Growth Fund Q2 2024 Quarterly Review

Fund strategy
- Invests in companies where growth of revenue and earnings is robust, sustainable, and not fully recognized by the market
- Conducts fundamental, all-cap research that provides unique insights into a company's true growth rate
- Continuously manages risk by evaluating the rate and sustainability of a company's true growth rate relative to the market's expectations
- Acts quickly on new information, both positive and negative, in an effort to exploit investor biases
Market review
The earnings season was generally positive, marking the third consecutive quarter of earnings growth. According to FactSet, the S&P 500 Index recorded an 8.8% earnings growth for the second quarter of 2024—the highest since the first quarter of 2022 following the COVID-19 disruptions. However, growth was uneven, with standout performances from companies like NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), driven by the artificial intelligence spending cycle. Large-cap tech firms, especially those benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, showed accelerating revenue and earnings growth, suggesting a sustained uptrend in AI investments that is expected to continue in upcoming quarters.
While parallels to the late 1990s tech bubble have been drawn, a key distinction lies in the nature of current spending patterns. Today's capital deployment is primarily led by highly profitable industry giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, which are investing based on real-time demand, suggesting a more sustainable growth trajectory.
Market estimates indicate that mid and small caps are projected to demonstrate better growth in the latter half of 2024, potentially serving as a strong catalyst for a broader market rally. Given the shifting sentiment and the impending U.S. elections in the fall, which are likely to add market volatility, a balanced approach seems prudent. Although interest rate cuts have not materialized as expected—shifting from six anticipated cuts at the beginning of the year to just one expected in the second half of 2024—the equity market is likely to remain resilient provided the trajectory of the rate cycle remains stable and expected earnings growth continues in future quarters.
AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS (%) AS OF 6/30/2024*
|
3
MONTH
|
YEAR
TO DATE
|
1
YEAR
|
3
YEAR
|
5
YEAR
|
10
YEAR
|
SINCE FUND INCEPTION
(12/31/93)
|
Growth Fund-Inst
|
6.24
|
21.73
|
29.73
|
0.89
|
12.17
|
12.72
|
12.25
|
Russell 3000® Growth Index
|
7.80
|
19.90
|
32.22
|
10.33
|
18.55
|
15.75
|
*Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized.
Portfolio positioning
Quarterly Attribution And Analysis
- Security selection within IT detracted from performance. MongoDB, Inc., is a leading software company that provides a cloud database as a service. During the quarter, MongoDB lowered forward guidance due to reduced consumption and a change in its marketing strategy. We believe MongoDB can reaccelerate growth but we are closely monitoring fundamentals. Also within IT, the fund's relative underweight to Apple Inc. detracted from returns. While Apple is a high-quality business with significant market share, we held a smaller position in the stock due to lackluster product upgrade cycles and challenges in capturing market share outside the U.S. As the second-largest stock in the index, Apple's strong performance during the quarter weighed on the fund's performance.
- Holdings within consumer discretionary and a select IT position contributed positively to returns. Within consumer discretionary, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., is a specialty retail chain focused on western apparel and work wear. Recent sales trends inflected positively, modestly exceeding expectations within same-store growth and margin expansion. The company improved supply chain efficiencies, eliminating offsite storage fees and renegotiating shipping fees. Within IT, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., specializes in high-performance power management solutions for semiconductor chips. The company continued to benefit from the structural buildout of AI. During the quarter, Monolithic Power exceeded both top- and bottom-line estimates and raised forward guidance upward.
GROWTH FUND VERSUS RUSSELL 3000® GROWTH INDEX
Trailing 12-Month Attribution Analysis
- The fund underperformed the benchmark over the trailing 12-month period, in part due to security selection within IT and health care. Within IT, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is a global provider of integrated circuits that enables emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. While the current slowdown in automotive and electric vehicles has pressured shares, we believe the company is well positioned to benefit from strong secular growth opportunities in electrification. Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on drug development in diabetes, neuroscience, oncology, and immunology. Shortage and enthusiasm over certain diabetes and weight-loss drugs drove strong gains over the past year. The fund's underweight position made the holding a detractor as we await a better opportunity to add to the stock.
- Holdings within consumer discretionary and communication services contributed positively to returns. Wingstop, Inc. (WING), a global casual restaurant chain within consumer discretionary, reported industry-leading same-store growth during the year. With the vast majority of the restaurants owned by franchisees, Wingstop enjoys strong margins and is rapidly growing its global footprint. Within communication services, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), is the world's largest social media platform with over 2 billion average monthly users. Meta is a digital advertising juggernaut and reported several blockbuster quarters with strong year-over-year growth. In addition to making better capital allocation decisions and controlling expenses, the company is now gaining share.
GROWTH FUND VERSUS RUSSELL 3000® GROWTH INDEX
Outlook
- Although economic weakness can trigger concerns, periods of slow expansion are often a tailwind to growth investing. When sustainable growth is hard to find, companies with superior profitability become increasingly valuable. This "scarcity premium" has been a reliable market driver for many years and a key reason growth stocks have led the market. After a period of high inflation and interest rates, we believe the market is returning to an environment that rewards quality growth fundamentals.
- With this "scarcity premium" in mind, our strategy is to lean into companies with durable and sustainable growth. The environment is favorable for stock selection and our portfolios have been built to isolate the individual drivers of each portfolio holding. We are avoiding making a "macro call" and have attempted to insulate portfolios from economic cyclicality. Deep fundamental research is needed to identify which companies are winning and losing in a world of rapid disruption. We remain encouraged by the ability of innovators to create solutions.
- We are still excited for opportunities in small- and mid-cap growth stocks. The extreme mega-cap narrowness is a temporary phenomenon that should eventually abate. The earnings gap should narrow, relative valuations should catch up, and capital flows should broaden out. As investors in businesses that can grow for many years, we are excited at the prospects of many portfolio holdings.
TOP CONTRIBUTORS AND DETRACTORS TO QUARTER-END FUND PERFORMANCE
|
CONTRIBUTORS
|
DETRACTORS
|
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)
|
MongoDB, Inc. Class A (MDB)
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)
|
Apple Inc. (AAPL)
|
Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)
|
Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)
|
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A (CRWD)
|
Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV)
|
Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)
|
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)
SHARE CLASS AVAILABILITY
|
SHARE CLASS
|
TICKER
|
GROSS EXPENSE
RATIO (%)
|
NET EXPENSE
RATIO (%)
|
CONTRACTUAL EXPENSE
RATIO WAIVER DATE
|
A
|
SGRAX
|
1.18
|
1.15
|
11/30/2024
|
C
|
WGFCX
|
1.93
|
1.90
|
11/30/2024
|
Admin
|
SGRKX
|
1.11
|
0.96
|
11/30/2024
|
Inst
|
SGRNX
|
0.86
|
0.75
|
11/30/2024
|
R6
|
SGRHX
|
0.76
|
0.70
|
11/30/2024
|
When reviewing the performance attribution of our portfolio, it is vital to remember that we construct our portfolio from the bottom-up, one stock at a time. Each stock is included in the portfolio based on its own investment thesis. To help manage risk, we are aware of our sector and security weights, but we do not include a holding to obtain a sector distribution to resemble an index. Our exposure to any given sector is a result of our security selection process.
