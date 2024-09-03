fmajor

Copper - Think Demand

When most people think of copper, some think of old greening copper roofs on mansions and government buildings from a century or more ago. Some think of water pipes and copper wires that are used to build and power homes and businesses. To me, this means that most people see the greatest copper demand from Emerging Markets as the new growing Middle class wants to have new homes and businesses built. This has been happening at a significantly higher rate in Asia and South America than in North America. I do see this trend continuing but, more focused on India and other southeast Asian countries.

Pie chart on Copper Consumption (CRU)

The reality, in my opinion, is that the largest drivers of new demand for copper (% change) over the next decade will be from electrical infrastructure and electric vehicles. This is simply based on government set targets in Europe and the United States. New infrastructure in developing countries will add significant demand as well. India will seek to improve its electrical grid to be more reliable to drive business growth and provide power to so many who want it, and can now afford it.

Examples include the fact that a 1 MW wind turbine uses three (3) tonnes of copper and an electric vehicle uses 3-4 times more copper than a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle.

However, new sources of copper do not “magically” appear overnight. They take years and sometimes decades of investment, engineering, approvals, and construction to go from the discovery phase to adding net new copper to the market. Governments and industry peers continue to put pressure on mining companies to continue to do better at reducing the environmental impact of these mining activities. This is potentially a good thing for the local environment, but has an impact on the cost of the copper produced.

If that weren’t enough, there are protests against new copper production by locals who could potentially be impacted by such developments. This just adds to the time and the risk that development costs. These extra expenses are frequently not even recouped.

I have personal experience with this when it comes to the development of linear infrastructure in North America. It is extremely difficult to build new industrial projects in North America and Europe. Operational assets have significantly more value when it is difficult to build new ones. This in turn adds to the value of mines that are operating in stable environments and have large reserves which can produce for the long term.

Many economists like to use copper as a barometer for the economy. Some even go so far as suggesting that copper has a “Ph.D. in economics.” Others say Dr. Copper has the read on the economy and try to translate that to market indexes. To really simplify this, if the economy is strong, copper prices and copper demand will be strong. If copper prices are weak, and supply is high, that should tell us that the economy is weakening and to expect a recession in the near term.

In early August, Avi Gilbert penned a public article in his Sentiment Speaks series titled: Reasons For A Crash. In the article, Avi talks about how the SPX has arrived at his long-term target range. He also discusses how his risk appetite has changed and how he has changed his approach in recent months to some parts of the market. It is a great read about long-term markets from an Elliott Wave point of view.

Based on government mandates, I see demand for copper continuing to grow, even if the investor sentiment towards North America and Europe takes a pause. Why? Simple, governments have mandated it. So if the market is looking lower longer term, but the price and demand for copper is looking up, perhaps we should be revoking the “honorary degree?”

There has to be a reason why two of the world’s largest gold companies (Newmont and Barrick) are diversifying and focusing their growth dollars on copper production. We discussed this in recent articles as catalysts for growth.

Newmont Mining (NEM) article

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Article

But what about some of the “pure” copper focused companies out there with strong operating mines?

Background on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Freeport-McMoRan operates facilities on three continents: North America, South America and Southeast Asia (Indonesia). North American facilities are focused on copper in the southwestern states of Arizona, New Mexico and 2 molybdenum mines in Colorado. The Morenci minerals district is the largest producing area. South American operations are Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. Cerro Verde produces molybdenum concentrate and silver in addition to copper. Indonesia operations are focused at the Grasberg minerals district composed of old and new operations, open pit and underground and recovery of both copper and gold. These are all mature assets with low cost basis operations.

Why we like Freeport-McMoRan in terms of fundamentals

Production and Financials:

In their 2023 annual report, Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of 4.1 billion lbs of copper, 1.7 million oz of gold and 81 million lbs of molybdenum. Consolidated reserves across their facilities were 104.1 billion lbs of copper, 24.5 million oz of gold and 3.3 billion lbs of molybdenum. Copper sales numbers and production were fairly steady compared with 2022 after a 10% increase the year prior. Gold production saw a 10% increase in 2023 relative to 2022.

