With a surprise net income in the first quarter, Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) has shown up on a lot of stock screens lately, with the company having a single digit P/E ratio after years of unprofitability.

Today I’m going to look deeper into the company, see what has happened with its one-off earnings in Q1, and whether the company deserves to be on the list of value companies.

Understanding Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum is a smelter of primary aluminum and has facilities in the United States and Iceland. The company produced around 690,000 tonnes of primary aluminum in 2023, but has capacity of over a million tonnes if producing at full levels.

Operating results are highly sensitive to the primary aluminum price, which is available at the London Metal Exchange. The price is somewhat cyclical, but when the economy is strong, as it is now, the demand is generally pretty strong, keeping prices on the positive end of things.

In addition to its own operations, Century Aluminum owns 55% of Jamalco, a bauxite miner in Jamaica, and which provides a lot of the raw material for the company’s Iceland smelting facility.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Cash and Equivalents $41 million Total Current Assets $736 million Total Assets $1.8 billion Total Current Liabilities $428 million Long-Term Debt $451 million Total Liabilities $1.2 billion Total Shareholders' Equity $583 million Click to enlarge

Century Aluminum has a fairly manageable amount of debt and a pretty stable balance sheet. If I could find one fault, it's that the company’s cash position isn’t the strongest, and that could impact their ability to react to changes in the market.

At current prices, Century Aluminum is trading at a price/book value of 2.28, which is somewhat higher than the sector median, though not necessarily disastrously so.

The Risks

The price of primary aluminum tends to fluctuate, and while it is on the higher range of its value right now, a slowdown in the global economic market could see industry and demand slow, ultimately leading to a decrease in prices and potentially harm to the already razor-thin gross margins.

Century Aluminum tries to hedge to keep itself relatively secure from changes in market prices. That is a sensible thing to do, and would be a wise activity for a company that was locking in profitability. Unfortunately, Century Aluminum isn’t particularly profitable.

The company is also sensitive to increases in raw material prices. Production of primary aluminum depends on both alumina and the cost of electricity. If either price is increased, they had better hope that the price of aluminum reacts quickly to compensate for it.

Century Aluminum is also very reliant on a single customer. Glencore plc. Accounted for 73.8% of net sales in 2023.

Statement of Operations – One Off Profitability?

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Total Net Sales $2.2 billion $2.8 billion $2.2 billion $1.0 billion Gross Profit $124 million $47 million $92 million $37 million Operating Income $66 million ($150 million) $32 million $8.3 million Net Income ($167 million) ($14 million) ($52 million) $238 million Diluted EPS ($1.85) (15¢) (47¢) $2.24 Click to enlarge

The company has stable, though not particularly growing, net sales going forward, and the gross profit that they are generating from that is relatively small. There’s not a lot of room for profit to be made in this industry, which is reflective of the high competition and the commodity market being very cost sensitive.

The thing that really stands out though is that the company, historically not that profitable, had a very high net income in the first quarter. The 10-Q from the first quarter explains this by citing a bargain purchase gain of $245.9 million related to the accounting from the acquisition of Jamalco. Understandably, that isn’t going to happen every quarter, and the second quarter saw the company returning to a narrow profit of non-GAAP and a narrow loss on GAAP terms.

Estimates are that the company will come in for 2024 with $2.13 billion in revenue and an earnings per share of 68¢. That’s not bad, though when we take out the one-time accounting gain from the equation, they are once again trading above the sector median.

With Century Aluminum having a fairly small amount of cash on hand, the company does not pay any dividends, and it is likely that is going to continue. As such, the company is not engaged in any particular plan to return value to shareholders. The current price also likely doesn’t support any sort of share repurchase program, given the company is trading at a relatively high premium to its book value.

Conclusion

Century Aluminum superficially looks like a good value at current prices, but if we set aside the one-time accounting gain in the first quarter, the company looks like one that has been rising in price without an accompanying increase in value for shareholders.

While there is optimism that the company is going to be profitable going forward, I have to view it as hold at best at the current prices, because there is simply no catalyst on hand that is going to send the price higher in the near future, and any weakness in the aluminum market is liable to cut the company back down in a big way.

Century Aluminum is trading at a premium to industry peers, and I just don’t see the justification. Nothing in the company’s books suggests anything more than an adequate business in a competitive market, and one that is trading too high for what it offers.