da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AI spending appears to be sobering up through a transition period as CIOs look set to review the ROI on their GenAI projects and proof-of-concepts. Research and CIO surveys point to possible prospects where approximately a third of the GenAI projects that were commissioned over the past year may be tossed in the dumpster due to costs and unsustainable ROI.

At the same time, the long-term outlook for many Gen AI-based end user markets, such as conversational AI, is still expected to grow at break-neck speed at a 40% CAGR.

The friction between the rapidly changing short-term forecasts versus the long-term outlook will put near-term pressure on fast-growing companies such as SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN), which significantly outperform the markets, as seen in Exhibit A.

Exhibit A: SoundHound’s stock significantly outperforms the markets so far in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

SoundHound is severely outpacing the growth in its target market by many orders of magnitude, as seen in the analysis below, but with near-term pressures lurking on this company, I recommend moving to the sidelines and staying Neutral on the company.

SoundHound Is Strategically Boosting Its Outlook With Entry Into New Markets

SoundHound has been growing its sales at a compounded growth rate of 46-48% since 2019, outpacing the overall growth of its target market that it operates in. One of the biggest reasons for the growth delta versus its market is the strategic partnerships the company had with automotive companies where SoundHound embedded its Houndify Product line, such as voice-enabled products, in their partners devices, such as cars, appliances, and devices.

This has been, perhaps, the single-most important source of revenue for SoundHound over the past few years, which has gotten even more meaningful in the ChatGPT era as consumer-facing product companies rush to add conversational AI bells and whistles in their products. The product royalty earned from SoundHound’s OEM partners has been boosting its sales growth, as can be seen in Exhibit B below. So far, product royalty has formed SoundHound’s first pillar of growth, which management usually refers to as Chat AI.

Exhibit B: SoundHound Revenue segments over the years versus outlook (Company Sources)

Strategic Acquisitions Positioning SoundHound For Its Next Pillar Of Growth

Over the past 15-18 months, the company has made investments to expand the TAM of its products and make strategic acquisitions to leverage its conversational AI product platform and enter the digital ordering space in the restaurant industry. Some of those acquisitions include Colorado-based SYNQ3 and Ukrainian startup Allset giving SoundHound access to at least 7000 restaurant partners and over 100,000 restaurant locations. These acquisitions increasingly point to the second pillar of growth, AI Customer Service solutions.

SoundHound’s strategic ambitions were on full display in the latest acquisition the company made by acquiring enterprise AI startup, Amelia. This particular acquisition by SoundHound was not just accretive to its growth outlook but also appeared to be a smart buy due to the leverage that SoundHound held over the deal. With Amelia expected to add >$45 million to SoundHound’s 2025 revenue, the $80 million that SoundHound’s team paid to acquire Amelia implies roughly 2x sales multiple to acquire Amelia, which puts SoundHound in a strong negotiating position to acquire Amelia. In addition, Amelia’s acquisition also allows SoundHound to enter more end-user markets such as healthcare, insurance, financial services, and retail. This should boost growth in SoundHound’s Service Subscriptions revenues over the next 12–15 months.

This is also one of the reasons why SoundHound’s management is expecting sales to get back into acceleration mode starting this year itself, with sales expected to grow by at least 80% CAGR through FY25, as noted earlier in Exhibit B.

Valuations Point To Cautious Upside In 2024 Alone

Due to the company’s lack of earnings, I have used sales forecasts to estimate the fair value of SoundHound’s stock. I believe the company can grow sales 80–90% in 2024 alone due to added inorganic revenues and synergies from its acquisitions.

Exhibit C: SoundHound's Valuation Multiples Point To Some Upside This Year (yCharts)

SoundHound is trading at a forward sales multiple of 21-22x, which is a fair multiple to assume when valuing SoundHound given the massive sales growth that management expects through FY25. SoundHound’s shares outstanding are currently at ~335 million, and I do not expect any material dilution in this year. Based on these assumptions and factoring in the sales multiple and revenue growth projections, I believe SoundHound should be valued at ~$6 per share, which currently implies 16-18% upside.

However, with near-term pressures persisting, I will rate this as a Hold.

Risks & Other Factors To Consider

As I mentioned at the start of this note, the scope of GenAI projects and proof-of-concepts may face near-term pressure as CIOs re-assess budgets for the next year. Gartner believes from here on, at least 1 in 3 GenAI projects will be canceled if the ROI for those projects cannot be established due to reasons such as “poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs, or unclear business value.” I expect this overhang to get clearer over the next quarter.

Another challenge for SoundHound will be to advocate the operating leverage of its business as it keeps growing. So far, the company posts robust gross margins but still spends copious amounts of dollars on marketing & selling to customers while also spending revenue dollars on R&D. I expect leverage to improve over the next 12–15 months.

Exhibit D: SoundHound's Margin Profile By Year (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

SoundHound has impressive growth rates as the underlying business fundamentals push the magnitude of growth of its products into adjacent end-user markets. SoundHound’s management is making strategically astute acquisitions to scale its TAM and reach of its products, but with IT budgets going through some re-allocation of capital in this transitional period of the year, I expect SoundHound to feel pressured.

For now, I will rate SoundHound as a Hold despite the upside that I see in the stock, given the near-term challenges and risks that persist on the horizon.