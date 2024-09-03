The August Labor Market Report Preview: Recession Likely Delayed

Summary

  • July labor market data suggested that the US economy could be facing an imminent recession. However, the data has since ruled out an imminent recession.
  • As a result, August labor market data is expected to improve, with unemployment potentially decreasing to 4.2% and non-farm payrolls increasing to 165K.
  • Thus, the recessionary bear market in the S&P 500 is likely delayed for now as well.

The July recession scare

The US Bureau of Labor will produce the labor market data for August on Friday. This will be an extremely important event, given what happened last month, when the July labor market data was released.

