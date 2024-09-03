Alexandr Baranov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bayerische Motoren Werke's (OTCPK:BMWYY) commercial momentum is under pressure as pricing headwinds and competitive dynamics are increasingly affecting profit margins - a trend that could sustain for the next few quarters, if not years. For context, in Q2 2024, BMW's EBIT margin fell to 8.4%, below the consensus expectation of 8.6% and significantly lower than the 9.2% margin recorded one year earlier. However, despite structural challenges, BMW's free cash flow remains robust, with a forecasted automotive FCF of over €6 billion for 2024. At the same time, shares are arguably trading at ridiculously cheap levels, with market participants pricing the automotive giant at a P/E of around 5x. In my view, BMW shares currently offer more value than market participants expect: Based on a residual earnings model, I estimate the fair implied value of BMW shares at around $177/share (around 90% upside, BAMXF trading reference).

For context, since the start of the year, BMW shares have underperformed the broad equity market: YTD, BMW stock is down about 17%, compared to a gain of approximately 18% for the S&P 500 (SP500)

Q2 Highlights Ongoing Structural Challenges

BMW's Q2 2024 results highlighted several areas of concern: During the period spanning from April through end of June, BMW's group revenues were reported at €36.94 billion, which was below consensus expectations of €37.7 billion, and 1% below the revenue reported for the same period one year prior (€37.2 billion). Looking to profitability, BMW's automotive EBIT margin fell to 8.4% in Q2 2024, below the consensus expectation of 8.6% and significantly lower than the 9.2% margin recorded in Q2 2023​. In Euro values, the EBIT for the automotive business was €2.7 billion in Q2 2024, down from the €2.9 billion for the same period in 2023. The operating profitability decline, although within the company’s guidance range of 8-10%, reflects a downward trend driven by a combination of increased costs (higher R&D and SG&A expenses) and reduced pricing power. Notably, while BMW benefited from favorable commodity prices and currency effects (providing a €500 million tailwind), the pricing pressure resulted in a €300 million reduction in Q2 automotive revenue, corresponding to about 1% of total automotive revenue. Q2 2024 saw a dip in FCF to €1 billion, below the consensus estimate of €1.79 billion, due to working capital effects and increased capital expenditures.

BMW Q2 2024 results

Another notable issue is BMW's production exceeding retail sales by approximately 50,000 units in Q2 2024, following a similar imbalance of 80,000 units in Q1 2024. This overproduction, mainly linked to new model ramp-ups, suggests an urgent need for de-stocking in the latter half of 2024, which could pressure margins further due to potential discounting to clear excess inventory​. Thus, investors should note that BMW's margin pressure may not have yet bottomed.

Free Cash Flow May Support Value Thesis

While BMW has observed some signs of price stabilization, particularly in China, which accounts for about 50% of its automotive EBIT, profitability in this crucial market is still expected to decline due to factors such as higher import tariffs on Mini Electric Vehicles. In Europe, BMW faces heightened pricing pressure from competitors like Audi, who are set to renew their product lines. Despite these headwinds, BMW has upheld its full-year guidance, targeting an automotive EBIT margin of 8-10%, albeit likely at the lower end of this range in the second half due to reduced production volumes and intense competition. The company also projects slight growth in unit sales for 2024, aiming for at least a 10% increase in the second half compared to the first. Meanwhile, the outlook for BMW’s Financial Services division looks solid, with a raised ROE guidance of 15-18%, up from 14-17%. All taken together, BMW has suggested strong confidence in delivering a forecasted automotive free cash flow of over €6 billion for 2024, including over €3.7 billion expected in the second half of the year. If this target is achieved, then shares would effectively be trading at a 8.7x FCF multiple, supporting the 7% dividend yield and suggesting a value thesis for investors.

BMW Q2 2024 results

Valuation: 93% Upside

For BMW, I propose to use the residual earnings valuation framework, which is in my view very suitable for valuing mature, industrial businesses. That said, I structure my framework around analyst consensus forecast for EPS through 2026 (according to data collected by Bloomberg), a WACC of 10%, and a terminal value growth rate of zero, which should reflect industry maturity. On equity cost, while the effective cost of equity for BMW may be lower than 10%, I believe adjusting it upwards to 10% better reflects the company's cyclical exposure and the competitive dynamics of the automotive market. Under these assumptions, my valuation indicates a fair share price of $177 (BAMXF reference), suggesting an upside potential of approximately 93% based on the company's accounting fundamentals.

Refinitiv; Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

For investors considering alternative scenarios, I have included a sensitivity analysis that examines different combinations of WACC and terminal value growth rates. In this analysis, red cells indicate overvaluation relative to -BMW's current valuation, while green cells indicate undervaluation. Notably, all tested combinations suggest that the stock is undervalued.

Refinitiv; Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

A Note On Risks

As potential downside risks to my thesis, I highlight the following downside: 1) declining consumer confidence globally, particularly in Europe, due to inflation outpacing wage growth, which could negatively impact sales volume in the automotive industry; 2) geopolitical risks, including the Ukraine conflict and BMW's exposure to China, which add to business uncertainty; 3) supply chain challenges, such as semiconductor shortages, which could worsen; 4) higher-than-expected capital expenditures (CAPEX) and R&D investments required to achieve strategic goals, particularly the shift toward becoming an electric mobility provider; 5) increased competition with other premium brands, such as Tesla, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz, which could affect BMW's pricing power more than anticipated.

Investor Takeaway

Bayerische Motoren Werke is facing challenges to its commercial momentum, as pricing pressures and increased competition are weighing on profit margins—a trend that could persist for the next few quarters or even years. Notably, in Q2 2024, BMW's EBIT margin declined to 8.4%, below the consensus estimate of 8.6% and a notable drop from the 9.2% margin reported a year earlier. Despite these structural headwinds, BMW's free cash flow remains strong, with an automotive FCF forecast exceeding €6 billion for 2024. Meanwhile, the stock appears to be trading at exceptionally low levels, with a current P/E ratio of around 5x. In my assessment, BMW shares present more value than the market currently recognizes. Based on a residual earnings model, I estimate a fair implied value of approximately $177 per share, suggesting an upside potential of around 90% (based on BAMXF trading reference). Accordingly, for me, BMW is a "Buy".

