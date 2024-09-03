Blaize Saddling Up For A Blistering Ride On The NASDAQ

djgunner

Originally published on June 8, 2024

Introduction

After raising $330 million in private funding rounds, Blaize Holdings, Inc. announced a merger with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) BurTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) on Dec. 22, 2023, giving the combined company a pro forma enterprise value of $894 million. The transaction is expected to net the company $71 million in proceeds after expenses. Barring the approval of another extension, the company has until December 15, 2024 to complete the business combination.

Products and market positioning

Blaize is a leading provider of full-stack hardware and software solutions that enable edge AI processing and machine learning at the network's edge for a number of rapidly growing markets, including automotive, mobility, retail, security, industrial automation, and healthcare. The company's hardware products include the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP), a fully programmable, graph-native AI accelerator designed to deliver efficient computing with reduced latency and bandwidth, the Pathfinder P1600 module for embedded applications, and the Xplorer Accelerator platforms for industrial environments. The GSP is available in multiple form factors to suit the specific requirements of a variety of different industries. The company's software platform includes Blaize AI Studio, a low-code/no-code development environment designed to make it easy for non-programmers and end-users to build, optimize, and bring AI-powered solutions to market quickly, the full-featured Blaize Picasso SDK, a graph-native, open software environment targeted at programmers and IT professionals, and the NetDeploy solution, with edge-aware algorithms for accurate, rapid deployment.

Unlike larger AI processor manufacturers, such as Nvidia (NVDA), AMD, and Intel (INTC), whose AI hardware is typically deployed as a catch-all solution to handle a wide variety of tasks, Blaize's products are strictly focused on edge applications, where unlike traditional cloud-based products, data is processed locally, reducing the need for constant data transfer to and from a centralized server, ensuring enhanced privacy and operational efficiency. Edge applications require chips with low latency (the amount of time it takes to convert data to information and act on it), low energy demand, low bandwidth usage, full programmability to support evolving AI algorithms, and the reliability to withstand harsh, demanding environments. In other words, we're talking about specialized applications where smaller start-ups are able to carve out a niche by focusing on specific industry requirements.

End markets and use cases, where the real-time data, low latency, and power efficiency of edge computing solutions are required, include Industrial (smart factory, safety and security systems, robotics automation, 3D sensing), Automotive/Mobility (occupant assessment, driver monitoring, in-cabin controls and smart infotainment, sensor control and feedback, collision avoidance and blind-spot monitoring, real-time drive path control for autonomous driving), Retail (real-time customer behavior analytics, shoplifting detection, automated checkout, stock management, augmented reality and virtual reality, speech-to-text recognition), Smart City (smart parking and traffic management, video surveillance, airport and public safety threat detection, smart infrastructure management, energy optimization, accident detection and emergency response, crowd monitoring and assessment, social distancing/mask enforcement), Healthcare (imaging analysis, virtual diagnostics, robotic surgery, data analysis and security, electroceuticals), and Military (drone surveillance, collection, processing, and transmittal of real-time data in combat environments).

The company claims that its fully programmable chips can provide up to 60 times higher efficiency levels, 50 times less memory bandwidth, and 10 times lower latency than competitive graphic processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs). Such legacy processors transfer temporary data to external DRAM, which drains bandwidth, hinders performance, and increases power consumption.

Market outlook

Depending on who you believe, the market for edge AI computing is expected to grow at a CAGR of anywhere from 13.0% to 48.6% over the next 5-10 years. The huge variance in forecasts may be due to the way in which different research organizations define the market or the extent to which the projections were influenced by the slowdown that hampered the industry during the pandemic. As one of the more reputable sources out there, I'll go with the middle-of-the-road estimate provided by Fortune Business Insights, which predicts that the global edge AI market will expand from $26.74 billion in 2024 to $186.44 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 27.5%.

Manufacturing and Automotive are the two largest segments, due to rapid growth in the demand for real-time data in segments such as industrial automation, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. IoT, in particular, is expected to experience torrid growth, expanding at a CAGR of 50.9% from 2024 to 2032.

The following chart shows the market share by segment:

The main growth factors in the edge computing market, which includes hardware, software, and services, include the widespread proliferation of IoT devices, increasing levels of automation, growing demand for real-time data processing and analysis, faster 5G networks enabling larger volumes of data and lower latency, and advancements in AI and machine learning.

Hardware, which includes processors, accelerators, sensors, edge nodes, routers, and endpoint devices, currently accounts for the largest share of the market at 45.1% in 2024. However, software (which includes AI algorithms, frameworks, and development tools) is expected to account for a larger share of the pie going forward, expanding at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The edge AI market can be further segmented into on-premises, where Blaize's products happen to be focused, and on-cloud, with the former accounting for a 59.1% share of the market in 2022.

Competitive landscape

The company faces competition from larger, better-capitalized competitors, such as Nvidia (e.g., IGX platform), AMD (e.g., Versal, Ryzen), Intel (e.g., AI Boost, Gaudi 3 Accelerator), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) (e.g., Trillium TPU AI processor), whose products appeal to customers looking for a solution that can be deployed to satisfy a wide variety of use cases, as well as more direct competition from a number of start-ups focused specifically on edge computing applications, such as Graphcore, Hailo, SambaNova Systems, Tenstorrent, and Cambricon.

Management and key investors

Blaize has a capable management team with experience from leading semiconductor manufacturers. The CEO and co-founder, Dinakar Munagala, has over 20 years of experience from companies such as Intel, where he was responsible for GPU micro-architecture and design, while the CTO and CSO bring extensive experience in system architecture and design engineering on board from Intel and Nvidia. The Board of Directors features executive suite experience from companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, Apple, Broadcom, BASF, and Denso.

Like most of their direct competitors in the edge AI market, Blaize is backed by a number of prominent investors, including Mercedes-Benz, Temasek, Samsung, Denso, Magna, Franklin Templeton, and SGInnovate (Singapore innovation fund).

Final thoughts

As Blaize has yet to publish any historical sales figures, it is impossible to evaluate the valuation of the combined company's shares. Thus, I'll update this article and provide a recommendation once the prospectus comes out and this information is publicly available.

Disclosure: The author does not have a long or short position in the shares, units, or warrants of BurTech Acquisition Corp. (BRKH, BRKHU, BRKHW) and no plans to establish a position within 72 hours of publication.

Original Post