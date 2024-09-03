BMW Offers Value: Trading At 8.7x FCF And 7% Dividend Yield

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.63K Followers

Summary

  • BMW faces pricing pressures and increased competition, leading to a decline in profit margins, with Q2 2024 EBIT margin falling to 8.4%.
  • Despite these challenges, BMW's free cash flow remains strong, with an automotive FCF forecast exceeding €6 billion for 2024.
  • BMW shares are trading at low levels with a P/E ratio of around 5x, presenting a significant value opportunity for investors.
  • Using a residual earnings model, I estimate a fair value of $177 per share, suggesting an upside potential of around 90%.

Man is driving car in city. BMW 7 Series central console panel, car steering wheel close-up.

Alexandr Baranov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bayerische Motoren Werke's (OTCPK:BMWYY) commercial momentum is under pressure as pricing headwinds and competitive dynamics are increasingly affecting profit margins - a trend that could sustain for the next few quarters, if not years. For

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.63K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BMWYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMWYY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMWYY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News