Consolidated Copper Prod (FCX 2023 Report) Consolidated Gold Prod (FCX 2023 Report)

The sales in 2023 were at significantly lower prices than those realized prices for copper and gold in 2024.

Copper Price vs Inventories (Bloomberg)

Freeport-McMoRan, being a copper focused company, likes to use metrics for sales and costs in USD/ lbs.

FCX production table (FCX)

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q2, 2024 presentation

Thus far in 2024, key metrics continue to outpace last year, significantly.

Key Fundamental Ratios (Year-over-Year)

Ratio Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Revenue (in billions) $7.2 $6.85 +5.11% Net Income (in billions) $1.1 $0.9 +22.22% Adjusted EBITDA (in billions) $3.4 $2.6 +30.77% Earnings per Share $1.24 $0.99 +25.25% Operating Margin 28.8% 24.6% +4.08% Click to enlarge

Financial Policy:

Freeport-McMoRan has also done an excellent job of managing its balance sheet, paying off debt and mandating its management team through financial policy to keep debt low. While some might view this as risking growth potential, slow and steady replacement of assets and using cash wisely in a high interest environment seems very prudent. FCX generated consolidated operating cash flows of $5.3 billion in 2023. At December 31, 2023, FCX had total consolidated debt of $9.4 billion, consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 billion (excluding $1.1 billion of cash associated with PT-FI export proceeds required to be temporarily deposited in Indonesia banks for a period of 90 days). FCX’s financial policy is aligned with its strategic objectives of maintaining a solid balance sheet, providing cash returns to shareholders and advancing opportunities for future growth. The policy includes a base dividend and a performance-based payout framework, whereby up to 50% of available cash flows generated after planned capital spending and distributions to noncontrolling interests would be allocated to shareholder returns and the balance to debt reduction and investments in value-enhancing growth projects, subject to FCX maintaining its net debt at a level not to exceed the net debt target of $3.0 billion to $4.0 billion (excluding net project debt for the Indonesia smelter projects). FCX’s Board reviews the structure of the performance-based payout framework at least annually.

Source: 2023 FreePort-McMoRan annual report

To summarize Freeport-McMoRan’s state: They have steady production with plans to grow and maintain their reserves, low debt levels (which they have policies in place to maintain), several ultra-low cost production world-class mines, excellent cash flow, paying a dividend and even began buying back stock in 2024.

Technical Elliott Wave view of Freeport-McMoRan

From a reliability standpoint, FCX has been the "gold standard" for several years at Stock Waves. We have had no less than six long Wave Setups going back to November 2021. For those less familiar with our work, Wave Setups are defined as follows:

Highly liquid charts that display clear proportions (the look) and favorable risk-reward will be posted to members in a format that is called a Wave Setup. These setups can be days, weeks, months or years in time. These include an entry price range, a stop out price and a target price. While there are a lot of suggestions, guidance and education, we are a self-service information provider. It is up to members to monitor and assess what is the right set up for them to trade and when.

The chart for FCX has displayed a reliable long-term pattern and follows the Fibonacci price levels in a very reasonable way.

Our most recent Wave Setup was posted on August 2, 2024 by Senior Analyst Zac Mannes:

Wave Setup snip (EWT/MMA) FCX 4hr chart from 8/2/24 (MMA/EWT)

Since that time, FCX dipped closer to the stated support and popped 17% off that low before pulling back in the last several trading sessions. Where will we go from this zoomed in view?

Zoomed in chart of FCX off recent lows. (Mark)

Other copper mining charts are showing similar action off of recent August lows.

Stock Waves continues to identify high probability targets at the intersection of fundamentals and technicals. We continue to see a very bullish 2020s decade for commodities, but not all charts are the same. We relish the diverse patterns we see even among the precious metals mining stocks, as they present more opportunities for rotation than in an “all-the-same” market.