Richard Drury

At the beginning of the year, I upgraded the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) to a buy recommendation, as I believed with the Federal Reserve on hold, JPST's modest credit and duration risk should allow the fund to outperform cash, as represented by money market funds like the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV).

So far, my recommendation has proven correct, as the JPST ETF has returned 4.0% since January, outperforming the SGOV's 3.5% total return (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - JPST has outperformed SGOV since January 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

However, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to begin cutting policy interest rates at the upcoming September FOMC meeting (Figure 2), will JPST's outperformance trend continue?

Figure 2 - Fed rate cuts are expected to begin in September (CME)

In my opinion, JPST's duration and credit exposures should continue to act as tailwinds for the fund, allowing it to outperform money market funds in an interest rate-cutting cycle. However, with the economy slowing down, credit risks are rising and investors should monitor credit spreads for signs of stress. I continue to rate JPST a buy for conservative investors.

Brief Fund Overview

To answer the question of how JPST will perform in an interest-rate-cutting cycle, we need to go back to first principles and understand what the JPST ETF holds. The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF uses short-term investment-grade ("IG") fixed- and floating-rate securities with a target duration of less than 1 year to generate high current income for investors.

JPMorgan markets the JPST ETF as a 'cash replacement tool' to generate higher income than cash, or to reduce a portfolio's interest rate risk (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - JPST is marketed as a cash replacement tool (am.jpmorgan.com)

JPST's portfolio is very conservative and primarily consists of Investment Grade ("IG") corporate bonds (53.3%), commercial paper ("CP", 14.2%), asset-backed securities ("ABS", 12.6%), and certificate of deposits ("CD", 11.1%) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - JPST portfolio holdings, July 2024 (JPST factsheet)

The vast majority of JPST's portfolio is A-rated or above, with only a modest 22.7% allocation to BBB-rated securities. In terms of maturity, 2/3 of JPST's portfolio matures within 1 year, while 99% matures within 3 years.

Compared to my last article, which references JPST's portfolio allocations from November 2023 (Figure 5), we can see that the JPST ETF does shift around its investment portfolio, depending on which asset classes are relatively more attractive. In November, 44.2% of the portfolio was IG corporate bonds, 18.9% was CPs, 16.0% was CDs, and 10.0% was ABS.

Figure 5 - JPST portfolio holdings, November 2023 (JPST factsheet)

However, JPST's focus on high-quality credits has not changed, as the allocation to BBB-rated securities was relatively unchanged at 20.0% in November. Duration was also relatively constant, at 0.57 years compared to 0.54 years in November.

Compared to money market funds like the SGOV, investors can think of JPST as taking slightly more credit risk (with high-quality investment-grade securities) and interest rate risk (0.57 years duration).

JPST Should Outperform In Rate Cutting Cycle...

I have previously shown and explained why the JPST ETF underperformed in 2022/2023. Basically, due to JPST's modest duration exposure, the JPST ETF will underperform floating rate cash securities like the SGOV ETF in an interest-rate-rising cycle, like from March 2022 to July 2023, as its securities holdings had 'locked-in' lower yields from before the rate increases and needed time to reset (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - JPST underperformed SGOV from March 2022 to July 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

However, the same duration exposure that caused JPST to underperform in 2022/2023 should allow JPST to outperform in an interest-rate-cutting cycle, as its securities holdings will 'lock-in' relatively higher yields before interest rates reset lower.

...But Beware Credit Event

However, while JPST's duration exposure should be a tailwind in the coming quarters, investors should be mindful of potentially worsening credit risks and 'credit events'. The Federal Reserve is set to begin cutting policy interest rates because the downside risks to employment have increased (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Unemployment has risen from cycle lows of 3.4% to 4.3% in July (St. Louis Fed)

In times of market stress, like during the COVID-19 pandemic, credit spreads can be dislocated on corporate bonds and commercial paper and the JPST ETF can suffer steep MTM losses (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - JPST can suffer steep MTM losses when markets dislocate (am.jpmorgan.com)

In extreme situations like the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, even the highest quality corporate bonds and commercial paper may default and cause credit losses (prior to 2008, AIG, Lehman, and Bear Stearns were all highly rated corporate entities issuing bonds and CP).

However, for now, there are few signs of credit market stress, as corporate spreads are near all-time lows (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Corporate spreads are near cycle lows (St. Louis Fed)

Conclusion

With the Federal Reserve likely to begin policy rate cuts in September, I believe the JPST will continue to outperform money market funds, as its portfolio has duration and credit risk that can act as tailwinds.

However, with an economic slowdown being the primary reason why the Fed is cutting interest rates, investors also need to be mindful of rising credit risks and should monitor credit spreads for signs of market stress. During market stress episodes, the JPST ETF's portfolio could suffer steep MTM and realized losses, depending on the rate of credit defaults. I continue to rate JPST a buy.